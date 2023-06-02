India vs Australia Quiz: Miss the pre-series banter? Here are 10 questions to warm you up before the big Test series begins

Miss the pre-series trash talk? The war of words before a high profile series in Australia? The quips, the #bantz and the sledging are what has been missing as we gear up for India’s four-Test series against Australia Down Under.

No mention of the ‘line’. No intention of nudging it further. It all seems slightly eerie before the first Test of the Australian summer.

The Australian press, public and even the promo from the broadcasters have been raving about one man and it isn’t the Aussie captain (also who is he?); the Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Australia cricketer Travis Head reckons ‘Words are cheap, they can show mongrel with the bat.’ What? C’mon Aussie C’mon.

While for a change, the promise is on the field, Cricket is only going to be the celebrity, the plot and the sub-plot in the upcoming Test series. But, if you too like us, miss all the pre-series crosstalk, we have you covered. Here is a compilation of 10 questions that will test your knowledge regarding all that has been said from India’s previous tours of Australia. Hope some of the verbal assaults, few witty remarks warms or perhaps riles you for the first Test of a series where strangely India start as favourites in Australia’s backyard. Let’s see how many of these zingers you recall.