India vs Australia: 'Shocking Saturday', 'Disaster', Twitter reacts to visitors getting bundled out for 36 in Adelaide Test

India registered their lowest score in Test history after they were bowled out for 36 in second innings of first Test in first session of Day 3.

Josh Hazlewood, who was not given the new ball, picked up five wickets, and was the chief architect of the carnage brought on India. His bowling partner Pat Cummins ended up with four wicket on what was a dream spell for Australian bowlers and a nightmare for the visitors.

Both Cummins and Hazlewood found their length from the ball number 1 and troubled the Indian batsmen with some quality seam bowling.

Jasprit Bumrah was the first wicket to fall on Day 3 and from that moment, nothing went India's way. None of the Indian batsmen were able to score in double digits, raising questions over their application with the bat.

Captain Virat Kohli, who had scored a fine half century in the first innings, scored only 4 and Cheteshwar Pujara who had played over 150 balls in his first outing, could not even open account. Rahane too walked back after scoring 0.

Last man Mohammed Shami was hit on the elbow of his bowling hand and was retired hurt as India finished the innings with the lead of 89.

Watching the nightmarish innings, Indian fans, former cricketers posted their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of them:

All time classic fast bowling figures for Hazelwood. Sensational stuff, and NOBODY expected it. All the talk was India grinding for a big score, pitch is good, but Josh is too good! — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) December 19, 2020

it could be worse, we may have woken up at 5am on a Saturday for this #AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 19, 2020

Can never get ahead of yourself in this game. Especially when the ball is pink! #BorderGavaskarTrophy — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) December 19, 2020

Granddad told me a about 0/4 at Leeds. Dad read about 42 all out at lord’s I saw 66 and 81 all out Kid sees this. Circle of Indian batting — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) December 19, 2020

Amidst the collapse, need to keep an eye on Shami's hand. Three tests after this! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2020

Shocking Saturday Thus Far.... #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 19, 2020

India 36 all-out - Lowest total for India

- Lowest total in the current century for any team

- Only the second time in history all 11 batsmen have failed to reach double figures in an innings#AUSvsIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 19, 2020

