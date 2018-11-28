First Cricket
India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan says he has moved on from disappointment of Test exclusion, feels visitors can win series

Exclusion from India Test squad means Shikhar Dhawan can focus on his limited overs cricket and prepare for the World Cup to be played in England six months from now.

Press Trust of India, November 28, 2018

Back among the runs following a prolonged bad patch, opener Shikhar Dhawan says he has “moved on” after initially feeling sad about his omission from the Indian Test team for the Australia series.

“Yes, I was a bit sad but I have moved on and I am in a good frame of mind. I am in a happy positive mood. I am enjoying my game. I have got a bit off time and I am going to enjoy my training and get myself fitter. I am happy and once I am happy things go well for me,” Dhawan, who was adjudged ‘Man of the Series’ in the recently concluded T20 series, told ESPNCricinfo.

File image of Shikhar Dhawan. AFP

File image of Shikhar Dhawan. AFP

The break also means that the 32-year-old can focus on his limited overs cricket and prepare for the World Cup to be played in England six months from now.

“I am going to give my best. I am a big believer in process and once I get it right, other things will follow on its own. Of course, we would like to bring the World Cup back home,” said the veteran of 115 ODIs.

What makes him confident about his success in England is his past record in limited overs cricket.

“I have done well in both Champions Trophies in England and with my experience, I hope to score a lot of runs in World Cup and give good starts and sail through so that we can get the Cup back.

The Delhi opener is also confident that India will do well in the four-Test series beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

“I think we have got a very good chance to win the series here. We have to play good complete cricket in all three departments whether it’s batting, bowling or fielding and also catching. We have to be consistent and then we will have a good chance of beating Australia,” said Dhawan, who will be turning 33 in a week’s time.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2018

