India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting feels Aaron Finch should open innings for hosts in first Test at Adelaide
India will take on Australia in the opening Test starting at Adelaide on 6 December and Ponting said on Monday that Usman Khawaja would do well at No 3.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Three structural flaws make it likely that India will suffer more such elaborate assaults
-
10 years since 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Effective counter-measures aside, eliminating terrorists alone can't end terrorism
-
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix talking points: Lewis Hamilton affirms legendary status, tributes flow in for Fernando Alonso
-
Sensex logs first gain in four sessions, soars 373 points to close at 35,354 on auto, FMCG stocks rally; Nifty up 102 points
-
Russia seizes three Ukrainian naval ships off Crimea, prompts emergency UN Security Council meeting
-
Understanding mental illness: The question of perpetrators' minds — and why they need therapy too
-
Karan Johar on #MeToo in India: When a woman comes out, she is right and you believe her; it's lame to ask for proof
-
Dalit shahirs of Maharashtra: Sambhaji Bhagat takes Ambedkar to the world
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018 : बाप, गधा, चाचा, ढेचू, कुडी, सुअर में कौन बनेगा विजेता
-
जाति है कि जाती नहीं! सी.पी. जोशी के जातिवादी बयान को किस हद तक भुना पाएंगे मोदी?
-
वसुंधरा सरकार में राजस्थान हर मोर्चे पर पिछड़ गया, कांग्रेस जीतकर वापस लाएगी गौरव: सचिन पायलट
-
त्रिपुरा की बीजेपी विंग के हाथ में है मिजोरम जीत की बागडोर
-
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर: आतंकवाद खत्म करे तभी पाकिस्तान जाऊंगा- कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Melbourne: Limited overs skipper Aaron Finch should open the batting along with uncapped Marcus Harris for Australia in the upcoming four-Test series against India, feels former captain Ricky Ponting.
India will take on Australia in the opening Test starting at Adelaide on 6 December and Ponting said on Monday that Usman Khawaja would do well at No 3.
"He's (Finch) had a lot of success around the world opening the batting in T20s and one day internationals - if he can go in with a similar mindset and not worry too much about opening the batting in a Test match in Australia against the red ball, I'm sure he'll have some success," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
File image of Australia cricketer Aaron Finch. AFP
Finch is set to bat down the order for Victoria in a Shield match from Tuesday as both Victoria captain Handscomb and coach Andrew McDonald have hinted not to break their incumbent opening partnership of Harris and Travis Dean.
However, Ponting said Victoria should allow Finch to open the batting for the Shield match.
"Victoria don't want to break up their opening partnership - I think they should for Aaron Finch's benefit. I think they should let him open for one game and slide Travis Dean down. Just to give him red ball (practice) opening the batting before he goes into the Test match," Ponting said.
"Finch is a bit of an anomaly really that the last few years he's done most of his batting for Victoria in the middle order. Then because they go to the UAE where conditions probably weren't going to be that new-ball friendly they gave him the chance to open.
"So he deserves to stay in the team and open."
Harris has amassed 437 runs at an average of 87 in four Shield games this summer and Ponting threw his weight behind him for the other opener's slot.
"I remember when he first came into the WA side, speaking to Justin Langer about him and he thought he was potentially an Australian player in the making," Ponting said.
"Things didn't really work out for him in WA (but) he decides to move to Victoria and his last few seasons have been very good.
"No batsmen have really dominated domestic Sheffield Shield cricket over the last few years but if you look at the numbers and the way he's performed this year, he deserves his chance to be opening the batting."
Heaping praise on Khawaja, Ponting said the batsman's superb innings in the drawn Test against Pakistan was just the beginning and he would do well no matter where he bats for Australia.
"I've been a huge fan of Khawaja's for a long time, probably outspokenly so, a lot of people have been quite critical of him over the years," Ponting said.
"Sometimes there's guys you just have to stick with, you just have to pick them and give them a go. I know he had a bad run in the subcontinent but so did I, for the first part of my career. In the UAE, he played one of the all-time great rear-guard innings an Australian has ever played.
Updated Date:
Nov 26, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: Hosts include uncapped Marcus Harris, Chris Tremain in Test squad, Usman Khawaja returns
India vs Australia: Coach Ravi Shastri says critics should stop picking on Virat Kohli and Co for poor overseas record
India vs Australia: T20I series against fancied Virat Kohli and Co a much needed boost for Australian cricket