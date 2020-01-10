First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Jan 09, 2020
UAE vs NAM
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
SL in IND Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 11, 2020
OMA vs UAE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Pace spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners to play big role in three-match ODI series

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners of his team to play a bigger role in the ODI series against India even though he is not expecting dust-bowls during a limited-overs assignment.

Press Trust of India, Jan 10, 2020 13:44:57 IST

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners of his team to play a bigger role in the ODI series against India even though he is not expecting dust-bowls during a limited-overs assignment.

The series begins in Mumbai on 14 January, followed by the second and third match in Rajkot on 17 January and Bengaluru on 19 January respectively.

India vs Australia: Pace spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners to play big role in three-match ODI series

File picture of Pat Cummins. Reuters

"I think spinners play a bigger part in India than they do around the world but it's rare you get a big spinning dust bowl for a one day international," Cummins told reporters ahead of Australia's departure.

Australia made a brilliant comeback to win the five-match ODI series 3-2 in India last year after trailing 0-2.

"Last series I think we played two spinners, they also played two so they are certainly important, especially in the middle overs," Cummins said.

Australia are travelling with two specialist spinners in their squad — left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Talking about the tracks in India, the 26-year-old Cummins said the ball gets softer as the game progresses which makes it easier to bowl as compared to other countries.

But playing in smaller, faster fields come with their own set of challenges.

"Upfront there's always a little bit in it with a new ball like anywhere else in the world. But then after that I actually feel that the ball gets probably a little bit softer and chewed up more over there than it does in other parts of the world which makes it a little bit easier sometimes bowling with a bit of a softer ball."

"But it's just a different challenge, the fields there are a lot smaller and faster than here in Australia, the wickets aren't as pacey and bouncy but it's the same format just a slightly different beast," he added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 13:44:57 IST

Tags : Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Australia, Cricket, India, India Vs Australia 2020, Pat Cummins, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all