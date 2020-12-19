Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Australia: 'Shocking Saturday', 'Disaster', Twitter reacts to visitors getting bundled out for 36 in Adelaide Test

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 19th, 2020
  • 11:33:51 IST

India registered their lowest score in Test history after they were bowled out for 36 in second innings of first Test in first session of Day 3.

Josh Hazlewood, who was not given the new ball, picked up five wickets, and was the chief architect of the carnage brought on India. His bowling partner Pat Cummins ended up with four wicket on what was a dream spell for Australian bowlers and a nightmare for the visitors.

Both Cummins and Hazlewood found their length from the ball number 1 and troubled the Indian batsmen with some quality seam bowling.

Jasprit Bumrah was the first wicket to fall on Day 3 and from that moment, nothing went India's way. None of the Indian batsmen were able to score in double digits, raising questions over their application with the bat.

Captain Virat Kohli, who had scored a fine half century in the first innings, scored only 4 and Cheteshwar Pujara who had played over 150 balls in his first outing, could not even open account. Rahane too walked back after scoring 0.

Last man Mohammed Shami was hit on the elbow of his bowling hand and was retired hurt as India finished the innings with the lead of 89.

Watching the nightmarish innings, Indian fans, former cricketers posted their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of them:

All time classic

True!

Khawaja making a point

History created!

Shami's injury another trouble for India

Shocking indeed

A new low for India

Disaster

Updated Date: December 19, 2020 11:33:51 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Spinner Mitchell Swepson 'disappointed' with his performance in first T20I
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Spinner Mitchell Swepson 'disappointed' with his performance in first T20I

The 27-year-old Swepson, who had replaced left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in the side, after the latter suffered a calf-muscle injury, returned with figures of 1/21 in two overs.

India vs Australia: From Cheteshwar Pujara's 193 to Virat Kohli's 141, top Test knocks by an Indian on Aussie soil
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: From Cheteshwar Pujara's 193 to Virat Kohli's 141, top Test knocks by an Indian on Aussie soil

Ahead of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Check out the top 10 Test knocks by an Indian on Australian soil

India vs Australia: Bowlers' control, guile and discipline ensure hosts end opening day on a high
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Bowlers' control, guile and discipline ensure hosts end opening day on a high

The Australian bowling unit executed their plans perfectly, stifling Indian batsmen with immaculate lines and length. With India 233/6 at stumps, Australia have their noses ahead at the close of play on Day 1 of the day-night Test in Adelaide.