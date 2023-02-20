A day after admitting he had ‘nothing personal’ against KL Rahul amid the batter’s poor run of form, ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday said Indore was the ‘best chance’ for Rahul to return to form.

Should Rahul disappoint again, Prasad has suggested that Rahul play county cricket in order to regain form.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Prasad compared Rahul’s average to others like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane when it came to overseas Tests.

There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others pic.twitter.com/MAvHM01TcY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan has the best overseas average amongst recent openers. Avg of nearly 40 with 5 100’s. Though he too hasn’t been consistent in Test but had Outstanding centuries in SL and NZ, plus a much better home record. pic.twitter.com/rH94R0a3A0 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches.But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100’s & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season pic.twitter.com/EJOsZEbOCP — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

And if overseas performance is a criteria, Ajinkya Rahane despite being out of form and also inconsistent before being dropped had obe of the best overseas Test record, averaging over 40 overseas in 50 test matches. Was out of form and dropped … pic.twitter.com/2Uj5YZe9Cr — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

Shubhman Gill has had a brief international career and in 14 overseas innings averages 37, with his 91 at Gabba amongst the best overseas 4th innings and has been in outstanding form . — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

But with KL being retained for the remaining 2 test matches, if he is picked in the playing 11, Indore is his best chance of coming back to form and silencing critics like me. Else needs to play county cricket, perform well and make a comeback in the Test side. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

Earlier, Prasad did not shy away from mincing his words regarding India opener KL Rahul’s recent dismal performances. On Saturday, Prasad once again questioned the selection committee for persisting with the right-handed batter and criticised them for giving him too many chances even as the second India vs Australia Test was underway at Delhi. However, the former India quick seems to have walked back on his words after Aakash Chopra questioned the timing of his criticism.

After Venkatesh Prasad’s tirade against KL Rahul and the selector on Saturday, Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to slam the timing of the former commentator’s criticism.

“Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about at least waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your ideas but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’,” Chopra wrote.

Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’ 🙏 https://t.co/HvxtRQxQDn — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 19, 2023

In response to the tweet, Prasad appeared to make a U-turn on his previous criticism “Honestly doesn’t matter , Aakash. In my view it was a very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings. And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, I do enjoy them,” the ex-India quick replied.

Honestly doesn’t matter , Aakash. In my view it is very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings . And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, i do enjoy them. https://t.co/bkVGSEeg5w — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023

Chopra wrote “To each his own, I guess. I’m glad you like my YouTube videos, Venky bhai Abhi toh there’s a full show on Viacom too. Will share the link. Take care”.

To each his own, I guess. I’m glad you like my YT videos, Venky bhai 😊 Abhi toh there’s a full show on Viacom too. Will share the link. ✌️ Take care — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 19, 2023

Prasad was also quick to point out that he had no personal grudge against KL Rahul. He added that the right-handed batter “needs to play County cricket in England, score runs and earn his spot back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL?”

A few people thinking i have something personal against KL Rahul. Infact it is the opposite. I wish well for him and playing him in such form was never going to enhance his confidence. For him to earn his place back in Test cricket, now that the domestic season has ended, cont. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023

Rahul needs to play County cricket in England , score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playiing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL? — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023

No vice-captain has been named for the India vs Australia series, leaving fans to wonder if KL Rahul has been sacked from the post as per reports. The right-handed opener does remain a part of the India squad for the remaining two Border-Gavaskar Tests. Rahul has been through an extended lean patch in Tests. He last scored a century in February 2021 against South Africa at the Centurion. In the India vs Australia Delhi Test, KL Rahul managed to score 17 and 1 in the game.