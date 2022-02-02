Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Under-19 Vs Australia Under-19 LIVE SCORE (youth odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Under-19 Vs Australia Under-19 At Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, 02 February, 2022

02 February, 2022
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India Under-19

India Under 19

41/2 (14.1 ov)

2nd Semi-Final
Australia Under-19

Australia Under 19

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Under 19 Australia Under 19
41/2 (14.1 ov) - R/R 2.89

Play In Progress

Shaik Rasheed - 1

Yash Dhull (C) - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shaik Rasheed Batting 8 19 1 0
Yash Dhull (C) Batting 2 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jack Nisbet 5.1 1 7 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 37/2 (12.3)

4 (4) R/R: 2.4

Harnoor Singh 16(28) S.R (57.14)

c Tobias Snell b Jack Nisbet
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2022 Semi Finals: India lose openers as Harnoor departs

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup 2022 Semi Finals: India lose openers as Harnoor departs

19:41 (IST)

After 14 overs, India 41/2 ( Rasheed 8, Dhull 2) 

William Salzmann continues. Yash Dhull is off the mark with a couple of runs towards deep backward point, where fielder Campbell Kellaway does a fine job to save a couple of runs. Three runs from the over. Time for a breather as players take a drinks break. 

Full Scorecard
19:36 (IST)

After 13 overs, India 38/2 ( Yash 0, Rasheed 7) 

Jack Nisbet resumes, and he sees off Harnoor Singh. Short ball on the leg stump, Harnoor goes for the pull only to get the glove en route to the keeper. Australians are ecstatic and they have all the reasons to be. Harnoor was always going to be one to watch out for, but today is not his day. Skipper Yash Dhull is in at number four. 

Full Scorecard
19:33 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Nisbet strikes! Short ball on the leg stump, Harnoor attempts the pull shot but only manages a glove through to the wicketkeeper. Harnoor Singh c Tobias Snell b Jack Nisbet 16

Full Scorecard
19:29 (IST)

After 12 overs, India 36/1 ( Rasheed 6, Harnoor 16) 

The second powerplay is introduced. Jack Nisbet continues his spell, and earns a maiden over. Salzmann, the wicket-taker, returns for the 12th over of the innings. Two runs come from that one. 

Full Scorecard
19:21 (IST)

After 10 overs, India 34/1 ( Rasheed 5, Harnoor 15) 

Tom Whitney continues. He unleashes a much fuller delivery and Rasheed chips this one over the bowler's head for a boundary. Salzmann continues the next over, and Harnoor punishes him with two more fours in the 10th over of the match. 11 runs from that over as the first powerplay comes to an end.  

Full Scorecard
19:10 (IST)

After 8 overs, India 18/1 (Rasheed 1, Harnoor 5) 

Change in bowling for Australia as William Salzmann comes into the attack. Change in bowling brings the Aussies something to celebrate as Salzmann gets rid of Angkrish. Early blow for India who have started rather on a slow note. Shaik Rasheed is the new batter. 

Full Scorecard
19:08 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Rattles the off-stump and William Salzmann strikes! Angkrish Raghuvanshi is clean bowled, early blow to what has been a slow start from India. Angkrish Raghuvanshi b William Salzmann 6

Full Scorecard
19:02 (IST)

After 7 overs, India 15/0 (Angkrish 6, Harnoor 5) 

Jack Nisbet continues. He begins with a length ball around middle and off, Harnoor gets an outside edge but falls short of the fielder at second slip. Just one run from that over via a wide. Whitney returns to bowl his fourth soon after, and gives away just one run in the over. 

Full Scorecard
18:54 (IST)

After 5 overs, India 13/0 (Angkrish 5, Harnoor 5) 

Jack Nisbet with another economical over, conceding just a single off his second. Raghuvanshi clipped it towards backward square leg for that single. Whitney continues, in the next over, and goes wide down the leg side once again. Three runs from that over. 

Full Scorecard
18:44 (IST)

After 3 overs, India 9/0 (Angkrish 3, Harnoor 4) 

Jack Nisbet is instroduced in the second over of the innings. He goes for three runs, including a wide. Whitney continues his spell in the over that follows. Harnoor Singh with the first boundary of the match, flicking away to the square leg fence. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
19:33 (IST)

OUT! Nisbet strikes! Short ball on the leg stump, Harnoor attempts the pull shot but only manages a glove through to the wicketkeeper. Harnoor Singh c Tobias Snell b Jack Nisbet 16
19:08 (IST)

OUT! Rattles the off-stump and William Salzmann strikes! Angkrish Raghuvanshi is clean bowled, early blow to what has been a slow start from India. Angkrish Raghuvanshi b William Salzmann 6
18:09 (IST)

Playing XI: 

India: Yash Dhull(Captain),Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Australia: Cooper Connolly(Captain), Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell, Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet
18:06 (IST)

Toss update: India skipper Yash Dhull has won the toss and the Boys in Blue will bat first. 
17:00 (IST)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Super League semi-final between India and Australia at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. England clinched a rain-marred semi-final against Afghanistan on Tuesday to book a spot in the final. Our focus shifts to the second semi-final, so stay tuned for more updates. 

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Australia, Live Score and Updates: Tom Whitney continues. He unleashes a much fuller delivery and Rasheed chips this one over the bowler's head for a boundary. Salzmann continues the next over, and Harnoor punishes him with two more fours in the 10th over of the match. 11 runs from that over as the first powerplay comes to an end.

Preview: India take on Australia in the Super League semi-final 2 of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Antigua on Wednesday.

The two teams have met each other six times at the marquee tournament, with India emerging victorious in four of those occasions. In 2012 and 2018, the Boys in Blue even beat the Aussies in the final of those editions.

India will meet Australia in the semi-final on 2 February, having won an unprecedented seven out of nine U-19 World Cup quarter-finals. Twitter @cricketworldcup

India will meet Australia in the semi-final on 2 February, having won an unprecedented seven out of nine U-19 World Cup quarter-finals. Twitter @cricketworldcup

This time, though, a place in the final of the tournament is at stake.

Yash Dhull’s India have maintained a 100 per cent win record in this edition. They began the tournament with a 45-run win over South Africa, before easing past Ireland and Uganda to round off the group stage.

However, India’s campaign have been hit with COVID-19 after Dhull and five others tested positive following the first match.

Dhull and four others returned to action for the quarter-final against Bangladesh, but Nishant Sindhu, who was the stand-in skipper in Dhull’s absence, tested positive and missed the quarter-final.

Ravi Kumar picked three wickets as India saw off Bangladesh for 111, but the Indian batters sustained a minor hiccup before Yash and Kaushal Tambe took them over the finish line. Angkrish Raghuvanshi had scored 44 earlier on.

Australia began their campaign with a six-wicket win over hosts West Indies, before losing to Sri Lanka. The Aussies rounded off the group stage with a seven-wicket win over Scotland.

The Aussies, led by Cooper Connolly, had it comfortable against Pakistan, with Teague Wyllie (71) leading a top-order that would help them post 276/7.

In Pakistan’s reply, William Salzmann picked three wickets to derail their innings and see them off for 157.

India’s hunt for a record fifth title intensifies but they face a major hurdle in getting past Australia.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the semi-final between India and Australia:

When will the Super League semi-final match between India U19 and AustraliaU19 take place?

The Super League semi-final match between India U19 and Australia U19 will take place on 2 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs Australia U19 match is Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs Australia U19 match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

 

Updated Date: February 02, 2022 19:31:33 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: Australia beat Pakistan by 119 runs to reach Super League semi-final
First Cricket News

U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: Australia beat Pakistan by 119 runs to reach Super League semi-final

Australia joined England and Afghanistan in the final four on a day when batting first was the order of the day

U19 World Cup 2022: Ravi Kumar wreaks havoc as India beat Bangladesh to set up semi-final against Australia
First Cricket News

U19 World Cup 2022: Ravi Kumar wreaks havoc as India beat Bangladesh to set up semi-final against Australia

Chasing 112, India got off to a bad start as the Yash Dhull-led side lost opener Harnoor Singh (0) in the second over of the innings bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed got together at the crease to see out the opening spells of Bangladesh's new-ball bowlers.

U-19 World Cup 2022: India aim for improved batting performance against Ireland
First Cricket News

U-19 World Cup 2022: India aim for improved batting performance against Ireland

Both India and Ireland have registered wins in their openers. While India beat South Africa, Ireland defeated Uganda by 39 runs.