India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma may be rested for T20Is; no experiments expected for ODIs before World Cup
There is a possibility that selectors may pick 16 members for the India vs Australia ODIs instead of 15 in order to check all the players in contention for the World Cup.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 2 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs IRE Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs SCO Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NED - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
CAG's Rafale report: Defence ministry argument on bank guarantees illogical, deal clearly favoured Dassault
-
Russian Doll review: Netflix's existential dramedy is a whole lot better than Groundhog Day on steroids
-
Congress farm loan waivers Part III: Rajasthan cultivators demand inquiry into 'scam' in cooperative banks
-
In stinging criticism of Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi says dissent suppressed and opponents hounded under BJP govt
-
Inside ‘Bombay 70’: Finding ‘asli hip-hop’ in Naezy’s neighbourhood
-
Tata Trusts managing trustee R Venkataramanan quits; Noel roped in to head Sir Ratan Tata Trust
-
Donald Trump 'unhappy' with new shutdown deal; says 'everything is on the table' to build US-Mexico border wall
-
Tragic Emiliano Sala affair reveals the real nature of football: All business, some sentiment and barely any soul
-
In the Himalayas, women are left behind in climate change conversations, policies
-
अर्पित होटल आग: जानिए 17 लोगों की जान लेने वाले हादसे की आंखों देखी कहानी
-
प्रियंका की मैराथन बैठकें और यूपी के कांग्रेसियों की उबासियां, उलझनें, उम्मीदें...
-
मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ जंतर-मंतर पर सत्याग्रह, विपक्षी एकता की कवायद में कितना दम दिख रहा है?
-
राफेल सौदे पर CAG की रिपोर्ट से विपक्षी दलों में इतनी निराशा क्यों है? यहां जानिए पूरा मामला
-
हम सुनते थे कि भूकंप आएगा, पर कोई भूकंप नहीं आया: लोकसभा में पीएम मोदी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: The national selection committee is unlikely to make any experiment when they pick the squad for the five-match ODI series against Australia on 15 February in Mumbai.
The five-match ODI series will start in Hyderabad on March 2 followed by matches in Nagpur (5 March), Ranchi (8 March), Mohali (10 March) and Delhi (13 March).
File image of Rohit Sharma. AP
The team for the two T20 International matches to be played in Visakhapatnam (24 February) and Bengaluru (27 February) will also be announced on the same day.
It has been learnt that the team management as well as the selection committee are on the same page and the squad that will play against Australia is likely to be a mirror-image of the one that will be travelling to UK for the World Cup.
There is a possibility that selectors may pick 16 members for the ODIs instead of 15 in order to check all the players in contention for the World Cup.
"There is a possibility that Rohit Sharma may be rested for the two T20 Internationals as Virat Kohli will be back. But when it comes to selecting the ODI squad, there won't be any experiments with only five matches to go," a senior BCCI official privy to selection process told PTI on Tuesday.
Asked about the much talked about workload management programme, the official said: "Most of our ODI boys will be getting good two and half weeks of rest. Well, the pacers can be rotated during the five matches but no one will be kept out of the squad and rested. Workload management will be required more during the IPL.
"As of now, there are only two spots that are up for grabs. The battle is for second wicket-keeper between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant along with third opener's slot. The team management at least won't experiment during the first three games," he informed.
There is a school of thought that Shikhar Dhawan may be rested for the final two ODIs and just check if KL Rahul has found his form back in order to keep him ready for the mega event.
"However, it won't be a case of any surprise selection as of now. It will just be a case of who plays on the day. Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar and Shami are all fit and available. Along with Khaleel, these four will be rotated to check the combination, more than the workload management," the official said.
Updated Date:
Feb 13, 2019 09:19:28 IST
Also See
First T20I between India and Australia shifted from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam citing security and logistical issues
Cheteshwar Pujara says his success in Australia showed 'there are different methods of playing' Test cricket
Rishabh Pant can open batting with Rohit Sharma for India, feels Shane Warne