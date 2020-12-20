Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami ruled out of remaining Tests with fractured forearm

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 20th, 2020
  • 19:54:31 IST

In what comes as a huge blow to the Indian cricket team, premier pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against Australia, ESPNCricinfo reported on Sunday. During India's forgettable innings that ended on 36 in the pink-ball Test, Shami, who came in at No 11, was hit on the right arm by a short delivery from Pat Cummins.

Mohammed Shami had been hit on the right forearm during India's second innings. AP

He continued batting for a few more minutes, but later signalled his inability to continue, thereby bringing down curtains on India's innings for 36-9. And it was only after the scans, carried out later in the day, that it was confirmed that he had suffered a fracture on his right forearm.

The BCCI are yet to make an announcement on the issue.

India lost the first Test by eight wickets after registering their lowest-ever Test total. They set the Aussies a target of 90 on Day Three of the Test, and the hosts chased that with ease, with Joe Burns scoring an unbeaten fifty.

The teams, with India without Virat Kohli, will head to Melbourne to play the Boxing Day Test, starting on 26 December at the MCG.

 

