Australia Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs India At Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

15 January, 2021
Starts 05:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

35/2 (12.5 ov)

4th Test
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Australia India
35/2 (12.5 ov) - R/R 2.73

Play In Progress

Marnus Labuschagne - 3

Steven Smith - 15

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marnus Labuschagne Batting 8 35 1 0
Steven Smith Batting 15 17 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
T Natarajan 6 1 8 0
Shardul Thakur 2.5 1 13 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 17/2 (8.1)

18 (18) R/R: 3.85

Steven Smith 15(17)

Marcus Harris 5(23) S.R (21.73)

c Washington Sundar b Shardul Thakur
India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 4th Test at Brisbane, Day 1: Hosts lose second wicket as Thakur removes Harris

06:28 (IST)

After 12 overs, Australia 25/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 8 , Steven Smith 5)

Natarajan continues. Two right-handers at the crease and the right time for him to use his left-arm angle. He has extracted extra bounce from the surface and Labuschagne has been wary of that. Misfield by Saini at mid-wicket allows Labuschagne to sneak a double. Three runs off the over.

06:23 (IST)

After 11 overs,Australia 22/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 6 , Steven Smith 4)

Thakur operating in tandem with Natarajan now. Mixes up his deliveries really well. Invites Labuschagne to go for the drive off the third and beats the right-hander’s outside edge. Maiden over from Thakur, good bowling display from him.

06:23 (IST)

There is swing on offer, so the fuller, the better

06:19 (IST)

After 10 overs,Australia 22/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 6 , Steven Smith 4)

Natarajan continues from one end. Comes back over the wicket after the first delivery to Smith. The unorthodox right-handed batsman plays two dots before flicking the fourth towards mid on for a single. Labuschagne returns the favour. Dot ball off the last. Two runs off the over.

06:15 (IST)

After 9 overs,Australia 20/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 5 , Steven Smith 3)

Bowling change for India as Shardul Thakur comes into the attack. Strays on the pads off the first, Harris flicks it but holes out to Sundar at square leg. Just what India wanted, a breakthrough. Steve Smith joins Labuschagne at the crease. Smith collects a triple off the last ball, courtesy an off drive to long off.

06:11 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Shardul comes into the attack and picks up a wicket straight away. Second wicket down for Australia and it is Harris, who walks back to the pavilion after hitting it straight to Sundar at square leg. He timed the flick shot well but Rahane wisely deployed a fielder for that shot. Marcus Harris c Washington Sundar b Thakur 5(23)

06:08 (IST)

After 8 overs,Australia 17/1 ( Marcus Harris 5 , Marnus Labuschagne 5)

Natarjan continues. The left arm seamer’s delivery are moving away from the right hander. He has been hovering around the 135 kmph mark as far as the speed is concerned. Superb bowling, a maiden over from the left arm seamer. Labuschagne extra cautious there.

06:04 (IST)

After 7 overs,Australia 17/1 ( Marcus Harris 5 , Marnus Labuschagne 5)

Siraj continues. A short and wide delivery to start the over, Harris aims for the cut but misses, thanks to the extra bounce. Harris nearly plays on to the stumps off the fifth. He was in two minds there, wanted to leave it but was lazy in doing so. Two runs off the last two balls.

06:00 (IST)

After 6 overs,Australia 15/1 ( Marcus Harris 4 , Marnus Labuschagne 4)

Natarajan continues. Harris glances the first delivery towards fine leg for a single. Three slips and a gully in place for Labuschagne. The right hander plays a straight drive off the fourth but the left-arm seamer saves it as he dives post completing his followthrough. Just one run off the over.

05:55 (IST)

After 5 overs,Australia 14/1 ( Marcus Harris 3 , Marnus Labuschagne 4)

Siraj continues. It will be critical for the bowlers to bowl full and invite the batsmen for the drive, with the ball moving around a fair bit. Short delivery off the fifth, Labuschagne swivels on his feet and pulls it with disdain for a boundary. Four runs off the over.

Highlights

title-img
05:36 (IST)

OUT! Siraj with the first breakthrough for India. An absolute peach of a delivery, a lovely outswinger that moves just enough to take Warner’s outside edge. Nice catch by Rohit at first slip. Warner c Rohit b Siraj 

India vs Australia 2020-21 Live score and latest update of 4th Test at Brisbane:

Thakur operating in tandem with Natarajan now. Mixes up his deliveries really well. Invites Labuschagne to go for the drive off the third and beats the right-hander’s outside edge. Maiden over from Thakur, good bowling display from him.
Preview: After denting the ego of mighty Australians with their bruised and battered bodies in a Sydney epic, Ajinkya Rahane's wounded India will take no prisoners in a 'winners take all' fourth Test, starting Friday on the liveliest of tracks in the series.

Australia need a win to regain Border-Gavaskar Trophy but a draw will be enough for India to retain it for another couple of years.

There are times when the human body responds differently to the adrenaline rush and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari have given their million fans a reason to believe in their gumption that was on display in Sydney.

Jasprit Bumrah played with an abdominal strain and didn't want to come back from the field even though the experience was painful and Ravindra Jadeja with a broken thumb was ready to do what Malcolm Marshall did with a fractured wrist three decades back.

They battled against everybody - the racist ones in the galleries, the abusive one behind the stumps and those lethal ones with the shiny red nut that broke a few bones but could not shake the steely resolve of the Indians.

The new India that Virat Kohli so raved about is now ready to battle a whole new set of adversities at a venue where Australia hasn't lost a Test since 1988.

There won't be a Jadeja and Bumrah and on one of the most difficult tracks, it couldn't have gotten worse for India. And the insult to injury is Mayank Agarwal being hit on the forearm in the nets and Ashwin battling back spasms.

File image of India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and Australian skipper Tim Paine. AP

"We will take a call tomorrow. The medical team is working with all the injured players. If Bumrah is fit, he plays, if he is not fit, he doesn't play," batting coach Vikram Rathour said at the pre-match conference.

For Tim Paine, the series-decider couldn't have been played at a better venue than the bouncy Woolloongabba or Gabba for fans around the world.

"From a distance it looks like it always does," you could gauge the confidence in Paine's voice even as he gave the news of young Will Pucovski's shoulder injury ruling him out of playing eleven.

"We love playing here, and one of the main reasons is because of that wicket. This is a good place to come and play, because I don't have to go and look at it, I know what is going to be like," he said and it was like a warning to the Indian team that looks more like a second-string A team save three senior batsmen.

But Ajinkya Rahane will still smile, Cheteshwar Pujara will be uncomplaining and trust Rohit Sharma to still go for the pull shot if Pat Cummins digs one short.

There will be no Vihari in Sydney but he has set a different bench-mark for the 'walking wounded' and expect Rishabh Pant to play another blinder in the only way he can.

The combination has all gone for a toss and Rahane would only understand that discretion is the better part of valour.

India might just want to use the option of playing only four bowlers instead of a regular five in order to take the game deep with their batting.

If Agarwal is available, expect him to go in at number three after Rohit and Shubman Gill with Pujara and Rahane coming a notch down.

There is an option of playing Prithvi Shaw or Wriddhiman Saha in place of Ravindra Jadeja but off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar's name is also doing the rounds.

It's the bowling attack that India will be worried about. Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj with just three Tests in their kitty and Shardul Thakur, who bowled all of 10 balls in his debut Test two years back, do not exactly inspire confidence.

While Rathour kept cards close to his chest, it's more about trying to deny opposition psychological advantage by playing the guessing game on Bumrah when the world knows that his participation is highly unlikely.

That too against a batting line-up where three of the top four batsmen respond to the name of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

The second and third batsmen have shown what they can do with the Indian attack and Warner is not known to fail in too many innings.

It's a very difficult task at hand and whatever the result, this Indian team under Rahane has covered itself in glory with bare minimum resources.

"The toughness that you see has come after years of preparations. From coaching staff perspective, we keep telling them that, you can't let doubts creeping after one bad innings (36 all out in Adelaide)," Rathour said.

In end, "No Guts, No Glory, No Stress, No Story".

There is a story to be told and Indians are scripting it.

Here's all you need to know about the fourth Test at Brisbane:

When is Australia vs India 4th Test?

Australia vs India 4th Test will begin on Friday, 15 January 2021.

Where will Australia vs India 4th Test be played?

Australia vs India 4th Test will be played at the The Gabba, Brisbane.

What time does Australia vs India 4th Test begin?

Australia vs India 4th Test will begin at 5.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 5 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 4th Test?

Australia vs India 4th Test will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain), David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

India squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: January 15, 2021 06:24:33 IST

