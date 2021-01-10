Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

07 January, 2021
Starts 05:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

338/10 (105.4 ov)

147/3 (48.4 ov)

3rd Test
India

India

244/10 (100.4 ov)

Live Blog
Australia India
338/10 (105.4 ov) - R/R 3.2 244/10 (100.4 ov) - R/R 2.42
147/3 (48.4 ov) - R/R 3.02

Play In Progress

Australia lead by 241 runs with 7 wickets remaining

Steven Smith - 5

Matthew Wade - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Steven Smith Batting 43 122 4 0
Matthew Wade Batting 4 10 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Navdeep Saini 10.4 1 40 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 138/3 (46.1)

9 (9) R/R: 3.6

Matthew Wade 4(10)

Marnus Labuschagne 73(118) S.R (61.86)

c sub Wriddhiman Saha b Navdeep Saini
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at SCG, Day 4: Labuschagne dismissed for 73 by Saini

05:46 (IST)

After 48 overs,Australia 143/3 ( Steven Smith 39 , Matthew Wade 4)

Wade vs Ashwin, will be an interesting battle. He has fallen to spin in last two innings, trying to come down the track and hit the ball over his head. Nothing of that sort attempted in this over. Drinks called.

Full Scorecard
05:45 (IST)

After 47 overs,Australia 142/3 ( Wade 4 , Steven Smith 38)

Saini picks up wicket on first ball of the over, Marnus has fallen again on that delivery going down leg. Terrific catch for Saha and this wicket will lift spirits of Indians and bring confidence into Saini. Wade has come in to bat. He starts off with a boundary.

Full Scorecard
05:42 (IST)
four

FOUR! Wade opens account with a lovely drive on the off side for four runs

Full Scorecard
05:39 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Saha takes a stunning catch diving to his left down the leg stump to dismiss Marnus who walks back after scoring 73. Saini with the wicket, he wanted to angle it into Marnus but ended up bowling at his hips, Marnus attempted a leg glance but the ball brushed his gloves and rest was done by Saha. Labuschagne c (sub)W Saha b Navdeep Saini 73(118) 

Full Scorecard
05:37 (IST)

After 46 overs,Australia 138/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 73 , Steven Smith 38)

No wickets for India in the first hour of day's play. 100-run partnership up for Australia for the third wicket. Clearly, Marnus and Smith like batting with each other. Ashwin gives away seven in the over. India need to keep in mind they cannot leak runs like that.

Full Scorecard
05:35 (IST)
four

FOUR! Marnus plays the reverse sweep to good effect and collects a boundary to bring the 100-run stand between him and Smith

Full Scorecard
05:33 (IST)

After 45 overs,Australia 131/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 68 , Steven Smith 36)

Saini needs to step up. Smith quite comfortable against him. It seems he has a lot of time to play Saini. Saini has failed to find the line and length. 

Full Scorecard
05:29 (IST)

After 44 overs,Australia 128/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 65 , Steven Smith 36)

With a slight change in action, Ashwin is trying to bowl with more pace on this slow track. Just one off the over.

Full Scorecard
05:26 (IST)

After 43 overs,Australia 127/2 ( Marnus Labuschagne 64 , Steven Smith 36)

First sight of Saini with the ball today. The third ball nips back sharply in to Smith and he does the typical hand gesture as if drawing the angle of the delivery on paper. India bowling coach Bharat Arun was involved in an animated chat before start of play today with Saini. His role becomes far more important as India are now one bowler short. He cannot afford to be ordinary in this innings.

Full Scorecard
05:24 (IST)

What India's chances in this game look like...

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
India vs Australia 2020-21 Live score and latest update of 3rd Test at Sydney: Wade vs Ashwin, will be an interesting battle. He has fallen to spin in last two innings, trying to come down the track and hit the ball over his head. Nothing of that sort attempted in this over. Drinks called.

Day 3 report: Cheteshwar Pujara's singular lack of intent pushed an injury-ravaged India into a deep hole as Australia tightened the noose with a substantial 197-run lead on a forgettable Saturday for the visitors in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pujara's slowest Test half-century, a painstaking 50 off 176 balls, was soon followed by India being bowled out for 244 on the third day with the other batsmen feeling tremendous pressure of a dormant scoreboard.

A first-innings lead of 94 runs provided by the bowlers and some good fielding did help Australia's cause.

By stumps, Steve Smith (29 batting) and Marnus Labuschagne (47 batting) gave an exhibition of how to bat on slow tracks with Australia reaching 103/2.

Labuschagne, in particular, showed how to bat positively on a dead track hitting six boundaries in 67 balls.

As Shane Warne pointed out during commentary, it would be very difficult to chase any score in excess of 250 with variable bounce and the odd balls keeping low.

Pat Cummins (4/29 in 21.4 overs) was brilliant on an unresponsive track with some effective short-pitched bowling and got good support from Josh Hazlewood (2/43 in 21 overs) and Mitchell Starc (1/61 in 19 overs), having set up a leg-side trap.

To make matters worse for India, there were run-outs and two batsmen— Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja— were hit on the left elbow and left thumb respectively.

While both might come into bat in the second innings, Jadeja, with a swollen left thumb, will find it difficult to even grip the ball.

Earlier, Pujara's ultra-defensive approach put tremendous pressure on his colleagues and India never quite got the momentum going as Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc continuously attacked the batsmen— first with a leg-side field and short-ball strategy and then on the corridor of uncertainty.

Pujara doesn't play the pull or hook shot well and he wasn't allowed room to either cut or drive.

"I don't think it was the right approach (by Pujara), I think he needed to be a bit more proactive with his scoring rate because I felt it was putting too much pressure on his batting partners," former Australian captain Ricky Ponting wrote on twitter.

While he never tried to rotate the strike, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane (22 off 70 balls) and Rishabh Pant (36 off 67 balls) felt the urge to break the shackles in the absence of any such intention from the other end.

"It may have looked like a flat pitch but it wasn't easy to score runs," Pujara told host broadcasters Channel 7 during post match snap interview.

The defensive approach also resulted in three run-outs including the one of Hanuma Vihari (4 off 38 balls), who fell short while going for a quick but non-existent single.

It was then left to Ravindra Jadeja (28), who had to throw his bat around to bring the lead down to less than 100 runs, but that is of little comfort considering that India would now have to bat fourth to save the match.

A total of 84 runs from 34 overs in the first session, with lack of intent especially from Pujara, didn't help India's cause and Rahane's dismissal was purely due to the scoreboard pressure.

The Indian captain failed to get a move-on initially on a slow track where bounce became variable as the session session progressed.

He did hit a cover drive and then tried to take on Nathan Lyon by lofting him for a six over long on.

However, Cummins bowled one where he got extra bounce in his off-cutter, cramping Rahane for room and he was played on. The duo added 32 runs in 22.3 overs and it didn't help the team in any way.

Had KL Rahul been fit, there could have been a case of Vihari getting dropped as he didn't show in any way that he was in control during his half an hour stay at the crease.

Pant got into the groove quickly but a nasty blow on the forearm did affect his shot- making and the result was a caught behind off Hazlewood, after a 53-run stand in a little over 20 overs.

Pujara, at the other end, was bowled short initially with three men on the leg side and then on the off-side with his cover drive dried up.

Even the drive wide off mid-on didn't fetch him boundaries. In the first 100 balls, he didn't have a single boundary.

Finally, after completing his slowest ever half century in Test cricket, Cummins got one to rear up from short of length and it was that one good ball every batsman gets when he is not scoring runs.

From 195 for four, suddenly it was 210 for eight and there was only Jadeja left to score a few runs.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: January 10, 2021 05:49:44 IST

Tags:

