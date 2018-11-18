India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson says ball-tampering bans on Australian trio should not be reduced
Johnson is not the first Australian cricketer to say that the bans should remain. Former skipper Ian Chappel had earlier mentioned that the bans should not be reduced.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW India Women beat Australia Women by 48 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SLW West Indies Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 83 runs
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Amritsar grenade attack kills 3: Two arrested; Punjab CM says can't rule out role of Khalistani, Kashmiri groups
-
Unidentified gunmen abduct youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; seventh such incident in district since Thursday
-
Vijay’s Sarkar, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 create commotion in Tamil cinema as smaller films fight for screens
-
California wildfires: Toll rises to 78, over 1,200 people still missing; firefighters say blaze contained 50%
-
'Congress talks of cow protection in Madhya Pradesh but its Kerala leaders eat beef in public': Narendra Modi in Chhindwara
-
CIC orders RBI, PMO to disclose Raghuram Rajan's letter on bank loan defaulters again, asks them to 'justify denial'
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
NBA: Five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway on Warriors' era of dominance, changes in basketball since his retirement and more
-
इंदौर में बोले मोदी, 'जिस नेता को उसकी पार्टी सीरियस नहीं लेती उसे जनता क्या सीरियस लेगी'
-
सबरीमाला विवाद पर CPM की दुविधा के बीच BJP-कांग्रेस में हिंदू वोट बैंक हासिल करने की होड़
-
MP Election: पीएम मोदी का कांग्रेस पर हमला-'कंफ्यूज हो गए हो और आपकी पार्टी फ्यूज हो गई है'
-
अमृतसर के निरंकारी भवन में ग्रेनेड हमला, धमाके में 3 की मौत, 20 लोग घायल
-
महासमुंद: PM मोदी का कांग्रेस पर तंज, कहा- सबसे पहले अपना पार्टी अध्यक्ष बदलें
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Melbourne: Former pacer Mitchell Johnson on Sunday said the ball-tampering ban on the Australian trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft should not be reduced as the players have not challenged the board's sentence.
Australian cricket is enduring one of its worst phases and a run of losses in recent times prompted calls to bring back the two star players — Smith and Warner — before the contests against India.
File image of Mitchell Johnson. Reuters
While then skipper Smith and Warner were handed one-year ban, Cameron Bancroft, the third player involved in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, was handed a nine-month suspension following the infamous 'Sandpaper Gate' scandal.
Johnson, however, has spoken against it.
"I thought 3 players were banned. So does that mean Cameron Bancroft's ban will be reduced to the same amount as Smith & Warner if it goes ahead? They all accepted their bans & didn't contest it so I think the bans should stay," Johnson tweeted.
The former Australia pacer was responding to a cricket journalist's tweet, where he wrote about the possibility of ban reduction being "seriously discussed".
Australia are slated to play India in four Tests, three One-day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals.
Johnson is not the first Australian cricketer to say that the bans should remain. Former skipper Ian Chappel had earlier mentioned that the bans should not be reduced.
"Do I think that some of the bans should have been reduced? No, I don't think they should, because of the things that came out of the long staff review was that they felt the attitude was to win and don't count the cost. If they would have brought Smith, Warner, and Bancroft back into the team against India, then they would say 'here we go again', don't count the cost let's just make sure we win," Chappell had told ESPNcricinfo.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2018
Also See
Sourav Ganguly feels Australia without Steve Smith, David Warner is like Indian bereft of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma says winning first Test series Down Under will be 'a different ball game'
India vs Australia: Fast bowler Mohammed Shami gears up for tour Down Under by watching videos of opposition