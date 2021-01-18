Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 4: Smith, Green continue take lead past 200

08:46 (IST)

After 50 overs,Australia 178/4 ( Steven Smith 46 , Cameron Green 13)

Sundar continues. Siraj misjudges a catch at long on off the first delivery. Smith survives. How costly will that be? Sundar wasn’t pleased with Siraj’s effort there. Still, kept his emotions in check. Five runs off the over.

08:44 (IST)
four

FOUR! DROPPED! Siraj completely misjudged a catch long on. Steve Smith was the man in danger.

08:44 (IST)

After 49 overs,Australia 173/4 ( Steven Smith 42 , Cameron Green 13)

Natarajan continues and bowls deliveries angling into Green, striking the all-rounder on his body twice. Tight over this, maiden from Natarajan.

08:41 (IST)

After 48 overs,Australia 173/4 ( Steven Smith 42 , Cameron Green 13)

Right, Washington Sundar in action. Steve Smith was his maiden Test wicket, in the first innings. Spinners have given some headaches to Smith. Expecting him to operate in tandem with a seamer from here on. Green collects a boundary off the last after charging down the track and driving it through the covers. Australia’s lead swells to 206 runs.

08:39 (IST)
four

FOUR! Green charges down the tack and drives it through the covers for a boundary.

08:35 (IST)

After 47 overs,Australia 166/4 ( Steven Smith 38 , Cameron Green 10)

Natarajan continues. Green collects a triple off the fourth delivery. after steering the ball towards point. Five runs off the over. Smith, meanwhile, is inching closer to his half-century. India have got to find a way to get rid of him.

08:30 (IST)

After 46 overs,Australia 161/4 ( Steven Smith 37 , Cameron Green 6)

Thakur continues. Green tucks the first, a hip height delivery, towards mid wicket for a single. Smith pulls the second, a short delivery, for a boundary and then rotates the strike. Sensible batting from him. Seven runs off the over. Australia lead by 194 runs.

08:27 (IST)
four

FOUR! Short from Shardul and Smith pulls it with disdain. Easy pickings!

08:26 (IST)

After 45 overs,Australia 154/4 ( Steven Smith 32 , Cameron Green 4)

Natarajan steams in. Seems like a ploy here, most deliveries from the left-arm seamer are angling into the pads of Smith, bringing LBW in play. Smith tickles the final delivery off his pads and it falls anxiously short of Rohit at leg gully. One run off the over.

08:22 (IST)

After 44 overs, Australia 153/4 ( Steven Smith 32 , Cameron Green 4)

Shardul continues. The broadcaster shows the pitch map comparison of his bowling in the first and second innings and it shows he’s bowled more of the short stuff in the second. Gave room to Green off the fifth, the all-rounder punches it off the backfoot but straight to the cover fielder. Beats Green’s outside edge off the last. Just one off the over.

Highlights

title-img
06:45 (IST)

OUT! Wade gone, India fighting back as Siraj strikes twice in the over. He strayed down leg Siraj, Wade attempted a flick but ended up edging it Pant who took a good catch diving to his right. Wade c Pant b Siraj 0(3)
06:42 (IST)

OUT! Marnus gone, he was looking to score quickly and got one of the better deliveries by Siraj, movement, outside off, good length and shaped in, Marnus was on front foot, had to play it, and ended up edging it behind to Rohit at second slip. Labuschagne c Rohit b Siraj 25(22)  
06:21 (IST)

OUT! Warner dismissed and Sundar it is who has the wicket. Quicker and straighter from Sundar, Warner was in two minds, whether to go back or play on front foot, he chose to go back, and the ball came back in, hit him on the back pad, he was walking back after umpire said out before half-heartedly taking the review but ball hitting the stumps on tracker and Warner has to go. Warner lbw b Washington Sundar 48(75) ​ 
06:13 (IST)

OUT! Thakur strikes and Harris is walking back. Perfect short ball from Thakur, Harris ducked but did not drop his hands and it kissed the glove to the keeper, umpire Oxenford raises his finger after India appealed. 
 Marcus Harris c Pant b Thakur 38(82)

India vs Australia 2020-21 Live score and latest update of 4th Test at Brisbane:

Sundar continues. Siraj misjudges a catch at long off on the first delivery. Smith survives. How costly will that be? Sundar wasn't pleased with Siraj's effort there. Still, kept his emotions in check. Five runs off the over.
Day 3 report: A pair of unlikely third-day batting heroes Sunday gave India a fighting chance of securing the draw they need in the fourth Test against Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, in just his second Test, put on 123 runs for the seventh wicket -- a record for India at the Gabba -- taking their team from a precarious 186 for seven to 309 before Thakur was bowled by Pat Cummins for an entertaining 67.

All-rounder Sundar, on debut, batted well with the tail until he guided a Mitchell Starc short ball to Cameron Green in the gully to fall for 62.

By the time Mohammad Siraj was bowled by Josh Hazlewood, giving him figures of 5-57, India had reached 336, only 33 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 369.

Australian openers Marcus Harris and David Warner survived six testing overs as Australia finished the third day on 21 without loss, a lead of 54 runs with all 10 second innings wickets intact.

Without Sundar and Thakur, India would have been in far greater trouble against an Australia side who must win the match to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the four-match series locked at 1-1.

The two smashed the previous seventh-wicket record for India at the Gabba of 58, set by Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar in 1991.

Thakur said he used some words coach Ravi Shastri said to him before he played a match in the ODI series as inspiration.

"He said if you perform in this one today you will be rewarded and people will love you for your performance -- that one thing was on my mind," he said.

"That was my biggest positive and keeping those things in my mind, I just kept playing."

India's Washington Sundar (R) is congratulated by Shardul Thakur (L) after reaching his half century during day three of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 17, 2021. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur stitched a 123-run stand to keep India alive in the fourth Test against Australia. AFP

Thakur said he and Sundar worked well with each other to make sure they kept their concentration.

"If someone was losing focus or playing a loose shot we would immediately come together and say let's get back to normal and play the basics," he said.

By contrast, India's top-order batsmen all squandered chances to score heavily, with all but Shubman Gill getting starts but all except Cheteshwar Pujara falling to rash shots.

Defiant stand

The visitors began the extended morning session on 62 for two, with Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

Both men looked to keep the scoreboard ticking over, in contrast to Saturday afternoon, where they were more intent on survival.

They saw off Starc and Cummins but Hazlewood was introduced into the attack and produced a brilliant over which led to Pujara's downfall.

Hazlewood had Pujara in trouble when a short ball followed him as he tried to evade it, the ball hitting his glove and falling just short of Cameron Green in the gully.

But two deliveries later Hazlewood got a ball to angle in, then straighten slightly to catch the outside edge of Pujara's bat and Australia's captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine took a routine catch.

Rahane and Mayank Agarwal steadied the ship but with the lunch break in sight, Rahane couldn't resist playing at a wide ball from left-arm paceman Starc angling across his body and edged a comfortable catch to Matthew Wade at fourth slip.

The Indian captain, on 37, threw his head back in disgust at the manner of his dismissal before trudging off.

The Indians began the second session at 161 for four with the dangerous Agarwal and Rishabh Pant at the crease.

However, like Rahane, both Agarwal and Pant fell to injudicious shots.

Agarwal slashed at a wide delivery from Cummins' second ball after the resumption to fall for 38, caught at second slip by Steve Smith.

Then to compound India's problems, Pant did the same to Hazlewood, only to be caught in the gully by Green for 23.

At that stage Australia were in command of the Test but Sundar, playing his first Test, and Thakur, in his second, had other ideas and defied the bowling attack with a mixture of solid defence and attractive stroke making.

Hazlewood conceded Australia could have done better during their partnership.

"We probably didn't execute as well as we could have during that period," he said.

"We created a few half chances and on any other day we take those.

"But credit to those two guys, they batted beautifully."

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 18, 2021 08:47:31 IST

Tags:

