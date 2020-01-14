Mumbai: Captain Aaron Finch and David Warner hit centuries as Australia hammered India by 10 wickets in the first one-day international on Tuesday.

Warner was 128 not out and Finch 110 not out as Australia scored 258 without loss in 37.4 overs in reply to India’s 255 all out.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc took 3-56 in only his second ODI on Indian soil as the host's middle-order collapsed after a 121-run second-wicket partnership between KL Rahul (47) and Shikhar Dhawan (74).

It was the fifth 10-wicket defeat for India in ODI cricket, and only the second at home.

The last time India lost an ODI by 10 wickets was in 20005 against South Africa in Kolkata.

Australia’s first 10-wicket victory against India was fueled by the third-highest partnership in ODIs between Warner and Finch for their team.

Post the match, cricket experts weighed in on the result and what it heralds for the remaining two ODIs in the three-match series.

This is only the 2nd time in history that India has lost an ODI at home by 10 wickets. The only other occasion was in 2005 versus South Africa in Kolkata #INDvsAUS #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 14, 2020

Australia have been magnificent. With bat, and especially with ball. For India, a game to forget. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 14, 2020

What’s more troubling—India getting dismissed for 255 inside 50 overs. Or India not picking a single wicket? I’m going with the latter. One-sided in the end. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 14, 2020

huge positive for india to keep smith runless #INDvAUS — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 14, 2020

What a dominating performance from Australia. Excellent performance from the bowling unit followed up by brilliant 100s from Warner and Finch. I am sure India will learn from this experience and bounce back strongly in Rajkot. #INDvsAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 14, 2020

Highest stands for Australia in ODIs: 284 : Head/Warner v Pak, Adelaide, 2017

260 : Smith/Warner v Afg, Perth, 2015

258* : Finch/Warner v Ind, Mumbai, 2020*#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 14, 2020

With inputs from The Associated Press

