After defeating Sri Lanka comfortably in a two-Test series at home, Australia fly to India for a limited-overs tour starting 24 February, less than two months after the two teams squared off on the other side of the planet.

The series will be the final limited-overs assignments for both teams before the World Cup kicks off later this summer in England, giving the team think-tanks an opportunity to fine-tune their team combinations and strategies before the mega event.

India earlier announced their squads for both the T20I and ODI series, with Virat Kohli returning as the captain in the blue jersey. Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul — who makes his comeback into the side for the first time since the Koffee With Karan controversy — are also some of the players returning to the team. The selectors decided to rest hard-hitting middle-order batsman Dinesh Karthik while giving Rishabh Pant another shot as a batsman.

Aaron Finch will lead the Australian team that is without the services of Mitchell Starc, who was ruled out due to a "substantial muscle tear", as well as Josh Hazlewood, who is yet to recover from a back issue. The defending world champions have instead opted to go with pacers Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson and batsman Ashton Turner.

Following is the full schedule of Australia's tour of India, that comprises two T20Is and five ODIs:

1st T20I: 24 February at Visakhapatnam (7 pm IST)

2nd T20I: 27 February at Bengaluru (7 pm IST)

1st ODI: 2 March at Hyderabad (1.30 pm IST)

2nd ODI: 5 March at Nagpur (1.30 pm IST)

3rd ODI: 8 March at Ranchi (1.30 pm IST)

4th ODI: 10 March at Mohali (1.30 pm IST)

5th ODI: 13 March at Delhi (1.30 pm IST)