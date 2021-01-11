Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

07 January, 2021
Starts 05:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

338/10 (105.4 ov)

312/6 (87.0 ov)

3rd Test
India

India

244/10 (100.4 ov)

138/3 (49.4 ov)

Live Blog
Australia India
338/10 (105.4 ov) - R/R 3.2 244/10 (100.4 ov) - R/R 2.42
312/6 (87.0 ov) - R/R 3.59 138/3 (49.4 ov) - R/R 2.78

Play In Progress

India need 269 runs to win with 7 wickets remaining

Rishabh Pant (W) - 27

Cheteshwar Pujara - 9

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 22 75 2 0
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 27 44 3 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 11 5 12 1
Nathan Lyon 16.4 6 48 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 102/3 (35.4)

36 (36) R/R: 2.57

Ajinkya Rahane (C) 4(18) S.R (22.22)

c Matthew Wade b Nathan Lyon
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at SCG, Day 5: Visitors on back foot after Rahane's early departure

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at SCG, Day 5: Visitors on back foot after Rahane's early departure

05:29 (IST)

After 48 overs,India 129/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 22 , Rishabh Pant (W) 18)

Lyon bowls to Pant with a short leg, a silly point and a slip in place. Play-and-miss off the first delivery, with Paine whipping the bails off in a flash, a tactic to put the batsman under pressure. Pant collects a brace off the second delivery after nudging the ball through midwicket off the second delivery. The southpaw then announces himself by charging at the world-class off-spinner off consecutive deliveries, collecting a four and a six off the fourth and fifth deliveries before retaining the strike with a single off the last delivery. 13 off the over, an excellent one for the Indians!

05:27 (IST)
six

SIX! Well, well, well! Pant goes for a shot very similar to the last one, except this time he gets an even better connection to clear the wide long on fence! IND 128/3

05:26 (IST)
four

FOUR! Pant decides to charge at the spinner after looking a little worn-out due to the pain in his left arm, taking a couple of steps forward and lofting it over mid on! IND 122/3

05:24 (IST)

After 47 overs,India 116/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 22 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)

Hazlewood to the right-hander in this over, collecting a second consecutive maiden as Pujara remains rooted to the crease in defence.

05:20 (IST)

After 46 overs,India 116/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 22 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)

Just the one off the over, as Pujara sets off for a single after working the ball through square off the second delivery of Lyon’s 15th over.

05:16 (IST)

After 45 overs,India 115/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)

First bowling change of the day with Hazlewood steaming in from the Paddington End where Cummins was bowling from last. Excellent stop by Wade at extra cover to save at least a couple of runs for the hosts after a well-timed drive by Pant off the third delivery. The pacer starts his day with a maiden.

05:12 (IST)

After 44 overs,India 115/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)

Big shout for lbw by Lyon and the close-in fielders off the fifth delivery with Pujara the batter in question. Paine considers going upstairs for a few fleeting moments, having a quick chat with the bowler before deciding against it in the end. Pujara didn’t offer a shot, taking impact out of the equation. Hawk-Eye shows ‘Umpire’s Call’, which could’ve been disastrous for the visitors had the umpire raised his finger. Maiden for Lyon.

05:08 (IST)

After 43 overs,India 115/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 21 , Rishabh Pant (W) 5)

Pant guides the ball through the leg side off a short delivery at the start off the over, collecting another run. Pujara goes for another push down the ground off a full delivery from Cummins, getting enough time for a third run and moving into the 20s in the process. Four off the over.

05:05 (IST)

After 42 overs,India 111/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 4)

Pant remains defensive for the first five deliveries, before setting off for a run off the last delivery to keep the strike.

05:02 (IST)

After 41 overs,India 110/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 18 , Rishabh Pant (W) 3)

Pujara gets a bat-pad deflection off a length second delivery that falls well short of the short leg fielder, who has been stationed for such chances. Maiden over for Cummins, his second of the innings.

Highlights

title-img
04:39 (IST)

OUT! Lyon gets Rahane! No big score from the captain today as he gets an inside edge that results in a catch for Wade at short leg! Heartbreak for the visitors early on. IND 102/3

Rahane c Wade b Lyon 4(18)

India vs Australia 2020 Live score and latest update of 3rd Test at Sydney:

Pant, who’s nearly caught-up with Pujara’s score in a flash after the fireworks in the previous over, sets off for a single at the start of this over. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries.
Day 4 report: India were battling to avoid defeat against Australia after losing two wickets before the close of play Sunday in a third Test marred by allegations of racist abuse from the Sydney crowd.

The hosts declared their second innings at tea on day four at 312 for six, leaving India needing a mammoth 407 to win and they reached 98-2 at stumps, still needing a further 309 runs with the four-match series locked at 1-1.

No team has ever bettered 288 to clinch victory in the fourth innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Australia achieving that mark against South Africa in 2006.

India's record run chase started steadily before losing openers Shubman Gill for 31 and Rohit Sharma for 52, leaving their hopes resting on Cheteshwar Pujara, who was nine not out, and captain Ajinkya Rahane, unbeaten on four.

Sharma and Gill lived dangerously against some early torrid bowling by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

But they settled in during a 71-run stand to begin playing their shots, with the graceful Sharma bringing up an 11th Test 50 before being caught at fine leg hooking a Cummins short ball.

Gill, who has cemented his place in the side after making a debut this series, again looked at home until he nicked a Hazlewood delivery to Tim Paine behind the stumps on 31.

"The batsmen will walk in tomorrow believing they can do it," said veteran Ravichandran Ashwin. "That belief is very important when you step onto the pitch.

"As a team, we are very hopeful we can put together a good performance," he added.

Australia's declaration came after Cameron Green fell on the stroke of tea for an entertaining 84, his maiden Test half-century, with captain Tim Paine unbeaten on 39.

Steve Smith made 81 and Marnus Labuschagne 73, with Ashwin and Navdeep Saini grabbing two wickets each.

Just before the break there was a near 10-minute interruption to play that saw six fans removed after Mohammed Siraj, fielding on the boundary, complained to the umpire.

It was not clear what was said, but the incident followed India lodging a complaint on Saturday after allegations of racist abuse towards the team by sections of the crowd.

The International Cricket Council launched an investigation with Cricket Australia apologising to India and vowing anyone at fault faced "lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police".

"We've seen it happen in different parts of the world and I'm really sad to see it happen in Australia," said Australia coach Justin Langer.

"I think our series so far has been played in such great spirits ... it's shame to see it getting marred by incidents like we're hearing about today and last night."

Green sixes

Australia had resumed the day on 103 for two after India were bowled out for 244 in the first innings in reply to Australia's 338, with Smith on 29 and Labuschagne 47.

Labuschagne survived an appalling dropped catch by Hanuma Vihari on the day's second ball that left bowler Jasprit Bumrah clutching his face in disbelief.

It was a setback for a side without the spin of allrounder Ravindra Jadeja after he was hit on the left thumb batting on Saturday.

He didn't take the field with Indian media saying it was dislocated and he would only bat again "if required", with the injury likely to rule him out of the fourth Test next week.

Rishabh Pant also took a blow to his elbow while batting and was another no-show with Wriddhiman Saha keeping wicket.

However, Pant was expected to bat in the run chase.

Labuschagne brought up back-to-back 50s and looked comfortable until Saini snapped his 103-run partnership with Smith.

Matthew Wade quickly went for four, and it proved slow going for Smith.

But following his first innings 131, he kept his focus to notch another half-century, ably accompanied by Green, until trapped lbw by his nemesis Ashwin.

Green, 21, again showed composure to help solidify his place in the team, bringing up his 50 with a boundary then smacking three huge sixes before being caught off Bumrah as he swung the bat again.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 11, 2021 05:33:19 IST

