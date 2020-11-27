India vs Australia: Pacer T Natarajan included in visitors' ODI squad; Ishant Sharma ruled out of Tests

In a press release issued just hours before India's first ODI match against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India stated that T Natarajan had been added to the ODI squad, and ruled out pacer Ishant Sharma from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The BCCI also gave an update on the fitness of Rohit Sharma, stating that he will be assessed on 11 December.

Natarajan travelled to Australia as part of the T20I team, and has been drafted into the ODI side as cover for fellow pacer Navdeep Saini, who complained of a back spasm ahead of the series.

The release also shed some light on Rohit's condition, saying, "He (Sharma) is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA. Mr Rohit Sharma’s next assessment will be conducted on 11 December following which the BCCI will have clarity on his participation in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

"Mr Rohit Sharma had to come back to Mumbai after the IPL to attend his ailing father. His father is now recuperating well and that has allowed him to travel to the NCA and start his rehabilitation," the release added.

Rohit's injury has been the cause of much confusion in the India camp, with even skipper Virat Kohli voicing his frustration on the matter.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.