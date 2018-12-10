India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant 'happy' to help visitors script historic win with catching world record
Rishabh Pant on Monday matched the world record of taking 11 catches in a match held by England's Jack Russell and South Africa's AB de Villiers.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018/19 SA vs PAK - Dec 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Urjit Patel deploys ultimate weapon in battle for RBI's autonomy and credibility; puts Modi govt in tough spot
-
Defence optical fibre network: Services still await dedicated communication platform as slow pace, cost overruns hamper BSNL-led effort
-
Assembly elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi faces tough balancing act ahead; wrong choice of CMs could add to Congress trouble
-
European football talking points: Old Chelsea spirit haunts Manchester City; Lionel Messi shows sublime skills to silence Pele
-
2.0 cinematographer says working on the film was liberating: I'm glad people are appreciating the 3D
-
Vijay Mallya case: UK court orders UB Group chairman's extradition to India; here is a chronology of case and its origin
-
Dhanushkodi's residents battled nature's fury; but will they survive government apathy?
-
Imran Khan's no 'hired gun' remark just another ploy to ensure US continues feeding Pakistan army
-
Understanding mental illness: The question of identity — and allowing oneself to be defined by suffering
-
UK की कोर्ट ने Vijay Mallya के प्रत्यर्पण को मंजूरी दी, 14 दिन में कर सकते हैं अपील
-
विपक्षी दलों का मंथन: अखिलेश और मायावती के बगैर विपक्षी कुनबा कितना मजबूत हो पाएगा?
-
अगर तीन राज्यों में कांग्रेस आई तो किस राज्य में कौन बनेगा मुख्यमंत्री
-
उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस-पीएम मोदी बिहार के लोगों की उम्मीद पूरी नहीं कर पाए
-
RLSP चीफ उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा ने केंद्रीय मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा दिया
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Adelaide: Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant said on Monday he was "very happy" to have helped India win the first Test in Adelaide after equalling the world record of 11 catches in a match.
The 21-year-old, playing in only his sixth Test, matched the record held by England's Jack Russell and South Africa's AB de Villiers when he caught Australia's Mitchell Starc off the bowling of Mohammed Shami on Monday.
File image of Rishabh Pant. AP
"It was really nervous as they were coming close, but we did well," he told Indian media after eclipsing the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha and helping his side to a tense 31-run victory on the fifth day.
"I'm very happy to contribute to the team, first time getting to this milestone. I always enjoy troubling batsmen.
"I love it when they concentrate on me and not on the bowlers."
Russell achieved the feat against South Africa in 1995 and De Villiers matched the achievement against Pakistan in 2013.
Updated Date:
Dec 10, 2018