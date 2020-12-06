India vs Australia: Significance of the symbols on hosts' indigenous T20I jersey

Aaron Finch-led Australian cricket team are donning a special indigenous jersey in the ongoing T20I series against India, a move to pay tribute to the first-ever Australia team that went on an overseas tour in 1868 when they travelled to the United Kingdom. Designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen, the artwork on the jersey named Walkabout Wickets explains the story of the past, present and future Aboriginal cricketers.

That group of Aboriginal cricketers played 47 matches in the UK, after embarking on a three-month journey, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke & Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagen, the shirt continues the storytelling of the 1868 cricket team! 🙌 #NAIDOC2020 pic.twitter.com/qKRywH5XcR — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 11, 2020

We explain the symbols and meanings on the jersey:

Stars in front of the jersey: Represents the stars of the Aboriginal people and those who came before them.

Green circles at the bottom of jersey in the front: Represents the strengths between people and the continuous journey of life.

On the back of the jersey: Symbols that explain thousands of years when men kept on fighting, educating and standing strong for their community. It also represents 11 men around the campfire (representing the 1868 team).

Walkabout Wickets: At the centre of the jersey, it represents past, present and future Aboriginal cricketers.

River and land: This signifies the connection between the families related to nature.

Australia, however, got off to a disappointing start in the T20I series, as they succumbed to a 11-run defeat in Canberra on Friday. After knocks from KL Rahul (51) and Ravindra Jadeja (44) which took India to 161-7, T Natarajan and Jadeja’s concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show, picking three wickets a piece.

The two teams will now lock horns in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, as the hosts aim to square the series.