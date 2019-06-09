First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 12 Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
India vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match at London: Australia slide as Smith, Stoinis and Maxwell fall in quick time

Date: Sunday, 09 June, 2019 22:37 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: The Oval, London

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

352/5
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.04
Fours
31
Sixes
8
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul not out 11 3 1 1
Kedar Jadhav not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Pat Cummins 10 0 55 1
Mitchell Starc 10 0 74 1
269/6
Overs
43.0
R/R
6.26
Fours
23
Sixes
4
Extras
12
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Alex Carey (W) Batting 23 10 1 1
Nathan Coulter-Nile Batting 3 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 0 30 2
Jasprit Bumrah 7 1 45 1

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  The current contest is done and dusted as far as Aakash Chopra is concerned

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Sweep from Carey, hit well, spotted the googly and hit it right between the square leg fielder and deep mid-wicket one

    Full Scorecard

  The Oval is abuzz after 3 wickets in quick succession. India have the upper hand now. They have gained the momentum. A required rate of 11.43 is going to be a huge task. They are panicking, it's palpable in their running between the wickets. Desperate. The pressure is on the Aussies. Stunning turnaround for India.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,Australia 256/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 10 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 3)

    Australia have got a new plan in place it seems. Run impossible singles and create chances of overthrows. They got five off the first ball courtesy of the same and then double two balls later. India need to not loose the grip. Bumrah has started bowling his perfect yorkers. Australia need 97 runs in 48 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • Dismissing Maxwell most times in ODIs:

    4 - Moeen Ali
    4 - Dale Steyn
    4 - Morne Morkel
    4 - Yuzvendra Chahal*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Australia 247/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 4 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 0)

    Chahal has been brilliant with the ball. He usually shows a lot of heart with the ball and he was no different today. Got hit for a four on third ball off the edge, came back and removed Maxwell on the next ball. And a special mention of that catch by Jadeja. Only he could have taken that running in from deep. What a catch. Australia need 106 runs in 54 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! Maxwell goes back. He tries to hit the slog sweep over the derp mid-wicket boundary, but ended up hitting it right up in the air, Jadeja came in running from deep to take a stunning catch diving ahead. Maxwell c (sub)Jadeja b Chahal 28(14) 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Short in length and it came in sharply to Maxwell, he slashed hard and it went through first slip for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  Smart bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he bowled slower ball after slower ball on a good length and let the variation in the pitch do the rest. Australia has lost Smith just when they were starting to claw their way back,  Stoinis also gone to a low skidder and the game seems out of Australia's reach. 

    Full Scorecard

  A huge roar goes up as the big screen Shows three reds on the DRS. What a moment in the match. Out of nowhere, Bhuvneshwar has struck. The crowd has come to life, because they also know the importance of that wicket.Stoinis follows Smith back. Both Smith and Stoinis hung too much on the back foot and the ball zipped in. This could be the match defining over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Australia 238/5 ( Glenn Maxwell 23 , Alex Carey (W) 0)

    Shocker of a shot from Khawaja. Even Bumrah was like LOL. For the second game running, he's gotten out poorly. He was looking good in the middle. The pressure of required run rate was mounting it seems. Won't be easy for the new man but Maxwell might not play the patience game like the others. As I write, he gets off the mark with a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! This time Bhuvi strays on the legs and Smith hits a leg glance to fetch four runs to fine leg

    Full Scorecard

  Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Glenn Maxwell three times in ODIs - the joint second most times by any bowler.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Australia 235/3 ( Steve Smith 68 , Glenn Maxwell 21)

    FOUR! Smith was surprised by the Bumrah bouncer, ball hits the back of Smith's bat and runs away for four behind the stumps

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! One more boundary to Smith, ugly heave, inside edge off the bat and this missed to hit the stumps, runs away for four to fine leg

    Full Scorecard

  Jasprit Bumrah has not dismissed Maxwell in ODIs yet but has dismissed him six times in T20s.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Bumrah bowls on good length, Maxwell hits him to deep mid-wicket for four runs

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bumrah bowls on good length, Maxwell hits him to deep mid-wicket for four runs

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,Australia 222/3 ( Steve Smith 60 , Glenn Maxwell 16)

    OUT! Wicket needed? Bring back Bumrah. Bumrah comes in, and a wicket falls. Khawaja goes, that was a no-shot from him, walked across the stumps to go over the short fine leg fielder, ended up chopping it on to the stumps and this time the bails fell off. Khawaja b Bumrah 42(39)

    Full Scorecard

  This is good stuff from Khawaja. He is playing intelligent cricket. In the past he's had success against Kuldeep and is picking his gaps astutely. The experience of playing and succeeding Kuldeep is helping him in the middle.

    Full Scorecard

  After 36 overs,Australia 201/2 ( Steve Smith 55 , Usman Khawaja 42)

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! And now a boundary, Kuldeep pushes it full, Khawaja adjusts well and hits through the line to deep mid-wicket for four

    Full Scorecard

  SIX! Khawaja sweeps and he connects well, he has targeted the cow corner region, ball sails over the ropes for maximum 

    Full Scorecard

  After 35 overs,Australia 187/2 ( Steve Smith 54 , Usman Khawaja 29)

    Full Scorecard

  Fifty for Smith. Quite similar innings to Kohli. A few poor lads are trying hard to echo boos, but to no avail.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Short ball from Pandya, Khawaja packs a punch, smashes it to deep mid-wicket boundary for four

    Runs coming thick and fast. Kohli turns to Bumrah. He produces a wicket. Khawaja gone. He was scoring runs briskly against spinners but does not have it in him to score that briskly against pacers. Tried to experiment and lost the wicket. Maxwell joins Smith in the middle, starts off with a boundary. Maybe this is a blessing in disguise for Australia. Maxwell should have been there a long time back. Australia need 146 runs in 78 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Usman Khawaja's last four ODI scores against India: 42, 100, 91, 104

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Maxwell comes in and starts off straightaway with a boundary. Lovely straight drive off his bat. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Wicket needed? Bring back Bumrah. Bumrah comes in, and a wicket falls. Khawaja goes, that was a no-shot from him, walked across the stumps to go over the short fine leg fielder, ended up chopping it on to the stumps and this time the bails fell off. Khawaja b Bumrah 42(39)

    Full Scorecard

  • This is good stuff from Khawaja. He is playing intelligent cricket. In the past he's had success against Kuldeep and is picking his gaps astutely. The experience of playing and succeeding Kuldeep is helping him in the middle.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,Australia 201/2 ( Steve Smith 55 , Usman Khawaja 42)

    FOUR! Khawaja comes back against Chahal with another sweep, bad ball as well outside the leg stump line and hit for four

    Full Scorecard

  After 32 overs,Australia 165/2 ( Steve Smith 45 , Usman Khawaja 17)

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Khawaja breaks shackles, a boundary has come after a long time, he walks across and sweeps Kuldeep for four to deep square leg

    Full Scorecard

  After 31 overs,Australia 159/2 ( Steve Smith 44 , Usman Khawaja 12)

    Pandya continues and he continues to stay wayward in length. Has been pitching it short every now and then. Australia managing a boundary every over? Need to make it two per over. Australia need 166 runs in 90 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Fifty for Smith. Quite similar innings to Kohli. A few poor lads are trying hard to echo boos, but to no avail.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball from Pandya, Khawaja packs a punch, smashes it to deep mid-wicket boundary for four

    Full Scorecard

  • Classy knock by Steve Smith, his second fifty of the World Cup. He has played a perfect anchor role, he has hit only three boundaries,  but still managed to rotate the strike comfortably.  One senses Australia need a miracle and are leaving it too late It can also be the fact that they don't want to loose by a big margin. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Steve Smith has scored fifty-plus runs in seven out of his last eight World Cup innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,Australia 180/2 ( Steve Smith 53 , Usman Khawaja 24)

    Kuldeep continues after the drinks. Fifty for Smith. Unlike Warner, he needs to stay there till the last for Australia and keep the hopes alive for his team.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely drift and flight but Smith was up for the task, brings the foot forward and drives it through covers for four. FIFTY FOR SMITH

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,Australia 172/2 ( Steve Smith 47 , Usman Khawaja 22)

    Khawaja is doing the hitting now. Has hit two fours in two overs but this is still not enough. Time is running away. Drinks taken, and guess a message will be running in to the batsmen from Australian dressing room. Australia need 182 runs.
     

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Khawaja comes back against Chahal with another sweep, bad ball as well outside the leg stump line and hit for four

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,Australia 165/2 ( Steve Smith 45 , Usman Khawaja 17)

    This is brilliant from the two spinners. They know their job and they are doing it beautifully. Khawaja does get a boundary on the last ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Khawaja breaks shackles, a boundary has come after a long time, he walks across and sweeps Kuldeep for four to deep square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,Australia 159/2 ( Steve Smith 44 , Usman Khawaja 12)

    Oh! Wide down the leg stump line, too wide, Khawaja was going for reverse, turned to sweep, it hit the back of the bat and then slammed Dhoni's helmet grill. Dhoni smiles and carries on. Last ball, Smith comes down the track, completely missed to connect, hit the edge off the bat but he wanted a run, saw the ball in Dhoni's hand and he came back in time much before Dhoni took the ball and flicked the stumps in one go. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,Australia 155/2 ( Steve Smith 42 , Usman Khawaja 10)

    Indian bowlers have upped their game just at the right moment. Skills on display by Chahal and Kuldeep, tightening the screws. Good captaincy by Kohli and as usual well supported by Dhoni. India on top. 

    Full Scorecard

  • There was a collective 'Ohhhhhhhh' as the ball looped in the air off Khawaja's leading edge. Chahal leapt in the air but it was over him. Out and a comment from the fan, "Kaash Chahal thoda Lamba hota" . The height of people's expectancy levels!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,Australia 153/2 ( Steve Smith 41 , Usman Khawaja 9)

    Chahal is bowling beautifully and intelligently. Nice flight in leg spin, also because he has protection on the off side, pitching it slightly outside the off stump line. Produced a bottom edge off Khawaja's bat and the ball went some two feet above him, he jumped but could not reach the ball.

    Full Scorecard

  • Props to Virat Kohli for shunning the crowd, who were booing Steve Smith

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,Australia 149/2 ( Steve Smith 40 , Usman Khawaja 6)

    There has not been a boundary for five overs now. There could have been one but KL Rahul displayed the best effort in the field today by India to stop a four at deep cover. Just 5 off the over. Pressure building on Aussies. 

    Full Scorecard
India vs Australia, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Australia have got a new plan in place it seems. Run impossible singles and create chances of overthrows. They got five off the first ball courtesy of the same and then double two balls later. India need to not loose the grip. Bumrah has started bowling his perfect yorkers. Australia need 97 runs in 48 balls

India vs Australia, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Defending champions Australia play 2011 winners India in a blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in London's Kennington Oval on Sunday, 9 June. India, having opened their campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa, appear a well-rounded unit with their bowlers hitting the straps early. The batting, despite early wobble, stood firm in the face of some hostile pace attack from Kagiso Rabada with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a masterly century.

Australia, too, are coming off an encouraging win over the West Indies in Nottingham. Having been reduced to 79/5 by the Windies, the Aussies rode on Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steven Smith's half-centuries to gallop to 288. Mitchell Starc then came to the party with a five-wicket haul as Australia completed a 15-run win.

For India to avenge their 2015 semi-final loss, the bowling and top order will have to be on point again, for Australia possess better depth and quality in their ranks. Steve Smith and David Warner have eased back in top-flight cricket with a half-century each, while the bowling, spearheaded by Starc and supported by Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins, looks well-rounded.

While India will once again rely on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to control the middle overs, former Australia great Ricky Ponting believes Virat Kohli may field a three-man pace attack to rattle Aaron Finch's men after having watched them struggle against the Caribbean pace battery.

The West Indies trio of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, and Andre Russell terrorised the Australian batsmen with their fiery pace and disconcerting short balls, reducing the five-time champions to 38 for four at one stage on Thursday.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Ponting, who is currently the assistant coach, believed the sight of his boys scurrying for cover might tempt the Indian team management to go with three quicks instead of playing two wrist-spinners.

"(Jasprit) Bumrah we know is a very good new ball bowler and I'm sure he'll mix it up and bowl some short stuff and some full stuff," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Bhuvneshwar will probably not worry you too much with his pace or his bouncers. Hardik can maybe rush you a little bit, so maybe they have a decision to make on the overall make-up of their side.

"Do they maybe go with only the one spinner and use (off-spinning allrounder) Kedar Jadav as a second spinner and play another fast bowler? We'll worry about that in the next couple of days and make sure all the boys are prepared."

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Australia match:

When will India vs Australia match take place?

The match between India and Australia will take place on 9 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Australia fixture will be played in Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Australia fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit SharmaShikhar DhawanVirat Kohli(c), Vijay ShankarMS Dhoni(w), Kedar JadhavHardik PandyaRavindra JadejaMohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahBhuvneshwar KumarLokesh RahulDinesh KarthikKuldeep YadavYuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason BehrendorffAlex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-NilePat CumminsUsman KhawajaNathan LyonShaun MarshGlenn MaxwellKane RichardsonSteve SmithMitchell StarcMarcus StoinisDavid WarnerAdam Zampa.

With AFP inputs

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Australia vs India #Cricket live #Cricket Scores #Cricket World Cup #CWC 2019 Australia vs India #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup Live Match Coverage Online at London #IND vs AUS FULL SCORE #India vs Australia #India vs Australia LIVE cricket score #India vs Australia updates #Kuldeep Yadav #Live blog #Live Cricket #Live score #LIVE SCORE: India vs Australia Live Cricket Score #Ricky Ponting #Virat Kohli #When And Where To Watch #World Cup 2019 Australia #World Cup 2019 India #Yuzvendra Chahal

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




