India vs Australia: Poor team balance and lack of sixth bowling option cost Virat Kohli and Co big in first T20I
Australia after running their eyes down India's playing XI would have realised that they didn't have a sixth bowling option. If one of the five bowlers endure a poor outing then India had no one to fall back on.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SAW Vs BANW South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs ENGW West Indies Women beat England Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Satya Pal Malik willing puppet in dissolving J&K Assembly, continued BJP tradition of subverting institutions
-
Jamal Khashoggi killing: Donald Trump may be forced to change West Asia policy as pressure mounts to rein in Saudi regime
-
PAN card rule change to come into effect from 5 December: I-T Department tightens noose around individuals running shell companies
-
Maharashtra farmers' agitation: State worst performer in irrigation; policymakers deserve to be put on trial
-
NBA: Lakers' LeBron James deepens Cavaliers woes on return to Cleveland; Warriors slump to another defeat
-
The Night Shift: A new podcast by The Swaddle explores feminism as it exists in the everyday, away from the jargon and hashtags
-
Jagte Raho: Abhishek Hazra on How to Hide Your Hegel
-
IFFI 2018: Abyakto director Arjun Dutta on filmmakers who inspire him, and reach of Bengali cinema beyond Kolkata
-
J&K विधानसभा भंग Live Updates: फैक्स मिल भी जाता, तब भी मैं यही फैसला लेता- राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा भंग: इस सियासी संकट का समाधान क्या है, अब क्या होगा आगे?
-
एक और रिवाज तोड़ने की कोशिश में मोदी सरकार, 2019 में पेश करेगी पूर्ण बजट
-
राजस्थान चुनाव: राज्य में क्यों गूंज रहा है 'मोदी तुझसे बैर नहीं, रानी तेरी खैर नहीं'
-
Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: अयोध्या में जरूर बनेगा राम मंदिर - अमित शाह
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Krunal Pandya is a smart cricketer. On Wednesday, he had just come out to bat in a pressure situation. He hit the first ball into the outfield, ran the first run hard and finished the second by diving full stretched on his stomach and holding his bat by the tip of his fingers. As he dived, his left glove gathered all the moisture that was prevalent on the grass. With India needing 11 off the next five balls, he needed to swing hard, and didn't want to lose the grip on the bat. So, despite being out there for just two minutes, he asked for new gloves. The crowd booed, even a couple of commentators standing in the passage of the press box exclaimed - "why does he need gloves, he just ran out there".
But such is the cricket awareness of Pandya. In the end, he didn't get the job done with the bat and had a disappointing outing with the ball. It is T20 cricket and Pandya is still raw to the international game. It is difficult to criticise him on back of one performance. In the IPL, playing for the Mumbai Indians, he rarely endures bad outings and a lot of that is largely due to the fact that he is not expected to bowl four overs in each game. He is the fifth or even the sixth bowling option. On Wednesday, however, India's playing XI left him with no other option. Pandya had to throw down 24 deliveries. In the end, he ended up conceding 55 from his four overs.
Krunal Pandya conceded 55 runs in his four overs in first T20I between India and Australia. AFP
T20 cricket is about finding the weakness in the opposition and then exploiting it. Australia after running their eyes down India's playing XI would have realised that they didn't have a sixth bowling option. If one of the five bowlers endure a poor outing then India had no one to fall back on. India took a risk with finger spinners but they rarely do well at The Gabba in the Big Bash. There is hardly any turn and the short straight boundary at the Vulture Street End means it is impossible for a finger spinner to stop the onslaught.
On the flip side, Australia had Glenn Maxwell and D Arcy Short as backup options in case a frontline bowler goes for runs. Importantly, they had four fast bowling options and the backup artillery was for leg-spinner Adam Zampa. India, meanwhile, had to bowl eight overs of spin and Australia was always going to target those overs.
Add Khaleel Ahmed to all of this, another front-line bowler having a poor outing means the lack of backup options were exposed even further. Khaleel and Pandya between them went for 97 runs while the other three in Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah conceded 61 in 10 overs together.
India were not helped by the timing of the rain either. Virat Kohli would have got Bhuvneshwar to complete his quota had he known about the minor storm approaching the Gabba, but one cannot presume such things.
India took a gamble and it didn't pay off. They wanted depth in the batting rather than opting for five front-line bowlers. The problem India have is that out of Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep, Chalal, and Umesh, none are capable of hitting the big shots. India now have a headache - should they keep backing Pandya or even a Washington Sundar or play Yuvendra Chahal and have no sting in the batting order down from No 7. T20 is about gambling at times and Pandya IPL's performances warranted him to be thrown into the deep end. Unfortunately, Pandya suffered, Khaleel also suffered and India's poor team balance was exposed.
At the same time, Australia must be complimented for the way they approached their innings. Chris Lynn took it upon himself to attack the first weak link in the Indian bowling that was Khaleel. The inexperienced left-arm pacer went for 20 in the eight over of the innings as Australia started to gain momentum. Then knowing that Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar will be introduced at the end, Maxwell along with Marcus Stoinis chose the right time to launch themselves against Pandya. It was smart and calculated batting by two men, who now have an abundance of T20 experience.
India are now 1-0 down in the series and only have two days to regroup and find out a better balance. The weather forecast for Melbourne for the second T20I on Friday is also slightly bleak with showers expected. There is only so much India can plan around the weather, but one thing they would have realised is that wrist-spinners succeed on any type of surfaces and with Chahal up their sleeve, it might be wise to play five proper bowlers. Fiddling with all-rounders and especially spin bowling all-rounders might be the best option during the third T20I at Sydney.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2018
Also See
India vs Australia: Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis claim top honours in report card; Virat Kohli has rough initiation to long tour
India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan blames poor fielding for four-run defeat against Aussies
India vs Australia: Inclusion of Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya in T20Is bolsters visitors' formidable bowling unit