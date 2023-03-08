India take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, starting in Ahmedabad from Thursday. The hosts have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but they still have not confirmed their spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final to be held in London from 7 June.

All Tests this series so far have ended inside three days. While India emerged victorious in the first and second Tests, Australia, under the interim captaincy of Steve Smith, bounced back in the third Test in Indore, with a nine-wicket win. That win in Indore sealed Australia’s spot in the WTC, and the Aussies will now hope to hurt India’s chances of qualification.

India will make the WTC final with a win in Ahmedabad, and not only would they win the Test, they would also seal the series 3-1.

A draw or a loss for India in Ahmedabad would mean that Rohit Sharma and Co would hope Sri Lanka do not complete a clean sweep over New Zealand in Kiwiland.

Mohammed Shami will come in for Team India, while Siraj es expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming ODI series against the Aussies, and will be rested for the fourth Test.

Shami replacing Siraj could be the only change for Team India, with Shubman Gill expected to retain his place in the playing XI.

Steve Smith will lead Australia for a second time this series, and it remains to be seen if they would make a change from their match-winning third Test.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth Test between India and Australia:

Where will the Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test between India and Australia be played?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test between India and Australia will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test between India and Australia be played?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test between India and Australia will be played from 9 March and can go up to 13 March.

What time will the Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test between India and Australia begin?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Toss on Day 1 will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where can we watch and live stream the Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test between India and Australia in India?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test between India and Australia will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. You can also follow the match blog live on Firstpost.com.