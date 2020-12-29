Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs Australia: 'MCG win at par with Perth 2007/08 success' Twitter reacts to India's series levelling win

Melbourne: Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led India to a dominant eight-wicket win over Australia in the second Test Tuesday, levelling the series 1-1 and capping an extraordinary turnaround after their record collapse in the opening game.

Rahane, deputising during Virat Kohli's paternity leave, hit an unbeaten 27 in Melbourne - after a century in the first innings - as India reached the meagre target of 70 for the loss of two wickets.

It capped a remarkable comeback for an Indian team desperate to make amends after losing in Adelaide by eight wickets, when they posted their lowest ever score of 36 and were widely criticised at home.

And they bounced back without superstar and batting maintstay Kohli, who has returned home for the birth of his first child.

Milestone win for India at MCG

And what a knock and captaincy from Rahane. Well deserved Man of the Match!

'Australia's top order horribly exposed'

Great win for India and in front of cricket fans at that.

