First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | One-off T20I Nov 17, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st Test Nov 16, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
WI in BAN Nov 22, 2018
BAN vs WI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Skipper Virat Kohli says visitors will look to avoid radical mistakes committed in England

India captain Virat Kohli Tuesday said his team made some "radical mistakes" during the disappointing tour of England and will look to ensure they are not repeated in the assignment against Australia.

Press Trust of India, November 20, 2018

Brisbane: India captain Virat Kohli Tuesday said his team made some "radical mistakes" during the disappointing tour of England and will look to ensure they are not repeated in the assignment against Australia.

India will open the series against Australia with a three-match T20 International series at the Gabba on Wednesday, followed by four Tests and three ODIs.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

India have been battling the tag of poor travellers and the 1-4 Test series loss to England earlier this year only added to that reputation. The Tests against Australia will get underway on 6 December in Adelaide.

Reflecting on the performance in England, Kohli said, "Our mistakes in England were very radical. The quality of cricket was very high but our mistakes were as radical and that's why we lost the games."

The skipper, however, did not specify the exact nature of the "radical mistakes" that he was referring to. The only Test that India won in England was the one in Nottingham and Kohli said it was down to the fewer mistakes.

"So at times we have the ability to compete with the other team at par and in Test cricket whichever team makes lesser mistakes wins the game, that's the general rule," he added.

The explosive batsman said that India would look to show themselves to be better at dealing with setbacks during the Australia series.

"...we are focussing on cutting down our mistakes, and if a situation goes bad for us, then how to plug that situation as soon as possible and also come out of that situation as a team.

""We played good exciting cricket last time but we didn't win games, we definitely want to change that and definitely every team should be looking to win Tests and series as a whole, and we believe that we have the quality to do so.

"But it will boil down to how we think in each match and moments in every game on this tour," he added.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018

Tags : Australia, Australia Vs India 2018-19, Cricket, England, India, India Vs Australia, Indian Cricket Team, Sports, Virat Kohli

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all