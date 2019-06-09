After 47 overs,India 316/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 79 , MS Dhoni (W) 7) Another big over for India. A gorgeous shot for six to start the over from Kohli. Dhoni's top edge goes for a boundary to fine leg helps India take 15 runs from the over. Three overs to go.

FOUR! Stoinis gets the line horribly wrong! Short ball sprayed on the leg side. Dhoni swivels and pulls it past short fine leg fielder for a boundary.

After 48 overs,India 325/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 80 , MS Dhoni (W) 14) Kohli's century on the horizon. India targets 350. Stoinis, who is called back for the death overs, starts the last action-packed phase of play. Stoinis starts the over well by keeping it away from Kohli and Dhoni's arc (just imagine doing that) but as soon as he errs in line, Dhoni is able find the find the fine leg fence.

SIX! Length ball from Starc, who bowls it into MSD's arc from round the wicket. The wicket-keeper batsman slogs it with the angle for a massive hit over deep square leg fence.

FOUR! Starc goes short but still into Dhoni, who is liking the angle, as he pulls powerfully, might not have got a good connection but he find the gap. Ball runs to long leg boundary.

After 49 overs,India 338/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 80 , MS Dhoni (W) 27) Only after Starc changes his angle from round the stumps to back over the wicket, he is able to curb the run flow, but those two balls from round the wicket leaked 10 runs. Dhoni clearing the fence off the first ball. Starc ends his spell with a 13-run over and finishes his spell with 74 runs from his 10 overs. He picked Dhawan's wicket.

OUT! Marcus Stoinis has just taken a very smart caught-and-bowled. It was the low full toss on off that Dhoni tries to blast down the ground, gets the cue-end of the bat and the bowler in his follow through stick out his right hand to pluck a super catch. Dhoni has done his bit Dhoni c and b Stoinis 27(14)

SIX! Thank you very much, says KL Rahul as he is gifted a knee-high full toss from Stoinis. He picks it off his pads and sends the ball ong over mid wicket boundary.

OUT! Stoinis bangs the ball short outside off, Kohli waltzes down the pitch and tries to muscle it down the ground with the horizontal bat, couldn't control the rising delivery. Hitting it high over the off side, where sweeper cover pouches it safely. Indian captain walks back with one ball remaining in the innings. Kohli c Pat Cummins b Stoinis 82(77)

After 50 overs,India 352/5 ( KL Rahul 11 , Kedar Jadhav 0) KL Rahul walks across, anticipating it will be a wide yorker outside off, bends on his knee and takes the ball on the full, to swipe it past long on fielder for a one-bounce boundary. That four takes India past the 350-run mark. They will be mighty pleased with the effort. Derspite the wicket of Dhoni and Kohli in the over, India smash 14 off the final over, courtesy couple of superb strikes from Rahul.

Everything has gone as per script for India. Rohit and Dhawan deserve plenty of credit for the way they negotiated the initial seven overs. Dhawan was outstanding against Zampa, it meant Australia had to search for other options. Once the foundation was laid, a total in excess of 300 was always on the cards. Australia will be ruing the fact that Pandya was dropped off the first ball. It is going to be huge challenge for Australia to chase this down.

Indian batsmen put in a complete performance to stack up a mammoth total. However, it was not used brute power or complete slogging. India's first innings was typically well-compiled innings with a strong foundation, great accumulation and a powerful finish. High quality stuff from India at The Oval, now over to Jasprit Bumrah and Co. Australian will have a record target to chase but they have the goods, will they be able to deliver? Join us for the second innings in some time.

Here we go, Aaron Finch and David Warner comes out to start the chase of 353. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right arm medium pace, to bowl the first over.

Bhuvneshwar starts off for India with the ball. Warner collects the single off the third ball after playing defensive strokes on first two balls. Finch had had issues against the ball coming in. Bhuvi looks to bring it in but he is playing with the straight bat. Kohli places himself on short mid-on to play some mind games. Just 3 off the first over.

FOUR! Half volley given by Bumrah and Warner drives it through the gap on the off side to fetch four runs

in England : 359 by England v Pakistan, Bristol, 2019 by Australia : 358 v India, Mohali, 2019 in World Cup : 328 by Ireland v England, Bangalore, 2011

Reprieve for Warner. Bumrah surprises him with a quick delivery, he chops it on to the stumps but you know what, the bails don't come off. YET AGAIN. Has this happened before in this tournament? Yes, it has. Umpires, fielders everyone standing just shocked there because the ball hit the stumps off the edge very hard yet the bails did not fall. Two balls later, Warner collects four. Also, Jadeja is fielding for Dhawan because he is healing a thumb injury.

Who would want to be that!?

Will he do it again, today? Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Aaron Finch in four out of eight ODI innings that Finch played against India before today this year.

Bhuvneshwar continues and he is giving movement off the pitch. That typical Bhuvi outswing that leaves the left-handers from the middle-off stump line. Warner almost edge one to Dhoni but he has seen this a lot in the SRH nets. He lets one go to the keeper on the last ball. Just 2 off the over. Very good start by India.

FOUR! Bumrah strays on the pads of Finch in an attempt to angle it into the batsman, Finch flicked it for a beautiful boundary

Both the set of openers have looked to start quietly today. Earlier, Dhawan and Rohit were subdued in the approach. But Aussies are not missing out any run-scoring chance. Bumrah has not looked his usual self yet. Need to bring his best game quickly. 7 off the over.

Good signs for Aaron Finch early in the innings. He has played a perfect on-drive and a lovely flick off his pads against the incoming ball. India are looking to bowl at his stumps, no slips, but a short mid-wicket in place right from the outset.

Finch has been cautious in approach against Bhuvneshwar. The pacer keeps on bringing it in to him. Top over from Bhuvi. He is racking up good speed. Just 1 off the over.

Today is the 5th instance of ball hitting the stumps and bails not falling. 5th instance, WITHIN this World Cup. Whats going on?? 🤔🤔 In my entire life i have not seen 5 instances like this, let alone in the space of 10 days or a tournament!! #AUSvIND #CWC19

33 batsmen out bowled in this World Cup so far. 5 times the bails have neglected to fall off. That is an 87% success rate. Disappointing if you're a bail, I imagine. You want to be up in the high 99s.

Always expect the Zaltzman to come up with fancy numbers

Bumrah continues. Better over from him, the best so far. He took one away from Warner as the batsman tried to toy with it. He then came around the wicket to create a different angle. Warner took the off stump guard to cover his stumps. Both the batsmen and bowler trying their best to outdo each other. Next two balls came in to Warner from that angle and one went away. Perfect maiden from Boom!

Bhuvneshwar looks determined today. Great discipline from him. He has looked even better than Bumrah, which is a huge compliment. Finch took a single. Warner was denied any run for next four balls. He wanted one on the last and then denied as the ball went to short cover where Kohli came running in and aimed at non-striker's end to run Finch who was out of the crease by some distance. Saved by just a few inches.

Dhawan is sitting relaxed on the chair in the balcony and by the looks of it, it does not seem he will take field at any given point of the day. Good plus for India as it means more of Jadeja, the best Indian fielder, on the field. Meanwhile, Kohli hands over the ball to Pandya, who does a good job. Not giving any width to the batsmen.

Chahal has been kept busy today. It seems the ball is following him today in the field. Not the best of fielders in the team but he has done a good job, covering the field and then throwing well on top of the stump. Bhuvneshwar continues has and bowled brilliantly again. Warner is getting frustrated now and you just feel that a big shot is around the corner. Indians are fielding well right now.

The fans are slowly settling into their seats. Australia, like India have taken the cautious route early on. It's quite cooler now and might assist the pacers a bit. Bhuvneshwar is getting some seam movement, Pandya too got some

Almost an identical start by the Australian opener. Coulter-Nile was introduced in the 7th over and now India has turned to Pandya. Dhawan took a risk in that 7th over and that broke the shackles. Finch and Warner still waiting to break out jail.

FOUR! Hardik runs in from round the wicket, back of the length, Warner uses this pace and just swivels it to fine leg boundary

SIX! Nothing delivery from Pandya, short and there was no pace on the ball, all the time in the world for Pandya to go on back foot and pull it away over deep mid-wicket for six.

FOUR! Width given and Finch punches it through the covers for a boundary. Top shot

FOUR! One more, to end the over, room again and Finch punches it on back foot to fetch four more

Pandya gave away 19 runs in his second over. Three fours and one six. All the good work done by Bumrah and Bhuvi has been ruined.

Kuldeep comes into the attack now. First sight of spin. Pacers failed to take any wickets but had done a good job to keep the openers on their toes. Pandya ruined all the good work with that 19-run over. Good start for Kuldeep. Just 4 off it. Fifty up for Aussies.

Pandya might bowl one or two very good balls but he will give you one or two bad balls too per over. That over released the pressure a bit. Pandya was too short and Finch nicely rode the bounce. A decent start for Australia this.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have taken 21 and 20 wickets respectively this year in ODIs - the second and third most by a spinner.

Kohli sticks to Pandya despite the costly last over of his. And a good return for him. Just 1 off the over. Warner struggling in the middle. He has again played five balls in the over without scoring. He is playing on 19 off 41.

Kuldeep continues and he appears to be finding the right line. 'Bahut badhia', from Dhoni confirms the same as he flights the ball to Finch around the middle-offstump line. This is a good start for Australia but India has been equally good in keeping the batsmen at their toes. They have not picked up any wicket though. But you feel, something is round the corner.

OUT! Finch is gone, run-out. Warner hit the ball to the deep cover and ran, called for two, and Finch responded but the two was never on. NEVER. Kedar collected the ball, threw it to the non-striker's stumps, Hardik collected it and dislodged the bails. Finch is going back absolutely gutted and having a lot to say with his mouth. Finch run out (Kedar Jadhav/Hardik Pandya) 36(35)

Finch looked in super touch. Finch looked terribly upset at being run out. As he should. India get breakthru against run of play. Puts Aus under deep pressure

Kedar Jadhav is not the best of arms in the Indian team but that arm has provided India the first breakthrough nevertheless. Perfect throw from the deep by Kedar and a hesitant Finch fell short of his crease at the non-striker's end. India on top now. Steve Smith has joined Warner in the middle. He is off the mark as well.

It takes a special talent to still stay at the crease despite looking so shaky. Warner almost chopped on the ball to the stumps off Kuldeep. A lull at the moment in this match as the batsmen try and rebuild.

Finch was absolutely fuming after getting run-out. It was Kedar Jadhav, who is returning from a shoulder injury and has never been a swift mover. Smith promoted largely due to the fact he is in good touch and spinners are in operation.

FOUR! Short and just around the area where Warner likes it, he heaves it to the square leg boundary for a four. It is also a no-ball. Free Hit to follow

Indian batsmen put in a complete performance to stack up a mammoth total. However, it was not used brute power or complete slogging. India's first innings was typically well-compiled innings with a strong foundation, great accumulation and a powerful finish. High quality stuff from India at The Oval, now over to Jasprit Bumrah and Co. Australian will have a record target to chase but they have the goods, will they be able to deliver? Join us for the second innings in some time.

OUT! Finch is gone, run-out. Warner hit the ball to the deep cover and ran, called for two, and Finch responded but the two was never on. NEVER. Kedar collected the ball, threw it to the non-striker's stumps, Hardik collected it and dislodged the bails. Finch is going back absolutely gutted and having a lot to say with his mouth. Finch run out (Kedar Jadhav/Hardik Pandya) 36(35)

India vs Australia, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Defending champions Australia play 2011 winners India in a blockbuster ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in London's Kennington Oval on Sunday, 9 June. India, having opened their campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa, appear a well-rounded unit with their bowlers hitting the straps early. The batting, despite early wobble, stood firm in the face of some hostile pace attack from Kagiso Rabada with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a masterly century.

Australia, too, are coming off an encouraging win over the West Indies in Nottingham. Having been reduced to 79/5 by the Windies, the Aussies rode on Nathan Coulter-Nile and Steven Smith's half-centuries to gallop to 288. Mitchell Starc then came to the party with a five-wicket haul as Australia completed a 15-run win.

For India to avenge their 2015 semi-final loss, the bowling and top order will have to be on point again, for Australia possess better depth and quality in their ranks. Steve Smith and David Warner have eased back in top-flight cricket with a half-century each, while the bowling, spearheaded by Starc and supported by Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins, looks well-rounded.

While India will once again rely on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav to control the middle overs, former Australia great Ricky Ponting believes Virat Kohli may field a three-man pace attack to rattle Aaron Finch's men after having watched them struggle against the Caribbean pace battery.

The West Indies trio of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, and Andre Russell terrorised the Australian batsmen with their fiery pace and disconcerting short balls, reducing the five-time champions to 38 for four at one stage on Thursday.

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Ponting, who is currently the assistant coach, believed the sight of his boys scurrying for cover might tempt the Indian team management to go with three quicks instead of playing two wrist-spinners.

"(Jasprit) Bumrah we know is a very good new ball bowler and I'm sure he'll mix it up and bowl some short stuff and some full stuff," Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Bhuvneshwar will probably not worry you too much with his pace or his bouncers. Hardik can maybe rush you a little bit, so maybe they have a decision to make on the overall make-up of their side.

"Do they maybe go with only the one spinner and use (off-spinning allrounder) Kedar Jadav as a second spinner and play another fast bowler? We'll worry about that in the next couple of days and make sure all the boys are prepared."

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

