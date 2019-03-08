First Cricket
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni likely to have played last match on home soil at Ranchi after being rested for remainder of ODI series

India's seniormost player Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be "rested" for the final two ODIs of the ongoing series against Australia and Friday's match at Ranchi could well be his last international outing on home soil.

Press Trust of India, Mar 08, 2019 22:30:34 IST

Ranchi: India's seniormost player Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be "rested" for the final two ODIs of the ongoing series against Australia and Friday's match at Ranchi could well be his last international outing on home soil.

MS Dhoni in action during the third ODI between India and Australia at Ranchi. AP

"We will have some changes in the last two games. Mahi will not be playing in the last two games. He will be taking rest ," India's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar told mediapersons after the match.

With India not having any home matches till October, the match here could well be the last time that Dhoni has played in the blue kit on home soil.

The World Cup is widely believed to be Dhoni's swansong in India colours.

However, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association believes that they would get one limited-overs match during the next home season where Dhoni could bid a proper farewell.

Knowing Dhoni's allergy to publicity, the chances of that happening is pretty dim at the moment.

Rishabh Pant will keep wickets during the last two ODIs in Mohali and New Delhi.

