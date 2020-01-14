India vs Australia: 'One-sided win for Aussies', Twitter reacts as visitors open three-match series with convincing 10-wicket win
Here are the Twitter reactions from the first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia
Mumbai: Captain Aaron Finch and David Warner hit centuries as Australia hammered India by 10 wickets in the first one-day international on Tuesday.
Warner was 128 not out and Finch 110 not out as Australia scored 258 without loss in 37.4 overs in reply to India’s 255 all out.
Fast bowler Mitchell Starc took 3-56 in only his second ODI on Indian soil as the host's middle-order collapsed after a 121-run second-wicket partnership between KL Rahul (47) and Shikhar Dhawan (74).
It was the fifth 10-wicket defeat for India in ODI cricket, and only the second at home.
The last time India lost an ODI by 10 wickets was in 20005 against South Africa in Kolkata.
Australia’s first 10-wicket victory against India was fueled by the third-highest partnership in ODIs between Warner and Finch for their team.
Post the match, cricket experts weighed in on the result and what it heralds for the remaining two ODIs in the three-match series.
With inputs from The Associated Press
