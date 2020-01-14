First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Australia beat India by 10 wickets
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: 'One-sided win for Aussies', Twitter reacts as visitors open three-match series with convincing 10-wicket win

Here are the Twitter reactions from the first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 14, 2020 21:09:50 IST

Mumbai: Captain Aaron Finch and David Warner hit centuries as Australia hammered India by 10 wickets in the first one-day international on Tuesday.

Warner was 128 not out and Finch 110 not out as Australia scored 258 without loss in 37.4 overs in reply to India’s 255 all out.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc took 3-56 in only his second ODI on Indian soil as the host's middle-order collapsed after a 121-run second-wicket partnership between KL Rahul (47) and Shikhar Dhawan (74).

It was the fifth 10-wicket defeat for India in ODI cricket, and only the second at home.

The last time India lost an ODI by 10 wickets was in 20005 against South Africa in Kolkata.

Australia’s first 10-wicket victory against India was fueled by the third-highest partnership in ODIs between Warner and Finch for their team.

Post the match, cricket experts weighed in on the result and what it heralds for the remaining two ODIs in the three-match series.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 21:09:50 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia, Cricket, David Warner, India, India Vs Australia 2020, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Mumbai, Shikhar Dhawan

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all