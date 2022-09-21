India vs Australia: 'Where is that X-factor?' — Ravi Shastri slams Men in Blue's sloppy fielding in 1st T20I

India were handed a defeat in the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday despite scoring 208 batting first. After getting the runs on the board, India were sloppy in the field during Australia’s chase as Axar Patel, KL Rahul and Harshal Patel all put down crucial chances.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has come down heavily on Indian fielders efforts in the field, saying they were lacking “brilliance” in the absence of the injured Ravindra Jadeja.

“If you look at all the top Indian teams over the years, there is youth and experience. I find the youth missing here and that’s why the (poor) fielding,” Shastri said on air during Australia’s chase. “If you look at the last five-six years, if you look at the fielding sides, I think this side is no match to any of those sides when it comes to fielding. And that can hit badly in big tournaments.”

“It means that as a batting side you have to get that 15-20 runs game after game,” he added. “If you look around the field, you tell me where is brilliance? There is no Jadeja. Where is brilliance? Where is that X-factor?” he said.

Hardik Pandya (71) and KL Rahul (55) helped India post a mammoth total but the bowling and fielding were not up to the mark by the home side at Mohali. Apart from Axar Patel (3/17 from four overs), every bowler conceded runs at over 11 runs per over.

Cameron Green (61) and Matthew Wade were the stars of the chase for Australia as they won by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second T20I will be played on 23 September in Nagpur.

