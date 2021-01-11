Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Australia: 'One of India’s greatest ever rearguard efforts' Twitterati salute Vihari, Ashwin and visiting team

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 11th, 2021
  • 13:31:35 IST

Sydney: A battered and bruised India lineup survived the full fifth day as Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin put up an epic effort to force a draw in the third cricket Test against Australia and leave the series hinging on the final Test in Brisbane.

India resumed Monday at 98-2 needing a further 309 to win at the Sydney Cricket Ground and finished 73 runs short on 334-5.

The India lineup pushing for victory while an injured Rishabh Pant (97) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77) combined in a 148-run stand that put all the pressure back on Australia.

Nathan Lyon removed Pant in the last over with the old ball and Josh Hazlewood bowled Pujara to make the total 272-5, giving the hosts the edge going into the last session.

But Vihari, constrained by a hamstring strain he picked up while running through for a single, and Ashwin stonewalled together for 258 deliveries in a partnership of 62 after India switched plans and pushed for a draw rather than risk chasing an unlikely win.

Ravindra Jadeja was next on the list to bat, waiting in his protective kit in the pavilion despite his fractured thumb, but wasn't needed.

As expected, the incredible rearguard action and famous draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground led to tributes, praise and appreciation of the Indian players on Twitter by former players and experts.

We bring you some of the best reactions to India's iconic result.

'Vihari-Ashwin pull of heist'

India fight on despite all injuries

Special praise for Cheteswar Pujara and Rishabh Pant

With AP inputs

Updated Date: January 11, 2021 13:31:35 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Bench strength make visitors a formidable side as they gain advantage on Day 3 of Boxing Day Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Bench strength make visitors a formidable side as they gain advantage on Day 3 of Boxing Day Test

The four replacements have all contributed towards the advantage India hold at stumps on Day 3 at Melbourne. One must remember that India have already started the series without the Sharmas – Ishant and Rohit. And Ajinkya Rahane – a replacement in role, not a place in the XI – had played arguably the best innings of his Test career.

India vs Australia: 'You do get upset as a bowler when it happens' — Mohammed Siraj on dropped catches
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: 'You do get upset as a bowler when it happens' — Mohammed Siraj on dropped catches

Mohammed Siraj added that bowlers can't do much about dropped catches and need to remain focussed on their bowling.

India vs Australia: Couldn't have done anything better, Pat Cummins bowled the ball of the series, says Cheteshwar Pujara
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Couldn't have done anything better, Pat Cummins bowled the ball of the series, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara scored 50 off 176 balls as his slow batting helped Australia gain complete control of the third Test with an overall lead of 197 runs.