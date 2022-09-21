India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma showing Steve Smith way to pavilion triggers meme-fest on internet

India skipper Rohit Sharma is quite popular among Indian fans for his on-field antics. On Tuesday, during the opening T20 International against Australia, he again grabbed the attention of fans following some events at Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium. Though India could not manage to come out victorious in the high-scoring thriller, clips of such incidents have surfaced on the internet. Among them, Sharma’s gesture towards Steve Smith signaling the Aussie batter to leave the ground was a notable one. The incident happened in the 12th over of the Australian innings when the visitors were sitting in the dominant position, reeling at 122 runs on the board at a cost of just two wickets.

Smith got well settled on the crease and was steering the innings quite composedly. Following the scenario, Umesh Yadav was brought into the attack. The pacer digested a couple of big hits in the first two balls. In the following delivery, he went for a perfect wide yorker keeping his eyes on Smith’s movement to the on-side. The former Australia skipper got baffled by the unpredictable line and missed it. However, a dramatic shock was waiting for him.

Dinesh Karthik was quite confident that the ball had touched the edge of Smith’s bat. Though the on-field umpire remained silent, Sharma decided to utilise one of the reviews. After some moments of judgment, the ultra edge showed a distortion on its line, making the on-field umpire change his decision. Smith was seen shaking his head as he could not believe it.



Upon the dismissal, the India captain was caught making fun of the Australian batter while celebrating with other Indian players. Sharma smilingly showed Smith the way to the pavilion by waving his hands. Referring to it, Indian fans flooded social media with hilarious reactions and memes.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rohit Sharma’s reaction to Steve Smith knicking it pic.twitter.com/n6dnNiiqp2 — Denial Sloss (Rohit) (@rohshah07) September 20, 2022



Another well-settled batter, Glenn Maxwell also fell victim to Yadav’s brilliance in the final delivery of the same over. With these two wickets, India were taken back to the driver’s seat again. But the below par performance by the bowlers in the death overs could not get rid of Matthew Wade’s destruction. The wicketkeeper-batter used his experience so well and took the side home. He went on to register 45 runs off 21 balls at an impressive strike rate of 214.28.

India may look to include frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the squad in the upcoming matches to strengthen the bowling unit.