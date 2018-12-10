First Cricket
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
India beat Australia by 31 runs
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant 'happy' to help visitors script historic win with catching world record

Rishabh Pant on Monday matched the world record of taking 11 catches in a match held by England's Jack Russell and South Africa's AB de Villiers.

Agence France-Presse, December 10, 2018

Adelaide: Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant said on Monday he was "very happy" to have helped India win the first Test in Adelaide after equalling the world record of 11 catches in a match.

The 21-year-old, playing in only his sixth Test, matched the record held by England's Jack Russell and South Africa's AB de Villiers when he caught Australia's Mitchell Starc off the bowling of Mohammed Shami on Monday.

File image of Rishabh Pant. AP

"It was really nervous as they were coming close, but we did well," he told Indian media after eclipsing the India record of 10 catches in a game by Wriddhiman Saha and helping his side to a tense 31-run victory on the fifth day.

"I'm very happy to contribute to the team, first time getting to this milestone. I always enjoy troubling batsmen.

"I love it when they concentrate on me and not on the bowlers."

Russell achieved the feat against South Africa in 1995 and De Villiers matched the achievement against Pakistan in 2013.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2018

