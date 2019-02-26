First Cricket
India vs Australia: Peter Handscomb looks forward to keeping wickets for rest of limited-overs tour

A surprise selection in the first T20I, Australia's Peter Handscomb says he wants to don the gloves in ODIs too and is willing to work on his fitness to manage the workload of wicket-keeping and batting in the middle order.

Press Trust of India, Feb 26, 2019 11:26:24 IST

Bengaluru: A surprise selection in the first T20I, Australia's Peter Handscomb says he wants to don the gloves in ODIs too and is willing to work on his fitness to manage the workload of wicket-keeping and batting in the middle order.

Handscomb was picked ahead of regular wicket-keeper Alex Carey in the first T20I against India at Visakhapatnam, giving a boost to his hopes of making Australia's World Cup squad.

Peter Handscomb said he wouldn't mind keeping the wickets for the rest of the tour despite challenging Indian conditions. AP

"I can keep and all, I just need to make sure I'm fit enough and strong enough that if we keep first in a 50-over game I can still go out there and bat at four or five and make sure I'm still running hard between the wickets and doing everything right by the team," Handscomb said.

Carey is likely to be back in the team for the five-match ODI series but Handscomb wants to continue donning the gloves during rest of the tour if given a chance.

"T20 is not too bad, it's sort of over and done with pretty quickly. One-dayers can be a bit tougher. Especially in India with a bit of heat and up to the stumps a lot more on spinning wickets," he was quoted as saying in cricket.com.au.

"So it can be tough but it's something I am looking forward to having a crack at."

Handscomb worked with assistant coach and World Cup-winning wicket-keeper Brad Haddin during limited-overs tours to India and New Zealand in 2017 and he credited him for improving his glovework.

"Hadds is great," Handscomb said. "We actually did a bit of work together, a couple of years ago, maybe a year and a half ago.

"That put me on the right path with my keeping. We found a little routine that I can do at training or before a game that just gets me going, gets me ready to keep, whether I've been training a lot or I haven't been."

Australia had beaten India by three wickets in the first T20I. The two team will play the second T20I at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 11:26:24 IST

Tags : Alex Carey, Australia, Brad Haddin, Cricket, India, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Peter Handscomb, Sports

