After 28 overs,India 157/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 84 , Virat Kohli (C) 12) Double change for Straya! Maxi is back on with his teasing off-spinners. Dhawan scythes one through the offside but the fielder at point dives across to stop the ball. Four singles added to the total.

FOUR! Dhawan was trying to ramp the short ball over the keeper but he gets an outside edge as he tries to tip the ball over the keeper, it beats Carey to his left instead, but the batsman still gets the desired result.

After 29 overs,India 164/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 91 , Virat Kohli (C) 12) Dhawan starts the over with punch to deep cover for two and then moves into the nineties with a fortuitous boundary to third man. Kohli plays out Cummins' over safely. Seven runs from the over.

The sun has relented a bit and the weather has become really pleasant. The fans are getting their beer glasses in so that they can settle down and watch Dhawan get to that hundred.

FOUR! Tad short from Maxwell and Dhawan is quick to pounce on the error. Stays on the backfoot and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

After 30 overs,India 170/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 96 , Virat Kohli (C) 13) Dhawan taking the advantage of the poor delivery from Maxwell to earn himself his 13th boundary of the innings as he inches closer to his century. Six more runs collected from Maxwell's over.

After 31 overs,India 178/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 97 , Virat Kohli (C) 20) Maxwell should have done a lot better to stop the ball at point, his misfield allows Kohli to return for his second run. Stoinis keeps it wide of off to Kohli, who moves towards the line of the ball and drives it wide of sweeper cover for a double. Dhawan pulls to deep mid wicket as he moves to 97. Kohli ends the over with another - third - brace of the over with a tap behind square leg. The 50-run stand between these two also comes up.

The moment Dhawan pulled that one straight to deep square leg, there was a roar, as if he had reached his ton. It was just a single. That's the anticipation level right now. They are waiting for that ton desperately. Dhawan, meanwhile, is looking at ease something that he has done though out the innings

After 32 overs,India 182/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 99 , Virat Kohli (C) 22) Maxwell bowls his fifth over now and it goes for just four. Dhawan is on 99, a century is the offing. He has slowed down a bit but you see it coming.

FOUR! A short ball that sits up nicely for Kohli, who cracks a pull, that is just away from David Warner at mid wicket. He had hit it hard but for a second the Australians thought the ball was going straight towards the fielder.

CENTURY! First it was Rohit Sharma, now Shikhar Dhawan...beware New Zealand it could be Kohli's turn next. Anyway back to Dhawan's wonderful knock. He was cautious in the start, was hit on his wrists early in the innings was in a bit of a discomfort but he played through pain and found his rhtyhm. A very well-compiled knock, stitching partnership with Rohit first and now with Kohli. There is a bit of dram in Dhawan reaching the century as he bunted down to mid off and stopped after initial coming down the pitch for a single. Kohli was eager for the single as wll...he is sent back and has to put in the dive to make his ground. There is a direct-hit but Kohli is safely in, the ball deflects towards the leg side allowing Dhawan to eventually get his single. Replays confirm Kohli is safe. Dhawan raises his arms alfoat. Fantastic innings.

For a moment the fans had their heart in their mouths when the direct hit was scored and the umpire went upstairs but as soon as the green button was pressed the crowd let out a huge applause. It's a nicely paced innings so far and the was he has tackled Zampa, it's been impressive. The ICC big tournament giant has woken up.

After 33 overs,India 190/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 100 , Virat Kohli (C) 28) Few nervy moments in the over with Kohli's wicket in danger a couple of times, first his pull was mighty close to fielder and then he has to turn and dive to make his ground, but all is good in the hood as the Indian captain survives and Dhawan completes a remarkable hundred. India in a very strong position. Drinks taken.

Fantastic hundred from Shikhar Dhawan, he has had to battle hard in the early stages of his innings. It wasn't until he stepped down the track and hammered Coulter-Nile back over his head that really started his innings. He has been selective against the short ball, slightly lucky at times, but an exceptional knock.

FOUR! Maxwell drops it on the middle and leg stump and Dhawan waltzes down the track and lifts it over wide long on for a boundary

FOUR! Amazing shot from Dhawan. He has created some room by backing away and then going over extra cover for another boundary.

After 34 overs,India 201/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 109 , Virat Kohli (C) 30) Finch persists with Maxwell and Dhawan must be finding it difficult to conceal his smile and happiness. Strikes him for a couple of boundaries to take India past the 200-run mark. Anybody thinking 400?

The man @SDhawan25 sure does own the @ICC events. 👏👏 now it's over to @imVkohli to do what he does best. #ICCCricketWorldCup2019

After 35 overs,India 206/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 112 , Virat Kohli (C) 32) Starc returns to the bowling crease. Maxwell is once again the culprit at point leaking an easy single. This is pretty uncharacteristic from him. Dhawan collects a couple to third man for two. Five runs from the over and now they are looking to step on the gas. Double from here on will take them to 412. One shy of India's highest total at the World Cup.

FOUR! Coulter-Nile bowls a short ball that is whacked out of sight from Virat Kohli, who gets across and on the top of the bounce to pull it to mid wicket fence.

After 36 overs,India 213/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 112 , Virat Kohli (C) 38) Kohli looking more and more ominous with every shot. A commanding boundary to midwicket along with three singles procured from NCN's over.

FOUR! Starc aims for the base of Dhawan's middle stump, but the southpaw is in mood to combat fire with fire, he opens up his body a little and buries it down the ground for a boundary.

OUT! Shikhar Dhawan holes out in the deep. It was length ball on middle and off by Starc, angled into Dhawan, who was aiming to flick it over the leg side, a little too early into the shot and gets a toe-end of the bat skewing it high up in the air. substitue fielder, Nathan Lyon, at deep midwicket takes the catch. Shikhar Dhawan walks off to a rousing reception. Dhawan c (sub)Lyon b Starc 117(109)

After 37 overs,India 220/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , ) Australia finally see the back of Shikhar Dhawan with Mitchell Starc claiming his first wicket of the match. Dhawan did his bit and he got out perhaps at the best possible time for India, allowing a fresh batsman to come and assault the bruised Australian bowlers.

A very good innings comes to an end and Dhawan gets a standing ovation as he walks off. Even Kohli gives him an ovation. In walks Hardik Pandya and he gets a warm applause. It was a nicely paced innings from Dhawan. India are going about six runs an over and as I type, Carey drops Pandya. He can make you pay big time if he gets going...

Good decision by Aaron Finch to get Starc into the attack. He could have easily left him to bowl four overs at the death. In meantime, how costly would that drop be by Alex Carey. Hardik Pandya could have been dismissed first ball. Still plenty of firepower in the sheds for India, Australia need to take wickets otherwise 350 could be on the cards.

After 38 overs,India 225/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , Hardik Pandya 1) Australia's fielding has been shoddy today. Alex Carey drops what Sangakarra on air calls it a 'regulation chance' and the Aussies let off the huge opportunity to dismiss Hardik Pandya for a golden duck. His wicket could have been an opening for them to gain some lost ground

After 39 overs,India 230/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 48 , Hardik Pandya 2) Finch knows a wicket here would provide a great for his side and so Cummins is called back on. Coulter-Nile does well in the deep to save a couple of runs for his side. Five more runs added to the total.

FOUR! Short delivery banged into the ground, doesn't rise enough, Pandya swats it behind square on the leg side. No chance for the fielder in the deep.

After 40 overs,India 236/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 49 , Hardik Pandya 7) Single on either end of the over with a boundary sandwiched right in between from NCN's penultimate over. End of the second Powerplay. Time for slogfest to begin.

FIFTY! Kohli now brings up his half-century with a single down the ground. The crowd absoultely loves it. The Indian captain is quick to acknowledge the applause and get on with the game.

Kohli has sauntered his way to a half century. There is just a gentle raise of bat followed by warm applause, and now we can expect all hell to break loose

SIX! Smacked across the line of the ball. There's the big slog sweep from Hardik Pandya and the ball flies deep into the stands over the midwicket boundary.

After 41 overs,India 246/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Hardik Pandya 15) Finch still opting for spin. That too with Pandya out there. Hardik does slog Maxwell for a six after Kohli brought up his half-century. India stepping on the gas.

FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length delivery outside off and Kohli stands tall and simply lofts it over mid off. He made sure he hit it wide. Couple of bounces and over the fence.

Just having a casual chat with the security guard, I ask him does he have interest in cricket, he says 50-50. England fan but I want India to win this one. Why I ask, he says not really a big fan of Australia he says with a cheeky smile (oh that rivalry).

FOUR! Full ball on off stump and Pandya absolutely belts it down the ground , almost taking out NCN! Coulter-Nile has to take evasive action to get away from the line of fire.

Big match, that too against Australia - Virat Kohli was always going to cherish it. As usual, he barely lofts a ball and still scores at a strike-rate of 100. India scored 66 in 30-40 overs and while that is exceptional, that is one area they will need to improve on as the tournament progresses. Finch has taken a gamble by bowling Zampa, a clear sign he is still searching for wickets.

After 42 overs,India 257/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , Hardik Pandya 20) Kohli starts the over with a boundary and Pandya finishes it with the same. Coulter-Nile ends his spell with 63 off his quota including the wicket of Rohit Sharma. India jet past 250-run mark.

SIX! Hardik Pandya is always going to fancy his chances against the wrist-spinner. Zampa lands one leg stump on length and Pandya arches back and swings it over mid wicket boundary for a biggie.

After 43 overs,India 267/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , Hardik Pandya 28) Kohli misses out to nail a slog sweep but Pandya batters one over mid wicket for a mighty hit. Finch still willing to bowl spin to Pandya. Ten more runs come from the over.

SIX! That's outta here! Pandya standing deep in his crease, tonks Cummins' full delivery on off stump straight down the ground for a six.

Just as Pandya deposited that over the deep mid-wicket stands, a voice (fan) echoes inside the Vauxhall stand "Come on Pandya, finish Zampa's career. Meanwhile Pandya has taken off and looking ominous.

FOUR! Cummins tries a back of a length off cutter, directed into Pandya, who stays put, arches his back and cuts it over backward point for four.

DROPPED! Big chance for Australia! Rohit was looking to work a ball on middle and leg towards midwicket, but the ball just seem to stop a bit on him. He skews it in the air towards square leg, where Nathan Coulter-Nile leaps towards his right and sticks out his right arm but couldn't hold on. Difficult chance but important one. Early let off for the Indian vice-captain.

FIFTY! Dhawan pushes the full toss straight to mid off and hares for the single to bring up his half-century. Got there in good time as well, just under run-a-ball.

OUT! Coulter-Nile with the wicket! He holds it back of a length and Rohit Sharma, who was looking to steer it down to third man because it is a cross seamed delivery the ball lifts a little more than expected and Rohit ends up edging it to Carey. Rohit c Carey b Coulter-Nile 57(70)

India vs Australia, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Defending champions Australia play 2011 winners India in a blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in London's Kennington Oval on Sunday, 9 June. India, having opened their campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa, appear a well-rounded unit with their bowlers hitting the straps early. The batting, despite early wobble, stood firm in the face of some hostile pace attack from Kagiso Rabada with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a masterly century.

Australia, too, are coming off an encouraging win over the West Indies in Nottingham. Having been reduced to 79/5 by the Windies, the Aussies rode on Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steven Smith's half-centuries to gallop to 288. Mitchell Starc then came to the party with a five-wicket haul as Australia completed a 15-run win.

For India to avenge their 2015 semi-final loss, the bowling and top order will have to be on point again, for Australia possess better depth and quality in their ranks. Steve Smith and David Warner have eased back in top-flight cricket with a half-century each, while the bowling, spearheaded by Starc and supported by Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins, looks well-rounded.

While India will once again rely on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to control the middle overs, former Australia great Ricky Ponting believes Virat Kohli may field a three-man pace attack to rattle Aaron Finch's men after having watched them struggle against the Caribbean pace battery.

The West Indies trio of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, and Andre Russell terrorised the Australian batsmen with their fiery pace and disconcerting short balls, reducing the five-time champions to 38 for four at one stage on Thursday.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Ponting, who is currently the assistant coach, believed the sight of his boys scurrying for cover might tempt the Indian team management to go with three quicks instead of playing two wrist-spinners.

"(Jasprit) Bumrah we know is a very good new ball bowler and I'm sure he'll mix it up and bowl some short stuff and some full stuff," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Bhuvneshwar will probably not worry you too much with his pace or his bouncers. Hardik can maybe rush you a little bit, so maybe they have a decision to make on the overall make-up of their side.

"Do they maybe go with only the one spinner and use (off-spinning allrounder) Kedar Jadav as a second spinner and play another fast bowler? We'll worry about that in the next couple of days and make sure all the boys are prepared."

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Australia match:

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

With AFP inputs

