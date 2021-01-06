Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma to play in Sydney, Navdeep Saini handed Test debut

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 6th, 2021
India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the team management have decided to call back Rohit Sharma for the third Test against Australia which will be played from Thursday (7 December) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit comes into the side in place of Mayank Agarwal and is expected to open the innings alongside young Shubman Gill.

The visitors have also decided to hand a Test debut to pacer Navdeep Saini. The Delhi fast bowler will be taking injured Umesh Yadav's spot in the side.

Umesh was ruled of the Test series after he sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test.

Those were the only two changes that India have made to the playing XI that helped the visitors level the series 1-1 with a win at Melbourne.

India's Playing XI for Sydney Test: Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

