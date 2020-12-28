Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India Vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 3: Hosts lose early wicket as Yadav removes Burns

08:13 (IST)

After 7 overs,Australia 13/1 ( Matthew Wade 5 , Marnus Labuschagne 4)

Three singles plucked in Bumrah’s fourth over — and they’re starting to come far more frequently for the Aussies, easing some of the pressure for the hosts after the early wicket. India’ve got to have their best fielder in Jadeja in the cover arc, even if for a short while, to stem the flow of singles.

08:05 (IST)

After 6 overs,Australia 10/1 ( Matthew Wade 3 , Marnus Labuschagne 3)

Good leave from Labuschagne at the start of the over, knowing exactly where his off pole is, followed by a tap to cover for a single, with Wade following suit in the next delivery. Dot off each of the last three deliveries.

08:02 (IST)

After 5 overs,Australia 8/1 ( Matthew Wade 2 , Marnus Labuschagne 2)

The Aussies continue their approach of collecting quick singles whenever the opportunity presents itself, collecting two of those in Bumrah’s third over.

08:02 (IST)

Umesh Yadav bowling SR in Tests:

Team 1st innings : 57.9

Team 2nd innings : 44.1

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

08:02 (IST)
07:57 (IST)

After 4 overs,Australia 6/1 ( Matthew Wade 1 , Marnus Labuschagne 1)

Burns’ misery in this Test continues as he’s caught-behind off a jaffa from Umesh — late swing on offer getting the faintest of outside edges that carries comfortably into Pant’s gloves. Labuschagne glances a full delivery going down leg towards fine leg for a single first ball. Wade follows suit off the final delivery of the over to retain the strike.

07:51 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Umesh gets rid of Burns with a ripper as India get the early wicket they were looking for! Just about manages to kiss the outer edge of the bat after pitching along good length, jagging away in the last second. Burns goes for the review in the very last second, and gets a mark on the HotSpot for the hosts to lose one for the innings. AUS 4/1

Burns c Pant b Yadav 4(10)

07:50 (IST)

After 3 overs,Australia 4/0 ( Matthew Wade 0 , Joe Burns 4)

Bumrah starts off with a searing toe-crusher to Burns that hits the batsman flush on the shoe, eliciting an appeal for lbw. Oxenford though turns this down, and India get an ‘Umpire’s Call’ in the review. Close call for Burns! The batsman in question then gains some confidence with a cover drive off the penultimate delivery that fetches him three runs.

07:44 (IST)

After 2 overs,Australia 1/0 ( Matthew Wade 0 , Joe Burns 1)

Umesh from the other end. Went wicketless in the first innings, and will hope to make up for that by hitting the timber a couple of times in this one. Anyway, Joe Burns collects the first run of the innings with a risky single off the fourth delivery, avoiding the prospect of a pair in the process. Just one off the over.

07:39 (IST)

After 1 over,Australia 0/0 ( Matthew Wade 0 , Joe Burns 0)

Bumrah starts off the second innings with an appeal for an lbw against Wade, turned down by the umpire as it appeared to be pitching outside leg. Bit of drama to start the Aussie 2nd innings. The Indian pace spearhead starts off with a maiden.

07:36 (IST)

Right then… Australia walk out to bat again, this time hoping to notch up a score much higher than what they managed in their first attempt in this match. Jasprit Bumrah with the ball in hand with Matthew Wade on strike.

title-img
07:02 (IST)

Lunch, Day 3 - IND 326 (115.1) 

The first session belonged to Australia, who wrapped up India’s tail in a jiffy. Rahane was unlucky as he got run out while Jadeja didn’t look comfortable facing the short stuff from the Aussie pacers after completing his fifty. And as expected, the tail didn’t last long. But the visitors won’t be unhappy for they have taken a 131-run lead, a healthy one given how the pitch is playing. .
06:16 (IST)

OUT! The short stuff has worked. Jadeja timed that one really well but holed out to Cummins at deep mid-wicket. Jadeja c Cummins b Starc 57(159
05:45 (IST)

50! Jadeja finally completes his fifty and the sword celebration is on display. He has only stuck two boundaries so far, highlighting how maturely he's held one end. 
05:39 (IST)

OUT! Seemed like Jadeja would complete his fifty but Rahane failed to get to the other end as Paine dislodged the stumps in a jiffy. Big wicket this. Just what Australia would have wanted here, Rahane was looking rock solid. Rahane run out (Labuschagne) 112(223)

India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 2nd Test at Melbourne: Three singles plucked in Bumrah’s fourth over — and they’re starting to come far more frequently for the Aussies, easing some of the pressure for the hosts after the early wicket. India’ve got to have their best fielder in Jadeja in the cover arc, even if for a short while, to stem the flow of singles.

Day 2 report: Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane rode his luck to hit a gritty unbeaten century as India built an ominous 82-run lead over Australia on day two to take a stranglehold on the second Test in Melbourne on Sunday.

It was a determined and crucial knock against a world-class attack by the mild-mannered 32-year-old, who assumed the captaincy from Virat Kohli after he returned home for the birth of his first child.

While Ajinkya Rahane was the hero, it was a gutsy Indian team performance, with three 50-plus wicket partnerships to help silence their critics after being skittled for their all-time low of 36 last week. AFP

Batting at four, he faced 200 balls for his 104 to steer India to 277 for five before rain ended play 15 minutes early. Ravindra Jadeja was not out 40.

The hosts took just four wickets during a frustrating day in the field as the match began to slip away with India zeroing in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets in Adelaide.

"Not our best day, but not our worst," said Australia's Mitchell Starc, who has two wickets but also saw catches put down off his bowling.

"Jinx (Rahane) batted really well through the day there and they had some pretty good partnerships.

"I thought there was some really good stuff from us as well, we just didn't capitalise on some of the chances we created to finish in a better position.

"We're just going to have to back up tomorrow and take five wickets as quick as we can."

While Rahane was the hero, it was a gutsy Indian team performance, with three 50-plus wicket partnerships to help silence their critics after being skittled for their all-time low of 36 last week.

Debutant Shubman Gill chipped in with an impressive 45 and paid tribute to Rahane.

"His knock was all about patience. Sometimes against such a high-quality bowling attack you go into your shell and then you're not able to score runs," he said.

"The way Ajinkya played, it was such a magnificent knock to watch, the way he saw off the tough periods and the loose balls he was making sure he put them all away."

Problems

On a steamy day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India resumed on 36 for one in reply to Australia's first innings 195, having weathered 11 overs on Saturday when they lost Mayank Agarwal for a duck to Starc.

In an action-packed morning, the Australian attack consistently hit its line and length with Pat Cummins bagging Gill then the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara for 17.

That brought Rahane to the crease and—first with Hanuma Vihari, then Rishabh Pant and finally Jadeja— he built half-century stands to put India in a strong position.

He brought up his 12th Test ton in his 67th game, and his second in Melbourne, with a four off Cummins, but he enjoyed some good fortune.

Australia removed first slip during Starc's first spell in the final session and lived to regret it with Rahane getting an edge on 57 that would almost certainly have been caught if the fielder was there.

He had a huge let-off on 73 when he was dropped at second slip by Steve Smith and again on 104 when the ball popped out of Travis Head's hands as he landed after taking the catch.

Jadeja, back in the team after missing the first Test injured, ably supported Rahane after Vihari fell for 21 attempting to sweep Nathan Lyon, with Smith taking the catch.

That brought the exuberant Pant to the crease. Preferred to Wriddhiman Saha as wicketkeeper, he scored a breezy 29 before becoming Starc's 250th Test victim, caught by Tim Paine for his 150th dismissal.

India were reduced to 64 for three before lunch after Cummins caused all sorts of problems.

He signalled his intent with the first ball of the day, which zipped past Pujara's bat. Paine called for a review, believing it took a nick, but replays showed it was not out.

Cummins finally got the wicket he deserved when Gill, who added 17 to his overnight score, got a nick and Paine took the catch. He then removed Pujara, again enticing an edge with Paine holding a brilliant diving catch.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: December 28, 2020 08:12:55 IST

