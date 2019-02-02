India vs Australia: MS Dhoni to return for Wellington ODI after regaining full fitness
MS Dhoni's experience in the middle order was missed when India suffered a batting collapse in the fourth ODI as they were bowled out for 92.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Warne-Muralitharan Trophy, 2019 AUS Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 T20I International Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women tied with West Indies Women (West Indies Women win Super Over by 17 runs)
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE Vs NEP United Arab Emirates beat Nepal by 21 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 3rd, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Nepal in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2019 UAE vs NEP - Feb 3rd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs PAK - Feb 6th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2019, 07:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ vs IND - Feb 10th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Vote Junkies vs Fiscal Ninjas: Piyush Goyal's election-year Budget a Game of Thrones script with House of Cards feel
-
Budget 2019: Narendra Modi govt's big bet on GDP growth comes with Rs 90,000 cr disinvestment backup plan
-
'Govt luring farmers with peanuts': Union Budget allocation gets lukewarm response from agrarian sector
-
US suspends decades-old nuclear treaty with Russia to focus on China; Democrats say move opens door to arms race
-
Juhi Chawla on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: We've told an unfamiliar story in a very familiar way
-
Sushil Kumar Modi says ‘surgical strike’ of Interim Budget silenced Opposition, lauds its 'all-inclusivity'
-
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar's swashbuckling triumph an exception, not the norm in continent's football
-
Jonbeel Mela: Where tradition serves as the only currency, and a king holds a durbar
-
A dal, by any other name: Your ready reckoner to the confounding world of North Indian lentils
-
PM Modi In Bengal: कोलकाता में डरे हुए लोग इस चौकीदार को हटाने के लिए इकट्ठे हुए थे- प्रधानमंत्री
-
Budget 2019: पॉपुलिस्ट है लेकिन मिडिल क्लास के लिए आखिरकार कारगर साबित हो सकता है ये बजट
-
उत्तराखंड में बोले शाह- देश की सुरक्षा और विकास के लिए मोदी को फिर PM बनाना जरूरी
-
Budget 2019: CVoterIndia सर्वे में मिडिल क्लास ने मोदी सरकार के बजट को दिया 'Thumbs Up'
-
Budget 2019: पिछले चार सालों में किसानों के लिहाज से अब तक का सबसे हल्का बजट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4103
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7897
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|5574
|111
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2940
|113
Wellington: Former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has regained full fitness and will play the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand, India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed on Saturday.
India and New Zealand will meet for the final ODI at the Westpac Stadium here on Sunday.
File image of MS Dhoni. AP
Although the visitors have sealed the series 3-1, they will look to bounce back after the eight-wicket defeat in the fourth ODI where they were bundled out for a paltry 92.
India's most experienced ODI player was out of the last two games with a hamstring injury.
"Yes, he is fit and will be playing the fifth ODI," Bangar told reporters on the eve of the game.
The 37-year-old won the man of the series award in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia after scoring three fifties.
He continued in the same vein in the ongoing series against New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 33-ball 48 to take India to 324-4 in the second ODI.
Dhoni's experience in the middle order was missed when India suffered a collapse in the fourth ODI.
Updated Date:
Feb 02, 2019 15:16:22 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: With MS Dhoni back in side, visitors hope for mature batting performance in Wellington
India vs New Zealand: As Rohit Sharma gears up for his 200th ODI, a look at his astronomical 50-over numbers
India vs New Zealand: Hamilton loss brings focus back on visitors' top-heavy batting as middle-order muddle continues