India vs Australia: 'Shane Warne like drift' makes Kuldeep Yadav more difficult bowler than Yuzvendra Chahal, says Matthew Hayden
Yuzvendra Chahal can be negotiated, feels Hayden, who was hugely successful against Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble at their peak.
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha election: Kashmir plunges into political uncertainty over long Governor's Rule, crackdown on separatists
-
Sensex soars 233 points, Nifty up 75 points in early trade on announcement of poll dates; sectoral indices in green
-
Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after takeoff and ‘wanted to return’, says carrier's CEO
-
JNU sedition case: Delhi Police claims yet to get government sanction to prosecute; court questions hurry to file charges
-
Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut series that 'unmasks' big, fat Indian weddings
-
TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; parties rake up issue of three phases falling during Ramzan
-
Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry
-
Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, martial arts became a success
-
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEast United FC bank on away record to reach maiden final
-
Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash: छह भारतीयों समेत 157 लोगों की मौत, सुषमा स्वराज ने Indian Embassy को दिया मदद का निर्देश
-
पाकिस्तान पर भारत का 'जल-प्रहार', रोका नदियों का पानी, केंद्रीय मंत्री ने किया ऐलान
-
पुलवामा हमले का बदला जारी, मारा गया मास्टरमाइंड मुदस्सिर, सुरक्षाबलों को मिली सबसे बड़ी कामयाबी
-
Loksabha Election 2019: रमजान में चुनाव करवाने से अल्पसंख्यकों को हो सकती है परेशानी- TMC
-
Loksabha Election 2019: 7 चरणों में होगा मतदान, 11 अप्रैल को पहले चरण की वोटिंग और 23 मई को मतगणना
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: A "Shane Warne like drift" makes Kuldeep Yadav a more difficult bowler to face compared to Yuzvendra Chahal, feels former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, who says wrist spinners like the two Indians are becoming more relevant because of finger spinners' lack of "courage".
Kuldeep and Chahal, the two Indian wrist spinners, have troubled the world's best batsmen in the shorter formats.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. AFP
So what makes them special?
"Leg spinners provide option and variety. In particular, if you look at Kuldeep, his strength is not how far he turns the ball but his strength is how the ball just like Shane Warne's deliveries arrives at the batsman. It has a distinct curve in the air," Hayden told PTI during an interview.
Chahal can, however, be negotiated, feels Hayden, who was hugely successful against Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble at their peak.
"Chahal is a different bowler. He is a very stump-to-stump. He bowls much flatter and straighter. He doesn't get the drift. If I was a player, I would prefer facing Chahal because he doesn't get the drift," said Hayden, who has 8000-plus Test and 6000 plus ODI runs for Australia.
The finger spinners are not much in demand in the 50-over format and Hayden blames it on the restrictive approach which has been their undoing.
"What has happened is that off-spinners have learnt the art to contain batsmen, which had kept them in play for a certain period of time.
"But now, the players have got used to the flatter trajectory of the off-spinners. Off-spinners have lost the art of being able to get the pace to drop (vary pace)," said Hayden.
He then cited Nathan Lyon's approach in the second ODI in Nagpur, comparing the two spells from the off-spinner.
"During his second spell, the speed was like 80-82 kmph compared to 90-92 kmph in the first spell. So that's a clear drop of 10kmph. All of a sudden, he looked unplayable."
There is no doubt in his mind that the bowlers have to show guts to make a move like that in limited-overs cricket.
"They have this courage issue where they don't want to give away runs. In Tests, they become wicket-takers compared to being run-savers. That's the difference."
Working as an analyst during the ongoing series, Hayden was seen working with the junior members of the Australian team, especially, Ashton Turner, who has now become an overnight sensation winning the fourth ODI with a scintillating knock.
"It's not my doing," Hayden said with a lot of modesty.
"The boys have worked very hard on their game and that created the change. I have been working more with younger boys like Ashton Turner," he added.
The veteran of 103 Tests and 161 ODIs is of the opinion that revisiting their scoring options during the third ODI helped Australia bounce back.
"The scoring options were much better from the third one-dayer compared to the first two. The first two were truly bowling wickets," he said.
"We Australians, our hands by instincts go towards the on-side because we have bounce to work with on our home pitches.
"In India, there is not much bounce on offer and if you watch Virat Kohli's hands, they go straight through the ball while our players tend to come across the ball. It's a hard habit to get rid of, we are so used to our conditions," he added.
Hayden is happy that Australians have been able to force Kedar Jadhav to bowl a different line.
The part-time off-spinner, with an unconventional side-arm action, was taken to task by Aaron Finch in Ranchi and the duo of Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb in Mohali.
"He (Finch) made Jadhav bowl a different line. Someone like Jadhav can only be effective if he looks to bowl at stumps," observed Hayden, who feels that his famous 'Mongoose bat' (customised one with a long handle) would have been very effective to counter Jadhav's low-bounce deliveries.
"Well, the mongoose bat would have been very effective especially on low and slow tracks like Feroz Shah Kotla to counter Jadhav, who bowls with a low bounce," he said.
Updated Date:
Mar 11, 2019 14:25:42 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja rates Ranchi knock as special, says team feeling good after keeping series alive
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli says team will look to address batting collapses in next two ODIs
India vs Australia: Peter Handscomb was confident rookie Ashton Turner could finish the job at Mohali