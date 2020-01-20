First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 3rd T20I Jan 20, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 9 wickets
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Skipper Aaron Finch blames loss of momentum in Bengaluru for visitors' series defeat

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said they kept losing the momentum, which first prevented them from setting a challenging target and then made it difficult to take wickets in the decisive third ODI.

Press Trust of India, Jan 20, 2020 10:37:26 IST

Bengaluru: Australia skipper Aaron Finch said they kept losing the momentum, which first prevented them from setting a challenging target and then made it difficult to take wickets in the decisive third ODI.

India claimed the series 2-1 with a comfortable seven-wicket win in the third ODI as the hosts chased the 287-run target with Rohit Sharma scoring a sublime century.

India vs Australia: Skipper Aaron Finch blames loss of momentum in Bengaluru for visitors series defeat

Aaron Finch said he had bring on part-time bowlers, including himself, since they were not getting wickets. AP

"The wicket started to turn, and maybe it started to slide a bit more later on. We felt if we were able to post 300 or 310, that would have brought our spinners into play. We probably lost just one wicket (too many). Just that momentum kept getting stalled every now and then," Finch said.

Finch said he had bring on part-time bowlers, including himself, since they were not getting wickets.

"You play world-class players up front, you will go for a few runs. We wanted to get some wickets up front. It wasn't to be."

The visiting skipper said it was an enriching experience, playing Indian in their den.

"To play against the best in the world in th

ese conditions is a great learning experience. Everyone played well. It was a great series to be a part of," Finch said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 10:37:26 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2020, India Vs Australia ODI Series, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all