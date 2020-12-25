Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj to debut as visitors announce playing XI for second Test

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 25th, 2020
  • 12:38:41 IST

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will make their Test debuts on Saturday as India announced their playing for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, on the eve of the match.

In total, India, which will be led by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of Virat Kohli, have decided to make four changes. Gill comes in to replace struggling opener Prithvi Shaw and is expected to open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Siraj is a direct replacement for pacer Mohammed Shami who is out of the Test series due to a wrist fracture.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja comes into the side as a replacement for Kohli, who has left for India on paternity leave. Hanuma Vihari has retained his spot in the playing XI and is expected to bat at the No 4 position.

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant would be playing at Melbourne in place of Wriddhiman Saha.

India currently trail the four-match series 1-0 after losing the first Test by eight wickets at Adelaide.

India's playing XI for Boxing Day Test: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit  Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

