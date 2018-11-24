India vs Australia: Pacer Mitchell Starc called up for the final T20I as hosts aim for series win
Billy Stanlake turned his ankle in the warm-up for the second match that paved way for Mitchell Starc's inclusion in the squad for the final T20I against India in Sydney.
Sydney: Mitchell Starc was on Saturday drafted into Australia's squad for their final Twenty20 against India in what could be his first short-format international in two years.
If Mitchell Starc is included in the XI for the third T20I, it will be his first appearance in the format in two years. AFP
The pace spearhead had been left out of the squad for their T20 games against South Africa and India so he could focus on the Sheffield Shield to be better prepared for the upcoming Test series against the Indians.
But fellow fast bowler Billy Stanlake turned his ankle in the warm-up for the second match against India on Friday and has now been ruled out of the third and final game in Sydney on Sunday.
"(Starc has) got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we’ve seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball," skipper Aaron Finch said.
"We'll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good."
Australia lead the series 1-0, with Friday's game abandoned due to rain.
Starc last played a T20 for Australia in September 2016 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. His last one on home soil was in Sydney in February 2014 against England.
Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D`Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
Nov 24, 2018
