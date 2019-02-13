First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 2 Feb 13, 2019
OMA Vs IRE
Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 1 Feb 13, 2019
NED Vs SCO
Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
OMA vs NED
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma may be rested for T20Is; no experiments expected for ODIs before World Cup

There is a possibility that selectors may pick 16 members for the India vs Australia ODIs instead of 15 in order to check all the players in contention for the World Cup.

Press Trust of India, Feb 13, 2019 09:19:28 IST

New Delhi: The national selection committee is unlikely to make any experiment when they pick the squad for the five-match ODI series against Australia on 15 February in Mumbai.

The five-match ODI series will start in Hyderabad on March 2 followed by matches in Nagpur (5 March), Ranchi (8 March), Mohali (10 March) and Delhi (13 March).

File image of Rohit Sharma. AP

File image of Rohit Sharma. AP

The team for the two T20 International matches to be played in Visakhapatnam (24 February) and Bengaluru (27 February) will also be announced on the same day.

It has been learnt that the team management as well as the selection committee are on the same page and the squad that will play against Australia is likely to be a mirror-image of the one that will be travelling to UK for the World Cup.

There is a possibility that selectors may pick 16 members for the ODIs instead of 15 in order to check all the players in contention for the World Cup.

"There is a possibility that Rohit Sharma may be rested for the two T20 Internationals as Virat Kohli will be back. But when it comes to selecting the ODI squad, there won't be any experiments with only five matches to go," a senior BCCI official privy to selection process told PTI on Tuesday.

Asked about the much talked about workload management programme, the official said: "Most of our ODI boys will be getting good two and half weeks of rest. Well, the pacers can be rotated during the five matches but no one will be kept out of the squad and rested. Workload management will be required more during the IPL.

"As of now, there are only two spots that are up for grabs. The battle is for second wicket-keeper between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant along with third opener's slot. The team management at least won't experiment during the first three games," he informed.

There is a school of thought that Shikhar Dhawan may be rested for the final two ODIs and just check if KL Rahul has found his form back in order to keep him ready for the mega event.

"However, it won't be a case of any surprise selection as of now. It will just be a case of who plays on the day. Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar and Shami are all fit and available. Along with Khaleel, these four will be rotated to check the combination, more than the workload management," the official said.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 09:19:28 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Indian Cricket, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all