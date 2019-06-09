There has not been a boundary for five overs now. There could have been one but KL Rahul displayed the best effort in the field today by India to stop a four at deep cover. Just 5 off the over. Pressure building on Aussies.

Props to Virat Kohli for shunning the crowd, who were booing Steve Smith

Chahal is bowling beautifully and intelligently. Nice flight in leg spin, also because he has protection on the off side, pitching it slightly outside the off stump line. Produced a bottom edge off Khawaja's bat and the ball went some two feet above him, he jumped but could not reach the ball.

There was a collective 'Ohhhhhhhh' as the ball looped in the air off Khawaja's leading edge. Chahal leapt in the air but it was over him. Out and a comment from the fan, "Kaash Chahal thoda Lamba hota" . The height of people's expectancy levels!

Indian bowlers have upped their game just at the right moment. Skills on display by Chahal and Kuldeep, tightening the screws. Good captaincy by Kohli and as usual well supported by Dhoni. India on top.

Oh! Wide down the leg stump line, too wide, Khawaja was going for reverse, turned to sweep, it hit the back of the bat and then slammed Dhoni's helmet grill. Dhoni smiles and carries on. Last ball, Smith comes down the track, completely missed to connect, hit the edge off the bat but he wanted a run, saw the ball in Dhoni's hand and he came back in time much before Dhoni took the ball and flicked the stumps in one go.

FOUR! Khawaja breaks shackles, a boundary has come after a long time, he walks across and sweeps Kuldeep for four to deep square leg

This is brilliant from the two spinners. They know their job and they are doing it beautifully. Khawaja does get a boundary on the last ball.

FOUR! Khawaja comes back against Chahal with another sweep, bad ball as well outside the leg stump line and hit for four

Khawaja is doing the hitting now. Has hit two fours in two overs but this is still not enough. Time is running away. Drinks taken, and guess a message will be running in to the batsmen from Australian dressing room. Australia need 182 runs.

FOUR! Lovely drift and flight but Smith was up for the task, brings the foot forward and drives it through covers for four. FIFTY FOR SMITH

Kuldeep continues after the drinks. Fifty for Smith. Unlike Warner, he needs to stay there till the last for Australia and keep the hopes alive for his team.

Steve Smith has scored fifty-plus runs in seven out of his last eight World Cup innings.

Classy knock by Steve Smith, his second fifty of the World Cup. He has played a perfect anchor role, he has hit only three boundaries, but still managed to rotate the strike comfortably. One senses Australia need a miracle and are leaving it too late It can also be the fact that they don't want to loose by a big margin.

FOUR! Short ball from Pandya, Khawaja packs a punch, smashes it to deep mid-wicket boundary for four

Fifty for Smith. Quite similar innings to Kohli. A few poor lads are trying hard to echo boos, but to no avail.

Pandya continues and he continues to stay wayward in length. Has been pitching it short every now and then. Australia managing a boundary every over? Need to make it two per over. Australia need 166 runs in 90 balls.

SIX! Khawaja sweeps and he connects well, he has targeted the cow corner region, ball sails over the ropes for maximum

FOUR! And now a boundary, Kuldeep pushes it full, Khawaja adjusts well and hits through the line to deep mid-wicket for four

The runs are coming at good pace now for Australia. Khawaja has taken the charge to up the run-scoring rate. The required run-rate is over ten and it was about time they did a little damage to the bowlers. 200 also comes up for Australia. Australia need 152 runs in 84 balls.

This is good stuff from Khawaja. He is playing intelligent cricket. In the past he's had success against Kuldeep and is picking his gaps astutely. The experience of playing and succeeding Kuldeep is helping him in the middle.

OUT! Wicket needed? Bring back Bumrah. Bumrah comes in, and a wicket falls. Khawaja goes, that was a no-shot from him, walked across the stumps to go over the short fine leg fielder, ended up chopping it on to the stumps and this time the bails fell off. Khawaja b Bumrah 42(39)

FOUR! Maxwell comes in and starts off straightaway with a boundary. Lovely straight drive off his bat.

Runs coming thick and fast. Kohli turns to Bumrah. He produces a wicket. Khawaja gone. He was scoring runs briskly against spinners but does not have it in him to score that briskly against pacers. Tried to experiment and lost the wicket. Maxwell joins Smith in the middle, starts off with a boundary. Maybe this is a blessing in disguise for Australia. Maxwell should have been there a long time back. Australia need 146 runs in 78 balls.

FOUR! Bhuvneshwar comes in to bowl, bad first ball, room and Maxwell cuts it well through point for four runs

FOUR! Bhuvneshwar bowls another loose delivery, knuckle ball gone wrong, Maxwell brings deft touch into use and places it through third slip for a boundary

Strange innings from Khawaja comes to an end. He didn't really accelerate and kept losing his shape trying to hit out. Unlike Australia, India has decided to hold Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah back until the latter overs. Maxwell has to be play a blinder to get Australia even remotely close to the target. In hindsight, he should come in at the fall of Warner's wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Glenn Maxwell three times in ODIs - the joint second most times by any bowler.

FOUR! This time Bhuvi strays on the legs and Smith hits a leg glance to fetch four runs to fine leg

Shocker of a shot from Khawaja. Even Bumrah was like LOL. For the second game running, he's gotten out poorly. He was looking good in the middle. The pressure of required run rate was mounting it seems. Won't be easy for the new man but Maxwell might not play the patience game like the others. As I write, he gets off the mark with a boundary.

Bhuvneshwar comes into the attack. Maxwell uses power to fetch boundary off the first ball and then deft tough behind the stumps gives him one more four. Use of touch and power, says Sangakkara on air. That's Maxwell for you when on song. Smith hits last ball for four to make it 15 off the over. Australia need 131 runs in 72 balls.

FOUR! Bumrah bowls on good length, Maxwell hits him to deep mid-wicket for four runs

Jasprit Bumrah has not dismissed Maxwell in ODIs yet but has dismissed him six times in T20s.

FOUR! One more boundary to Smith, ugly heave, inside edge off the bat and this missed to hit the stumps, runs away for four to fine leg

FOUR! Smith was surprised by the Bumrah bouncer, ball hits the back of Smith's bat and runs away for four behind the stumps

A Bumrah over has been hit for 13 runs and this will give a lot of confidence to Australian dressing room. The run-scoring rate has got better after Maxwell's arrival. India look a bit complacent now. Australia need 118 runs in 66 balls.

OUT! That's out! Smith is gone. Bhuvneshwar with the magic ball. The inswing comes in to Smith off the good length, hit him low on the pads, India appealed but umpire Gould turned it down. Kohli went upstairs after consulting Bhuvneshwar and what a review by India, they got it right. There was no bat involved before the ball hit the pads. The ball was going to hit the stumps. Smith lbw b Bhuvneshwar 69(70)

OUT! Bhuvi, you beauty! Stoinis comes and goes, ball slants in to Stoinis and he lazily tries to defend the ball, ended up chopping it on to the stumps. He has to go back. Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)

Bhuvneshwar continues and he has changed the game on its head in this over. Two wickets in the same over. Smith gone and two balls later Stoinis cleaned up. The game tilts more in India's favour. Australia need 115 runs in 60 balls.

A huge roar goes up as the big screen Shows three reds on the DRS. What a moment in the match. Out of nowhere, Bhuvneshwar has struck. The crowd has come to life, because they also know the importance of that wicket.Stoinis follows Smith back. Both Smith and Stoinis hung too much on the back foot and the ball zipped in. This could be the match defining over.

Smart bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he bowled slower ball after slower ball on a good length and let the variation in the pitch do the rest. Australia has lost Smith just when they were starting to claw their way back, Stoinis also gone to a low skidder and the game seems out of Australia's reach.

FOUR! Short in length and it came in sharply to Maxwell, he slashed hard and it went through first slip for a boundary

OUT! Maxwell goes back. He tries to hit the slog sweep over the derp mid-wicket boundary, but ended up hitting it right up in the air, Jadeja came in running from deep to take a stunning catch diving ahead. Maxwell c (sub)Jadeja b Chahal 28(14)

Chahal has been brilliant with the ball. He usually shows a lot of heart with the ball and he was no different today. Got hit for a four on third ball off the edge, came back and removed Maxwell on the next ball. And a special mention of that catch by Jadeja. Only he could have taken that running in from deep. What a catch. Australia need 106 runs in 54 balls.

Australia have got a new plan in place it seems. Run impossible singles and create chances of overthrows. They got five off the first ball courtesy of the same and then double two balls later. India need to not loose the grip. Bumrah has started bowling his perfect yorkers. Australia need 97 runs in 48 balls

The Oval is abuzz after 3 wickets in quick succession. India have the upper hand now. They have gained the momentum. A required rate of 11.43 is going to be a huge task. They are panicking, it's palpable in their running between the wickets. Desperate. The pressure is on the Aussies. Stunning turnaround for India.

FOUR! Sweep from Carey, hit well, spotted the googly and hit it right between the square leg fielder and deep mid-wicket one

DROPPED! Big chance for Australia! Rohit was looking to work a ball on middle and leg towards midwicket, but the ball just seem to stop a bit on him. He skews it in the air towards square leg, where Nathan Coulter-Nile leaps towards his right and sticks out his right arm but couldn't hold on. Difficult chance but important one. Early let off for the Indian vice-captain.

FIFTY! Dhawan pushes the full toss straight to mid off and hares for the single to bring up his half-century. Got there in good time as well, just under run-a-ball.

OUT! Coulter-Nile with the wicket! He holds it back of a length and Rohit Sharma, who was looking to steer it down to third man because it is a cross seamed delivery the ball lifts a little more than expected and Rohit ends up edging it to Carey. Rohit c Carey b Coulter-Nile 57(70)

CENTURY! First it was Rohit Sharma, now Shikhar Dhawan...beware New Zealand it could be Kohli's turn next. Anyway back to Dhawan's wonderful knock. He was cautious in the start, was hit on his wrists early in the innings was in a bit of a discomfort but he played through pain and found his rhtyhm. A very well-compiled knock, stitching partnership with Rohit first and now with Kohli. There is a bit of dram in Dhawan reaching the century as he bunted down to mid off and stopped after initial coming down the pitch for a single. Kohli was eager for the single as wll...he is sent back and has to put in the dive to make his ground. There is a direct-hit but Kohli is safely in, the ball deflects towards the leg side allowing Dhawan to eventually get his single. Replays confirm Kohli is safe. Dhawan raises his arms alfoat. Fantastic innings.

OUT! Shikhar Dhawan holes out in the deep. It was length ball on middle and off by Starc, angled into Dhawan, who was aiming to flick it over the leg side, a little too early into the shot and gets a toe-end of the bat skewing it high up in the air. substitue fielder, Nathan Lyon, at deep midwicket takes the catch. Shikhar Dhawan walks off to a rousing reception. Dhawan c (sub)Lyon b Starc 117(109)

FIFTY! Kohli now brings up his half-century with a single down the ground. The crowd absoultely loves it. The Indian captain is quick to acknowledge the applause and get on with the game.

OUT! A full-toss wide outside off from Cummins and Hardik Pandya is unable to connect it from the sweet spot. He was looking to go over the mid off fielder but skews right from the bottom of the bat. Finch at mid off back pedals and takes the catch over his head. Hardik misses out on his fifty but his blistering innings has provided the catalyst India needed. Some respite for Australia. Hardik Pandya c Finch b Pat Cummins 48(27)

OUT! Marcus Stoinis has just taken a very smart caught-and-bowled. It was the low full toss on off that Dhoni tries to blast down the ground, gets the cue-end of the bat and the bowler in his follow through stick out his right hand to pluck a super catch. Dhoni has done his bit Dhoni c and b Stoinis 27(14)

OUT! Stoinis bangs the ball short outside off, Kohli waltzes down the pitch and tries to muscle it down the ground with the horizontal bat, couldn't control the rising delivery. Hitting it high over the off side, where sweeper cover pouches it safely. Indian captain walks back with one ball remaining in the innings. Kohli c Pat Cummins b Stoinis 82(77)

After 50 overs,India 352/5 ( KL Rahul 11 , Kedar Jadhav 0) KL Rahul walks across, anticipating it will be a wide yorker outside off, bends on his knee and takes the ball on the full, to swipe it past long on fielder for a one-bounce boundary. That four takes India past the 350-run mark. They will be mighty pleased with the effort. Derspite the wicket of Dhoni and Kohli in the over, India smash 14 off the final over, courtesy couple of superb strikes from Rahul.

Indian batsmen put in a complete performance to stack up a mammoth total. However, it was not used brute power or complete slogging. India's first innings was typically well-compiled innings with a strong foundation, great accumulation and a powerful finish. High quality stuff from India at The Oval, now over to Jasprit Bumrah and Co. Australian will have a record target to chase but they have the goods, will they be able to deliver? Join us for the second innings in some time.

OUT! Finch is gone, run-out. Warner hit the ball to the deep cover and ran, called for two, and Finch responded but the two was never on. NEVER. Kedar collected the ball, threw it to the non-striker's stumps, Hardik collected it and dislodged the bails. Finch is going back absolutely gutted and having a lot to say with his mouth. Finch run out (Kedar Jadhav/Hardik Pandya) 36(35)

FIFTY! Warner completes his half-century, has come off 77 balls and now he should target the next fifty in quick time.

OUT! That's it the ice is broken, Warner, after spending years on the crease to start hitting them out of the park, dances down the track to Chahal and tried hitting him against the breeze and has been caught at deep mid-wicket. The plan has worked for India. Warner c Bhuvneshwar b Chahal 56(84)

India vs Australia, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Defending champions Australia play 2011 winners India in a blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in London's Kennington Oval on Sunday, 9 June. India, having opened their campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa, appear a well-rounded unit with their bowlers hitting the straps early. The batting, despite early wobble, stood firm in the face of some hostile pace attack from Kagiso Rabada with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a masterly century.

Australia, too, are coming off an encouraging win over the West Indies in Nottingham. Having been reduced to 79/5 by the Windies, the Aussies rode on Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steven Smith's half-centuries to gallop to 288. Mitchell Starc then came to the party with a five-wicket haul as Australia completed a 15-run win.

For India to avenge their 2015 semi-final loss, the bowling and top order will have to be on point again, for Australia possess better depth and quality in their ranks. Steve Smith and David Warner have eased back in top-flight cricket with a half-century each, while the bowling, spearheaded by Starc and supported by Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins, looks well-rounded.

While India will once again rely on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to control the middle overs, former Australia great Ricky Ponting believes Virat Kohli may field a three-man pace attack to rattle Aaron Finch's men after having watched them struggle against the Caribbean pace battery.

The West Indies trio of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, and Andre Russell terrorised the Australian batsmen with their fiery pace and disconcerting short balls, reducing the five-time champions to 38 for four at one stage on Thursday.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Ponting, who is currently the assistant coach, believed the sight of his boys scurrying for cover might tempt the Indian team management to go with three quicks instead of playing two wrist-spinners.

"(Jasprit) Bumrah we know is a very good new ball bowler and I'm sure he'll mix it up and bowl some short stuff and some full stuff," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Bhuvneshwar will probably not worry you too much with his pace or his bouncers. Hardik can maybe rush you a little bit, so maybe they have a decision to make on the overall make-up of their side.

"Do they maybe go with only the one spinner and use (off-spinning allrounder) Kedar Jadav as a second spinner and play another fast bowler? We'll worry about that in the next couple of days and make sure all the boys are prepared."

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch India vs Australia match:

When will India vs Australia match take place?

The match between India and Australia will take place on 9 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Australia fixture will be played in Kennington Oval, London.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Australia fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

