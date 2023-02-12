Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin slammed Australia for their obsession with the Nagpur pitch in the build-up to the first Test, which India ended up winning by an innings and 132 runs to go 1-0 up in the four-match series.

Australian media was up in arms after the first visuals of the pitch at the VCA Stadium were released to the public, accusing the curator and by extension, the home team, of “doctoring” the surface by not watering certain areas of the track.

However, while Australia managed just 268 runs across two innings after a lot of struggle, India ended up scoring 400 with skipper Rohit Sharma scoring a milestone century and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel scoring fifites. Even tail-ender Mohammed Shami managed to score an entertaining 37.

Both Rohit and Ashwin, who went past 450 Test wickets after collecting eight in Nagpur, slammed the touring side for their “pitch talk” in a discussion on Saturday after the match got over on the third day itself.

“Pitch talk is the real favourite topic on social media, especially for touring teams. When you were batting or they were batting, not one ball nicked off and went to silly points. You guys did not look in trouble. What is the secret? Is it good batsmanship or do we play on a different pitch?” Ashwin asked Rohit.

To which the India skipper replied: “Same pitch. Like I said, the talk we have in the changing room, it its about your ability and what you can do on the pitch. It’s beyond my understanding why there is so much talk about pitch. Sad to see there is not enough talk about skills.”

Indian wickets have, over the years, been slammed by touring sides, especially Australia and England, for being too spinner friendly to the point of becoming raging turners where the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja become near unplayable from Day 3 onwards.

India, after all, haven’t lost a Test series at home for more than a decade, their last defeat coming at the hands of Alastair Cook’s men in 2012-13. Australia’s only Test series victory on Indian soil since the 1969-70 tour, meanwhile, came under Adam Gilchrist’s captaincy in 2004-05, when they finally conquered the ‘Final Frontier’ with a commanding 342-run victory in Nagpur.

