Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs India At Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020

26 December, 2020
Starts 05:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

25/1 (10.0 ov)

2nd Test
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Australia India
25/1 (10.0 ov) - R/R 2.5

Play In Progress

Matthew Wade - 12

Marnus Labuschagne - 3

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Matthew Wade Batting 22 32 2 0
Marnus Labuschagne Batting 3 18 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jasprit Bumrah 5 2 6 1
Umesh Yadav 5 1 19 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 10/1 (4.2)

15 (15) R/R: 2.64

Matthew Wade 12(16)

Joe Burns 0(10) S.R (0)

c Rishabh Pant b Jasprit Bumrah
India Vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 1: Burns departs for 10-ball duck after hosts opt to bat

India Vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 1: Burns departs for 10-ball duck after hosts opt to bat

05:45 (IST)

AUS 22/1 after 9 overs (Labuschagne 3, Wade 19)

Bumrah into his fifth over. He’s been right on the money as far as his lengths are concerned. But the penultimate delivery of this over was a bit too short. Labuschagne didn’t anticipate that either. Nevertheless, a pull shot earns him two runs.

Full Scorecard
05:41 (IST)

AUS 20/1 after 8 overs (Labuschagne 1, Wade 19)

Yadav continues. He’s been driven a few times but he’s not shying away from bowling the fuller lengths. It was evident on the second delivery which swung away from Wade. The fifth one nips back in. Wade leaves the final ball outside the off stump. A maiden over.

Full Scorecard
05:38 (IST)

AUS 20/1 after 7 overs (Labuschagne 1, Wade 19)

Bumrah into his fourth over. Starts off with two dots before Wade flicks one towards deep mid-wicket for a triple. Remember, big boundaries here. Triples are quite common. The final delivery came back in sharply but Labuschagne was happy to let it go. Three runs off the over.

Full Scorecard
05:33 (IST)

AUS 17/1 after 6 overs (Labuschagne 0, Wade 16)

Yadav returns. Starts off with a full delivery outside off and Wade punches it through the line. Two singles to follow the boundary. Yadav clocked good speeds in the over but wasn’t that good with his line and length. Seven runs off the over.

Full Scorecard
05:31 (IST)
four

FOUR! Full delivery outside off and Wade punches it through the line. No swing whatsoever there.

Full Scorecard
05:30 (IST)

Marnus Labuchagne’s scores in Test matches’ first innings:

6, 74, 67, 162, 143, 63, 215.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

05:30 (IST)
Full Scorecard
05:26 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Bumrah with the first breakthrough for India. Burns has to depart. A duck for Burns. A well-deserved wicket for India’s pace spearhead. Burns had to play at it, the ball took the outside edge of Burns’ catch and Pant completed a simple catch. Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0(10)

Full Scorecard
05:25 (IST)

Bumrah bowling strike rate in Tests:

1st innings : 78.6
2nd innings : 38.2
3rd innings : 60.4
4th innings : 37.9

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

05:25 (IST)
Full Scorecard
05:22 (IST)

AUS 10/0 after 4 overs (Burns 0, Wade 10)

Yadav continues. He pitched on full outside off and Wade pounced on it, drove it through the covers for the first boundary of Australia’s innings. A double in the over as well. Six runs off it.  

Full Scorecard
05:20 (IST)

Some sad news for the cricketing fraternity early on Boxing Day

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
05:26 (IST)

OUT! Bumrah with the first breakthrough for India. Burns has to depart. A duck for Burns. A well-deserved wicket for India’s pace spearhead. Burns had to play at it, the ball took the outside edge of Burns’ catch and Pant completed a simple catch. Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0(10)
04:32 (IST)

TOSS UPDATE: Australia have won the toss and they have elected to bat.

India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 2nd test at Melbourne: Bumrah into his fifth over. He’s been right on the money as far as his lengths are concerned. But the penultimate delivery of this over was a bit too short. Labuschagne didn’t anticipate that either. Nevertheless, a pull shot earns him two runs.

Preview: A few bruised egos will eye redemption when India square off against Australia in the second Test in Melbourne from Saturday, ready to bounce back in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's hour of reckoning after hitting the 'nadir of 36'.

Seldom has an Indian outfit been at such difficult crossroads in recent years as it is in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat in Adelaide and Virat Kohli's departure for the birth of his child.

But the good thing is that star-in-waiting, Shubman Gill, is ready to honour his team's leap of faith in him when he makes his Test debut at the imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Likewise, young workhorse Mohammed Siraj will step in temporarily to fill the void created by crafty Mohammed Shami's injury and it will be about how Rahane, touted as a bowler's captain, handles him.

Ajinkya Rahane will be captaining India in the series in the absence of Virat Kohli. AFP

Ajinkya Rahane will be captaining India in the series in the absence of Virat Kohli. AFP

It's not about the defeat but the manner of capitulation which can come back to haunt a side that's not short on quality.

The next few days will be a test of real character and it's only fair that a strategic shift was on the cards.

A couple of forced and an equal number of tactical changes was always on cards for the visitors as they take on Tim Paine's confident men, spending Christmas without their families.

Gill's languid approach and that extra second while facing fast bowlers, coupled with a way tighter technique than Prithvi Shaw, might just give the dressing room the confidence required in testing times.

He will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut.

Similarly, Rishabh Pant, whose intent always provides way more assurance than a passive Wriddhiman Saha, is expected to play his fearless brand of cricket which is the need of the hour.

Pant was an instant hit during the last tour in 2018-19 but in the past year, had lost both form and confidence to surrender his place in the white-ball formats.

Amid the ruins, there lies a glimmer of hope as Ravindra Jadeja, who has recovered fully from his concussion and hamstring injury, will add a new dimension with his all-round abilities in a five-bowler set-up.

It is expected that Hanuma Vihari will be shunted up the batting order and the experienced KL Rahul might just have to patiently wait for his turn in the series.

The Australians aren't known to take any prisoners and an unchanged XI that is expected to play at the MCG will not take its foot off the pedal, skipper Tim Paine insisted.

"Well, we can't pay any attention to mental scars or whatever the thing they're talking about," Pain said on the eve of the match.

"We know India is a proud cricket country, an extremely talented Test match side with lots of dangerous players," he added.

While Kohli's absence can never be really compensated for, Rahane would like to show his character by promoting himself up the batting order and taking more responsibility.

Cheteshwar Pujara can play his natural doggedly defensive game but head coach Ravi Shastri might just tell him that there's no harm if the scoreboard is ticking as it will only lessen the pressure on a batting line-up that will miss Kohli way too much.

In the absence of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav will have to be relentless and also guide a young Siraj, who is expected to feel a bit jittery.

Finally, the Indians would like to take that big front-foot stride forward while facing Pat Cumins and Josh Hazlewood not only physically but also figuratively.

Here's all you need to know about the second Test at Melbourne:

When is Australia vs India 2nd Test?

Australia vs India 2nd Test will begin on Saturday, 26 December 2020.

Where will Australia vs India 2nd Test be played?

Australia vs India 2nd Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time does Australia vs India 2nd Test begin?

Australia vs India 2nd Test will begin at 5 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs India 2nd Test?

Australia vs India 2nd Test will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Teams:

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Jazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: December 26, 2020 05:46:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Will Pucovski needs to face own fears regarding short ball, says Chris Rogers
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Will Pucovski needs to face own fears regarding short ball, says Chris Rogers

Will Pucovski was hit on the head by India's reserve pacer Kartik Tyagi during the day-night practice match and as a result, he has been withdrawn from the first Test in Adelaide, starting 17 December.

India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane says focus is not on him but on how visitors 'want to do well as a team'
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane says focus is not on him but on how visitors 'want to do well as a team'

Young opener Shubman Gill will make his debut in the second Test and Ajinkya Rahane said he wants to give him and Mayank Agarwal freedom and not put them under undue pressure.

India vs Australia: Hosts plan no changes for second Boxing Day Test, says coach Justin Langer
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Hosts plan no changes for second Boxing Day Test, says coach Justin Langer

With David Warner still unavailable due to a groin injury, Justin Langer said he would brave to tinker with the side for the Melbourne Cricket Ground match after a resounding victory in Adelaide