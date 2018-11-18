First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in AUS | One-off T20I Nov 17, 2018
AUS Vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
ENG in SL | 2nd Test Nov 14, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
IND in AUS Nov 21, 2018
AUS vs IND
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
WI in BAN Nov 22, 2018
BAN vs WI
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Pat Cummins says he will be surprised if Virat Kohli keeps quiet on the field during tour

Prior to departing for Australia, Virat Kohli insisted he realised he doesn't need to get into confrontations to get a feel of the contest.

Press Trust of India, November 18, 2018

Melbourne: Refusing to buy Virat Kohli's self-appraisal that he is no longer the one looking for confrontations, pacer Pat Cummins said Sunday that the Australians will hold their ground in the face of any verbal barrage from the India captain.

Prior to departing for Australia, run-machine Kohli insisted he realised he doesn't need to get into confrontations to get a feel of the contest.

Virat Kohli amassed 1,215 runs in 2016 at a stupendous average of 92. AP

Virat Kohli said earlier that he is not looking forward to on-field confrontations in Australia. AP

Cummins doesn't think so.

"I think I heard him say in the media the other day he won't, but I'll be surprised if he doesn't," Cummins told Fairfax Media.

"He's so competitive, he really thrives on that.

"We'll hold our ground, we're going to be competitive and all those things. We wouldn't treat him differently to any others. I think you'll see a lot of passion from both sides but nothing super fiery like we saw against India a couple of years ago," he added.

Relations between the two sides hit a low after Australian captain Steve Smith, going against the rule, looked up to his dressing room for assistance for a decision review call during the second Test in Bengaluru last year. Smith latter called it his "brain fade" moment.

South Africa chose not to engage with Kohli when they met at the start of the year, and the India skipper top-scored in England with three centuries.

"It might be something to talk about once we get the Test squad together, and talk about how we want to play and our plans for individual batsmen," Cummins said.

"To be honest, I do what works best for me. It's getting myself fired up or getting myself focused, it's more getting the best out of myself than trying to put a batsman off or anything."

India will play Australia four Tests, three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals. India were whitewashed 0-4 in their last Test series in Australia.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2018

Tags : Australia Vs India 2018-19, Bengaluru, Cricket, India Vs Australia, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all