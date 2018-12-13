First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 2nd ODI Dec 11, 2018
BAN Vs WI
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
WI in BAN | 1st ODI Dec 09, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 14, 2018
AUS vs IND
Perth Stadium, Perth
WI in BAN Dec 14, 2018
BAN vs WI
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma ruled out of second Test due to injuries as visitors announce 13-man squad

Prithvi Shaw will also miss the second Australia vs India Test as he is still recovering from the ankle injury sustained during the warm-up match.

FirstCricket Staff, December 13, 2018

R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw are all set to miss the second Test against Australia at Perth due to injuries as India announced their 13-man squad for the match on Thursday.

Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been picked in the 13-man shortlist for the second Test, which starts on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin's spell helped India to assume a position of promise at the end of Day 1 at Edgbaston. AP

File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. AP

Prithvi Shaw, who injured his ankle while fielding during the warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI and missed the first Test, will also sit out of the Perth Test as he is still undergoing treatment, according to the BCCI media release.

Meanwhile, Ashwin has been forced to sit due to a left-sided abdominal strain and Rohit due to a lower back injury.

"R Ashwin has a left-sided abdominal strain. He is receiving treatment at the moment. He has been ruled out of the second Test," BCCI said in its media release. "Rohit Sharma jarred his lower back while fielding in the 1st Test at Adelaide. He is undergoing treatment. He too is ruled out of the second Test."

India are 1-0 ahead in the four-match series after registering a 31-run win over Australia in the first Test at Adelaide.

India 13-man squad: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2018

Tags : Australia Vs India 2018-19, Cricket, India Cricket Team, India Vs Australia, Indian Cricket, Perth Test, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile


Steve Madden #Selfmade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 England 5310 108
3 South Africa 3712 106
4 New Zealand 2834 105
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3888 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all