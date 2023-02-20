Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Australia: 'Needs to play county cricket', Venkatesh Prasad launches fresh attack against KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been through an extended lean patch in Tests. He last scored a century in February 2021 against South Africa at the Centurion. In the India vs Australia Delhi Test, the opener managed to score 17 and 1 in the game.

KL Rahul endured scores of 17 and 1 in the second Test, putting his Test future in doubt. Sportzpics

A day after admitting he had ‘nothing personal’ against KL Rahul amid the batter’s poor run of form, ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday said Indore was  the ‘best chance’ for Rahul to return to form.

Should Rahul disappoint again, Prasad has suggested that Rahul play county cricket in order to regain form.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Prasad compared Rahul’s average to others like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane when it came to overseas Tests.

Earlier, Prasad did not shy away from mincing his words regarding India opener KL Rahul’s recent dismal performances. On Saturday, Prasad once again questioned the selection committee for persisting with the right-handed batter and criticised them for giving him too many chances even as the second India vs Australia Test was underway at Delhi. However, the former India quick seems to have walked back on his words after Aakash Chopra questioned the timing of his criticism.

After Venkatesh Prasad’s tirade against KL Rahul and the selector on Saturday, Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to slam the timing of the former commentator’s criticism.

“Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai. How about at least waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your ideas but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’,” Chopra wrote.

 

In response to the tweet, Prasad appeared to make a U-turn on his previous criticism “Honestly doesn’t matter , Aakash. In my view it was a very fair criticism even if he scores a half century in the second innings. And between the match or after the match is irrelevant here. Best wishes for your lovely videos on YT, I do enjoy them,” the ex-India quick replied.

Chopra wrote “To each his own, I guess. I’m glad you like my YouTube videos, Venky bhai Abhi toh there’s a full show on Viacom too. Will share the link. Take care”.

Prasad was also quick to point out that he had no personal grudge against KL Rahul. He added that the right-handed batter “needs to play County cricket in England, score runs and earn his spot back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL?”

No vice-captain has been named for the India vs Australia series, leaving fans to wonder if KL Rahul has been sacked from the post as per reports. The right-handed opener does remain a part of the India squad for the remaining two Border-Gavaskar Tests. Rahul has been through an extended lean patch in Tests. He last scored a century in February 2021 against South Africa at the Centurion. In the India vs Australia Delhi Test, KL Rahul managed to score 17 and 1 in the game.

