India lost back-to-back bilateral T20I series for the first time when Australia defeated them at Bengaluru in the second T20I by 7 wickets. New Zealand defeated them earlier by a margin 2-1.

India will now hope for a change in fortunes with the change in format as they get ready for the five-match ODI series against Australia. Besides that, they would also like to give as many chances as they can to players who have not yet done enough to seal their spots in the final World Cup squad. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddharth Kaul will be eager to showcase their skills in the upcoming series against Australia.

The Men in Blue have been in great form lately in ODIs while things haven't been the same for Australia. The team from Down Under also needs to sort out their combinations going into the World Cup and that means we are up for an intriguing battle but before that let's have a look at all the important numbers pertaining to the series.

India have the highest win/loss ratio in ODI cricket since 2017. On the other hand, only Sri Lanka have the worst win/loss ratio than Australia among current top-10 ODI sides since 2017. India are the only side to win 35-plus matches in ODIs while Australia are the only team among current top-10 ODI teams to win less than 10 matches during the same period.

India are the only side to have a batting average of above 45 in ODIs since 2017 while Australia are at the fourth from bottom in the list for current top-10 ODI teams. Australian batsmen have hit 15 centuries since 2017 in ODIs while Indian batsmen have hit 36 centuries during the same period, which is the highest among all teams.

Only Afghanistan have a better bowling average than India since 2017 among top-10 ranked teams, while Australia have the third-worst bowling average among current top-10 ranked ODI teams during the same period.

Australia have had only 51 fifty-plus stands in ODIs since 2017 which is the least for any team among current top-10 ODI teams while on the other end, India have the highest number of such stands since 2017.

The last time when Australia won an ODI series against India in India was back in 2009/10 season. Since then they have played three such bilateral ODI series against India in India and lost each of them. Moreover, since February 2016, India have lost only one bilateral ODI series out of 13 that they have played and Australia have lost their last six bilateral ODI series.

More stats:

- Rohit Sharma needs to hit one more six to go past MS Dhoni's record of hitting most sixes for India in ODIs. Both have so far smashed 215 sixes each for India in ODIs.

- Virat Kohli needs to score 236 more runs to go past Rahul Dravid's record of 10,768 ODI runs for India. He will become India's third highest run-getter in the process.

- Aaron Finch has scored only one fifty in his last 26 international innings while Glenn Maxwell has scored only three fifties in his last 28 ODI innings.