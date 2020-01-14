First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan says loss of four quick wickets in middle overs led to thumping defeat against visitors

India lost five quick wickets after Dhawan (74) and KL Rahul (47) had rallied the innings with their 121-run stand for the second wicket.

Press Trust of India, Jan 14, 2020 22:46:31 IST

Mumbai: Opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday said the loss of four quick wickets in the middle overs was the main reason behind India's crushing 10-wicket loss to Australia in the first ODI.

India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan says loss of four quick wickets in middle overs led to thumping defeat against visitors

Shikhar Dhawan looked in good touch during his 74-run knock in the first ODI against Australia. AP

"We handled those first 10-15 overs very nicely. As I said that where we lost four wickets in a go, that is where the game changed for us, then we were behind the game and then we were trying to cover it, so that is where we went wrong," said Dhawan, who made a dogged 74 off 91 balls at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhawan hit a half-century before Australia pulled things back to bowl India out for 255 and then unbeaten centuries by openers David Warner (128 not out) and Aaron Finch (110) helped them overhaul the target in just 37.4 overs.

India lost five quick wickets after Dhawan and KL Rahul (47) had rallied the innings with their 121-run stand for the second wicket.

Asked whether the Indian batting was too dependent on him, Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma), Dhawan said, "See it is just one bad day in office. We played really well against the West Indies, there all the batsmen did well."

"Shreyas (Iyer) has been doing so well and he is a young lad, one-odd innings is going to go here and there, but we as a team back each other and we don't focus or put too much on one loss."

"They played really well, we were bit unlucky as top-edges went here and there and not in the hands (of the fielders)," he said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 22:46:31 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia, David Warner, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 1st ODI, India Vs Australia 2020, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, ODI Cricket, Shikhar Dhawan

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all