India vs Australia: R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma ruled out of second Test due to injuries as visitors announce 13-man squad
Prithvi Shaw will also miss the second Australia vs India Test as he is still recovering from the ankle injury sustained during the warm-up match.
R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw are all set to miss the second Test against Australia at Perth due to injuries as India announced their 13-man squad for the match on Thursday.
Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been picked in the 13-man shortlist for the second Test, which starts on Friday.
File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. AP
Prithvi Shaw, who injured his ankle while fielding during the warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI and missed the first Test, will also sit out of the Perth Test as he is still undergoing treatment, according to the BCCI media release.
Meanwhile, Ashwin has been forced to sit due to a left-sided abdominal strain and Rohit due to a lower back injury.
"R Ashwin has a left-sided abdominal strain. He is receiving treatment at the moment. He has been ruled out of the second Test," BCCI said in its media release. "Rohit Sharma jarred his lower back while fielding in the 1st Test at Adelaide. He is undergoing treatment. He too is ruled out of the second Test."
India are 1-0 ahead in the four-match series after registering a 31-run win over Australia in the first Test at Adelaide.
India 13-man squad: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav
Updated Date:
Dec 13, 2018
