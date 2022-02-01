India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to watch ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match online live tv

India take on Australia in the Super League semi-final 2 of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Antigua on Wednesday.

The two teams have met each other six times at the marquee tournament, with India emerging victorious in four of those occasions. In 2012 and 2018, the Boys in Blue even beat the Aussies in the final of those editions.

This time, though, a place in the final of the tournament is at stake.

Yash Dhull’s India have maintained a 100 per cent win record in this edition. They began the tournament with a 45-run win over South Africa, before easing past Ireland and Uganda to round off the group stage.

However, India’s campaign have been hit with COVID-19 after Dhull and five others tested positive following the first match.

Dhull and four others returned to action for the quarter-final against Bangladesh, but Nishant Sindhu, who was the stand-in skipper in Dhull’s absence, tested positive and missed the quarter-final.

Ravi Kumar picked three wickets as India saw off Bangladesh for 111, but the Indian batters sustained a minor hiccup before Yash and Kaushal Tambe took them over the finish line. Angkrish Raghuvanshi had scored 44 earlier on.

Australia began their campaign with a six-wicket win over hosts West Indies, before losing to Sri Lanka. The Aussies rounded off the group stage with a seven-wicket win over Scotland.

The Aussies, led by Cooper Connolly, had it comfortable against Pakistan, with Teague Wyllie (71) leading a top-order that would help them post 276/7.

In Pakistan’s reply, William Salzmann picked three wickets to derail their innings and see them off for 157.

India’s hunt for a record fifth title intensifies but they face a major hurdle in getting past Australia.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the semi-final between India and Australia:

When will the Super League semi-final match between India U19 and AustraliaU19 take place?

The Super League semi-final match between India U19 and Australia U19 will take place on 2 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs Australia U19 match is Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs Australia U19 match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.