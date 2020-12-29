Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India Vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 4: Green, Cummins complete fifty-run stand for seventh wicket

India Vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 4: Green, Cummins complete fifty-run stand for seventh wicket

05:46 (IST)

After 80 overs,Australia 149/6 ( Cameron Green 27 , Pat Cummins 21)

Cummins works the ball down the ground towards long on for a single off the first delivery of the over, bringing up the 50-partnership with Green in the process as the Aussie lead stretches to 18 in the process. Second new ball available now for the visitors. Expect Rahane to hand it to Bumrah right away.

05:44 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY of the partnership completed between Cummins and Green for the seventh wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single in the 80th over. The pair has consumed 191 deliveries in the stand in what has been a display of grit and determination by both stakeholders in the stand. Excellent work by the pair to repair the damage caused by the middle-order collapse yesterday.

05:42 (IST)

After 79 overs,Australia 148/6 ( Cameron Green 26 , Pat Cummins 21)

Ravi Jadeja bowls out a maiden in the blink of an eye as Cummins decides to remain defensive for the most part in the over. Second new ball just around the corner for the Indians now.

05:40 (IST)

After 78 overs,Australia 148/6 ( Cameron Green 26 , Pat Cummins 21)

Ashwin continues from the other end. Green pushes the ball through mid off off the first and third deliveries of the over, collecting a brace and single respectively while using his feet to good effect. Cummins taps the ball behind square on the leg side for a single off the fourth. Back-to-back dots to end the over. Partnership worth 49 at the moment.

05:40 (IST)

After 77 overs,Australia 144/6 ( Cameron Green 23 , Pat Cummins 20)

‘Sir’ Jadeja brought into the attack for the first time today, with the left-arm spinner hitting Cummins’ front pad off the fifth delivery and appealing loudly for LBW — turned down by the umpire due to the healthy bounce on the ball. Fine stop by the fielder at short third man off the last ball to save a single.

05:35 (IST)

After 76 overs,Australia 144/6 ( Cameron Green 23 , Pat Cummins 20)

The Indians finally go upstairs after another unsuccessful lbw appeal by Ravi Ashwin, this time against Cummins off the third delivery and looking a lot closer to the naked eye. Hawk-Eye though, shows the ball going over leg, resulting in India losing one of their two remaining reviews. Cummins then works the next ball behind square on the leg side for a single. Just the one off the over.

05:34 (IST)

After 75 overs,Australia 143/6 ( Cameron Green 23 , Pat Cummins 19)

Green drives a full delivery off the third ball of the over, but is intercepted at mid off to result in a dot. Siraj shortens his length in the penultimate delivery after a series of full ones aimed at Green’s pads. Maiden over for Siraj.

05:28 (IST)

After 74 overs,Australia 143/6 ( Cameron Green 23 , Pat Cummins 19)

Cummins edges the ball wide of Rahane at slip off the second delivery, getting enough time to come back for a second run. Excited appeal for lbw by the offie off the final delivery, but fails to evoke any interest from the umpire. Just the two off the over.

05:26 (IST)

After 73 overs,Australia 141/6 ( Cameron Green 23 , Pat Cummins 17)

First bowling change of the morning, with Mohammed Siraj replacing Jasprit Bumrah after a three-over spell for the latter. Perhaps Rahane’s keeping the latter fresh for the second new ball? Cummins drives the ball wide of extra cover off the second delivery for a single. The ball then swings back in sharply off the fourth delivery, travelling close to off with Green confidently shouldering to the delivery. Just the one off the over.

05:22 (IST)

After 72 overs,Australia 140/6 ( Cameron Green 23 , Pat Cummins 16)

Green users his feet to Ashwin, shuffling down the track to the fourth delivery to drive the towards long on for another single. Ball lobs off Cummins’ pad towards the vacant leg slip region off the last delivery, getting a bit of bat along the way, and he sets off for a run to keep the strike for the following over. Two off the over.

Load More

Highlights

title-img
05:44 (IST)

FIFTY of the partnership completed between Cummins and Green for the seventh wicket, the latter bringing up the milestone with a single in the 80th over. The pair has consumed 191 deliveries in the stand in what has been a display of grit and determination by both stakeholders in the stand. Excellent work by the pair to repair the damage caused by the middle-order collapse yesterday.

India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 2nd Test at Melbourne: Cummins edges the ball wide of Rahane at slip off the second delivery, getting enough time to come back for a second run. Excited appeal for lbw by the offie off the final delivery, but fails to evoke any interest from the umpire. Just the two off the over.

Day 3 report: A depleted Indian attack ripped through Australia's top order to leave the world's number one team with a slender two-run lead and in deep trouble on Monday after day three of the second Test.
It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. But the remaining bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja (2-25) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-34), admirably picked up the slack. AP

It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. But the remaining bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja (2-25) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-34), admirably picked up the slack. AP

At stumps in Melbourne, Australia were 133 for six with Cameron Green on 17 and Pat Cummins on 15 in their second innings as the visitors zeroed in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.

India are doing so with a weakened attack after Umesh Yadav pulled up in his fourth over with a calf problem, limping off the field.

It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. But the remaining bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja (2-25) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-34), admirably picked up the slack.

"I think we played really well. I thought the bowlers came out really strong and bowled in all the right areas. It was good to see," said India captain Ajinkya Rahane.

"But this game is not over yet, we still have to get four more wickets."

India were all out for 326 in their first innings on the stroke of lunch, adding just 49 to their overnight 277 for five in reply to Australia's 195.

It gave them a 131-run lead, courtesy of Rahane's magnificent 112 and Jadeja's 57. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each.

Australia needed some of their big names to stand tall in the run chase. Opener Matthew Wade did well with a fighting 40 off 137 balls before being trapped lbw by the spin of Jadeja.

But Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns all failed.

Burns lasted just 10 balls, caught by Rishabh Pant off Yadav for four to follow his first-innings duck.

Even if David Warner fails to recover from a groin strain for the next Test in Sydney, it will be hard for selectors to again justify picking Burns, with Marcus Harris among those waiting in the wings.

Labuschagne fell for 28, caught by Rahane off a thick edge from Ravi Ashwin.

At the other end, the usually flamboyant Wade dug in but Smith again went cheaply, bowled by Bumrah for eight.

After Wade departed, Travis Head was the last recognised batsman but he became a victim of paceman Mohammed Siraj on debut, slashing a ball to Mayank Agarwal.

Captain Tim Paine fell to Jadeja for one, leaving Green and Cummins to knuckle down in a 34-run partnership and take the Test into a fourth day.

"Cummo is not an established batsmen, but he has done well for us at this ground in the past and we all know what Greenie is capable of if he can get in," said Wade.

"So it'd be really good for these two to get a nice partnership together, which we haven't done over this Test match."

He added that setting India a target of "anything over a 100 will be good".

Rahane run-out

India started the day at a chilly Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of 24,995 socially-distanced fans with an 82-run advantage after taking charge Sunday with a gutsy response to their embarrassing 36 all out in Adelaide.

But Australia quickly made inroads.

Rahane, captain in place of Virat Kohli who has returned home for the birth of his first child, rode his luck on day two, when he was dropped on 73 and 104.

But after adding eight to his overnight 104, brilliant awareness from Labuschagne saw him run out.

Jadeja, back in the team after missing the first Test injured, dabbed Nathan Lyon to point and set off for a single as he looked to bring up his 50.

Rahane responded but wasn't quick enough with Paine whipping off the bails after Labuschagne's throw.

It ended a 121-run partnership and one of the 32-year-old's most important innings, having come to the crease with India in trouble at 64 for three.

Jadeja brought up his 15th Test half-century before misjudging a Starc bouncer, then Lyon and Josh Hazlewood mopped up the tail.

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: December 29, 2020 05:47:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Learnt to see off tough periods by watching Ajinkya Rahane's 'magnificent' knock, says Shubman Gill
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Learnt to see off tough periods by watching Ajinkya Rahane's 'magnificent' knock, says Shubman Gill

With Rahane going strong, India took a lead of 82 runs and Gill said the team will look to capitalise on it as batting will get more challenging from day three.

India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane says focus is not on him but on how visitors 'want to do well as a team'
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane says focus is not on him but on how visitors 'want to do well as a team'

Young opener Shubman Gill will make his debut in the second Test and Ajinkya Rahane said he wants to give him and Mayank Agarwal freedom and not put them under undue pressure.

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj to debut as visitors announce playing XI for second Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj to debut as visitors announce playing XI for second Test

India make four changes to their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground.