India vs Australia: Shane Warne predicts series win for hosts with visitors set to miss Virat Kohli after pink-ball Test

Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne has predicted a 2-1 series victory in favour of Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against India, who will be without regular captain Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide.

As per a report in India Today, Shane Warne, while in conversation with Sports Tak said that India deserved to win the series a few years back because they were the better team, adding that Virat Kohli, probably, is the biggest superstar in cricket at the moment.

Stating that India have now become one of the best sides in the world, if not the best in the Test match arena, Warne feels that IPL perhaps has helped.

However, when asked who will win the series, he said that Australia will win in home conditions.

"My head sort of says India, my heart says Australia," he said, adding that he thinks with Virat Kohli playing only the first Test match, Australia might have a bit too much firepower.

Shane Warne has also opined that India should play with three fast bowlers and a specialist spinner in the upcoming Test. Warne said that he would pick left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav ahead of R Ashwin since Kuldeep has a better record. He further stated that while Ashwin has struggled in Australia, Yadav has done really well.

The legendary cricketer also said that Hardik Pandya should be in the team for the longest format as he is one of the top thre players in the world. Stating that he would have to have Hardik Pandya in the Test side, Warne added: "He is awesome and he certainly did what he did in the T20Is and one-dayers. Now everyone is jumping on the bandwagon and saying 'how good is Hardik Pandya'."

Warne further added that he would love to see him in the Test team, and as per Warne, with the loss of Kohli, Pandya brings a lot of things on the table.

"He is a bit of a rockstar. He has got that swagger, he is 'Mr cool', when he speaks you think he is from the West Indies," Warne added.

India are gearing up to take on the four match Border-Gavaskar trophy which begins on 17 December. The last time the two teams faced each other in the series, India skipper Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first-ever to lead his team to a Test series victory on Australian soil, thus ending a 71-year stretch to 1947 when the Australia team clinched four out of five victories in the maiden Test series between the two nations.

Both teams will be going all guns blazing into the series, and will see the return of Steve Smith after missing the last time out due to the ball-tampering scandal. David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test with an injury.

For India, key pacer Ishant Sharma, who played a critical role last time, will be absent. Kohli too will only be there for the first Test, as he has been granted paternity leave from the remainder of the Test series and will return to India to witness the birth of his first child.