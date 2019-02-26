India vs Australia: M Chinnaswamy surface will have a plenty of runs in it, say KSCA officials ahead of 2nd T20I
After a low-scoring thriller in the first T20 International between India and Australia at Visakhapatnam, the second and final game at the Chinnaswamy promises to be a run-feast, a KSCA official said Tuesday.
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 CHNW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat China Women by 5 runs
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs MALW Thailand Women beat Malaysia Women by 87 runs
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 27th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 28th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW vs MALW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs NEPW - Feb 27th, 2019, 08:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs UAEW - Feb 27th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IAF's strikes in Pakistan, empty coffers leave Imran Khan with two choices — end terror and govern or fight India
-
Pakistan drone shot down in Gujarat's Kutch near International Border with Pakistan
-
A lesson in peace and war games, futility of war: Pakistan media reacts to IAF airstrikes in Balakot and Pulwama aftermath
-
Shiv Sena praises Narendra Modi's 'kar seva', but says concern regarding sanitation workers is over stomach, not feet
-
Adani Group wins bid for Guwahati airport; emerges winner to operate all six airports under govt's privatisation drive
-
Oscars 2019: Unlike her character in The Wife, Glenn Close's professional fulfillment rises above awards
-
Carabao Cup final showed Maurizio Sarri is Chelsea's man to keep for reasons far beyond his tactical masterclass
-
At the World Sacred Spirit Festival 2019, finding the spirit of India in a medieval fort
-
Telling BR Ambedkar's story is difficult; for Bahujan filmmaker Jyoti Nisha, it has proven to be even more so
-
पाकिस्तान के आतंकी ठिकानों पर हवाई हमला LIVE UPDATES: इमरान खान ने नागरिकों और सेना को तैयार रहने को कहा है
-
सीमापार वायुसेना की कार्रवाई पर बोले पीएम मोदी- मैं देश नहीं झुकने दूंगा
-
Surgical Strike 2: कौन है मसूद अजहर का खास यूसुफ अजहर, जिसे निशाना बनाने के लिए किया हमला
-
PoK में जैश के आतंकी ठिकानों पर IAF का हमला, जानिए अब तक की जरूरी बातें
-
पाकिस्तान के आतंकी ठिकानों पर हवाई हमले के बाद कश्मीर में बढ़ा तनाव
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Bengaluru: After a low-scoring thriller in the first T20 International between India and Australia at Visakhapatnam, the second and final game at the Chinnaswamy promises to be a run-feast, a KSCA official said Tuesday.
Though the wicket at Chinnaswamy has slowed down over the years, the game is expected to be a high-scoring affair unlike the series opener in which Australia chased down 127 on the final ball of the innings.
File image of Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. Getty Images
"The surface may not be as high scoring as an IPL game but will have plenty of runs. We are using a wicket which has not been used for more than two months, it was last used in Vijay Hazare Trophy," a KSCA official told PTI.
During this time of the year, dew is also not expected to be a factor.
"Around 180 should be a par score on this surface," he added.
The last T20 International was played here in February 2017 when India beat England by 75 runs after amassing 202 for six.
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya too thinks the this track will be more batting friendly.
There was a tinge of green on the surface a day before the game but in all probability, that will be shaved off by tomorrow.
"I have not seen the wicket yet but it should be a lot more batting friendly than Vizag," said Krunal.
However, Australian pacer Pat Cummins feels the pitch's nature has changed considerably over the last couple of years.
"It has been a funny wicket in the last couple of years. First time I came to Bangalore seven-eight years ago during the IPL, it was a 220-wicket. Over the years, it has slowed down.
"Vizag was low scoring but a great game. I loved the surface there. In T20s you prepare for yorkers, slower balls, but over there you knew good balls were going to be good enough. The ball felt like swinging a little bit in the end," he added.
Updated Date:
Feb 26, 2019 16:32:44 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah's pace and accuracy makes him a serious threat across formats, praises pacer Pat Cummins
India vs Australia: Umesh Yadav will have to put Vizag disappointment behind, keep World Cup hopes alive by grabbing upcoming chances
India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell defends MS Dhoni, says it was difficult to score runs on the Visakhapatnam wicket