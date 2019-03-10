Rishabh Pant must have felt like an adopted son in Ranchi for the past three days. The minute he landed at Ranchi airport, he was whisked away by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the back seat of his hummer straight to the Dhoni's residence. Pant spent a majority of his time over the past couple of days with the former Indian skipper by his side. It might have been a planned exercise as it was announced at the end of the match that Dhoni will be rested for the last two matches of the series. The whole purpose of the experience might just have been that Dhoni just wanted to take Pant under his wing and guide him into the future.

On Sunday, Pant will get an opportunity to put all the words of wisdom into practice. Importantly, the match will present him with a chance to secure a World Cup spot. Pant is expected to slot into the middle order and the team management is liekly to persist with Ambati Rayudu at No.4 to ensure he has some confidence heading into the World Cup. Alternatively, there is also a suggestion that Kohli could shift down to No.4 to stabilise the batting order with KL Rahul coming in for Rayudu. But with the series poised at 2-1 and with Kohli stating ‘winning' the series as the first priority, it is unlikely there will be several changes.

Apart from Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks poised to feature in the playing XI at the expense of Mohammed Shami. Kuldeep Yadav could also get a breather with Yuzvendra Chahal slipping back into the playing XI.

The other concern for India has been the opening partnership. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have opened on 99 occasions for India and averaged 44.21, but in the ongoing series their stands have been 4, 0 and 11. The Australian bowlers have managed to strike with the new ball on each occasion, which has enabled Adam Zampa to bowl at the Indian middle order. It is fair to say apart from Kohli's twin tons along with the Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's partnership in Hyderabad, the Indian batting has looked rather frail.

It was in Mohali back in 2013 that Rohit started his association as an opener and the Mumbai batsman will be hoping the venue can once again help him rediscover his magic. Sharma averages 105 at the ground which includes the breathtaking innings of 208* on his previous visit.

India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar stated after the loss in Ranchi that the team had strategised to chase based upon the dew factor. However, the dew never arrived as per the expectations making it difficult to run down a total of 313. With the winter still receding in Northern India, the team will need to revise their planning again and it will be interesting to see what choice India or Australia make if they happen to win the toss.

In the last four matches at Mohali, teams that have won the toss have elected to field first. The 22-yard strip for the match will be the same as the one that was used in the last match against Sri Lanka in December 2017. It means we are in for another high scoring contest and a score in excess of 300 will be considered par.

The long square boundaries at the stadium generally results in fast bowlers opting to bang the ball on a shorter length. Aussie Bowlers such as Pat Cummins could prove even more difficult to get away for the Indian batsmen. Cummins has an economy rate of 4.09 in the three matches, but the short turnaround could test his fitness and mental levels. But with Nathan Coulter-Nile unavailable for the fourth match the bowling unit is likely to remain the same.

Australia has an outstanding record at Mohali winning three matches and losing just once against India. In the last encounter between the two teams at this venue, James Faulkner smashed an unbeaten 64 from 29 balls to give Australia an unlikely win.

Apart from Shaun Marsh, all the other batsmen have runs under their belt and all of the sudden the inexperienced batting unit is started to function collectively. With India missing the old warrior in Dhoni from the middle order, the visitors will strongly believe that if they dismiss Kohli cheaply they are a strong chance of heading to Delhi for the final ODI with the series level at 2-2.