Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Australia Quiz: Miss the pre-series banter? Here are 10 questions to warm you up before the big Test series begins

Cricket

India vs Australia Quiz: Miss the pre-series banter? Here are 10 questions to warm you up before the big Test series begins

Here are 10 questions that will test your knowledge regarding all that he been said from India's previous tours of Australia. Let's see how many of these zingers you recall.

India vs Australia Quiz: Miss the pre-series banter? Here are 10 questions to warm you up before the big Test series begins

Miss the pre-series trash talk? The war of words before a high profile series in Australia? The quips, the #bantz and the sledging are what has been missing as we gear up for India’s four-Test series against Australia Down Under.

No mention of the ‘line’. No intention of nudging it further. It all seems slightly eerie before the first Test of the Australian summer.

The Australian press, public and even the promo from the broadcasters have been raving about one man and it isn’t the Aussie captain (also who is he?); the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023 creates record for most hundreds in a season; Virat Kohli breaks Chris Gayle's century record

IPL

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli signs autographs for SRH youngsters after RCB's eight-wicket win; Watch video

Australia cricketer Travis Head reckons ‘Words are cheap, they can show mongrel with the bat.’ What? C’mon Aussie C’mon.

While for a change, the promise is on the field, Cricket is only going to be the celebrity, the plot and the sub-plot in the upcoming Test series. But, if you too like us, miss all the pre-series crosstalk, we have you covered. Here is a compilation of 10 questions that will test your knowledge regarding all that has been said from India’s previous tours of Australia. Hope some of the verbal assaults, few witty remarks warms or perhaps riles you for the first Test of a series where strangely India start as favourites in Australia’s backyard. Let’s see how many of these zingers you recall.

Updated Date: June 02, 2023 16:13:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: 'Only concerned about it', Harbhajan hopes Kohli and Gambhir don't clash again if RCB meet LSG in Eliminator
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: 'Only concerned about it', Harbhajan hopes Kohli and Gambhir don't clash again if RCB meet LSG in Eliminator

If RCB do take on LSG in the Eliminator in Chennai, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh hoped Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir don’t clash again.

Virat Kohli on successful opening partnership with Faf du Plessis: 'Very similar to how I used to feel with AB'
First Cricket News

Virat Kohli on successful opening partnership with Faf du Plessis: 'Very similar to how I used to feel with AB'

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have together scored 872 runs this season, the most for an opening pair in a single season of IPL.

'That can improve other players': Josh Hazlewood reveals what he learnt from playing with Virat Kohli
First Cricket News

'That can improve other players': Josh Hazlewood reveals what he learnt from playing with Virat Kohli

RCB teammates Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood will be playing against each other in the WTC final 2023 which will feature India and Australia.