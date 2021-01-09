Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs India At Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

07 January, 2021
Starts 05:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
338/10 (105.4 ov)

3rd Test
141/3 (66.0 ov)

Live Blog
Australia India
338/10 (105.4 ov) - R/R 3.2 141/3 (66.0 ov) - R/R 2.14

Play In Progress

India trail by 197 runs with 7 wickets remaining

Cheteshwar Pujara - 20

Hanuma Vihari - 4

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 33 118 3 0
Hanuma Vihari Batting 4 31 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Josh Hazlewood 15 8 29 1
Nathan Lyon 24 8 63 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 117/3 (54.4)

24 (24) R/R: 2.11

Ajinkya Rahane (C) 22(70) S.R (31.42)

b Pat Cummins
India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at SCG, Day 3: Pujara, Vihari remain defensive after Rahane's exit

05:59 (IST)

After 65 overs,India 138/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 31 , Hanuma Vihari 3)

Pujara adds to his boundary column with a sweetly-timed drive down the ground off the second delivery. Two close-in fielders on the leg side for Pujara thereafter, with a silly mid-on and a silly midwicket in place to try and put some of the pressure back on the No 3 batsman, who’s batting a lot more freely now. Appeal for caught-behind off the last delivery, but the umpire thinks otherwise.

Full Scorecard
05:56 (IST)
four

FOUR! Slightly overpitched from Hazlewood, and Pujara drives this straight down the ground for his third boundary of the innings. IND 138/3

Full Scorecard
05:54 (IST)

After 64 overs,India 134/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 27 , Hanuma Vihari 3)

Vihari guides the ball past the man at leg gully for a double off the third delivery. Close shave for him two balls later as he gets a thick bat-pad deflection that flies over a leaping Wade at short leg for the second time this morning. Just the two off this over.

Full Scorecard
05:50 (IST)

Pujara in this innings

Full Scorecard
05:48 (IST)

After 63 overs,India 132/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 27 , Hanuma Vihari 1)

After the fireworks — a term that certainly can be used given how he’s batted so far this innings — from Pujara in the previous over, the No 3 goes back inside his shell in Hazlewood’s fourth over of the morning, resulting in another maiden. Drinks called on the field at the end of this over.

Full Scorecard
05:43 (IST)

After 62 overs,India 132/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 27 , Hanuma Vihari 1)

Pujara hadn’t collected a boundary in a hundred deliveries in this innings, and suddenly he has two fours in three balls in this over, driving the ball down the ground and through point off Lyon. Some excellent running between the wickets as he returns for a third run in the fourth delivery after whipping the ball through midwicket. Good over for the Indians.

Full Scorecard
05:42 (IST)
four

FOUR! Bit of a counter-attack from Pujara now as he cuts the ball hard in front of square, collecting another boundary for himself! IND 129/3

Full Scorecard
05:41 (IST)
four

FOUR! First boundary for Cheteshwar Pujara in 101 balls, skipping down the track and driving past mid on, who gives the ball a chase in vain. IND 125/3

Full Scorecard
05:40 (IST)

After 61 overs,India 121/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 16 , Hanuma Vihari 1)

Vihari remains defensive in this over as Hazlewood walks away with his seventh maiden of the innings.

Full Scorecard
05:36 (IST)

After 60 overs,India 121/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 16 , Hanuma Vihari 1)

Vihari collects a single off the fifth delivery of the over after four dots on the trot. “Catch It!” is the shout after Pujara takes a couple of steps forward and pushes a delivery in the direction of silly point, although it had very much deflected off his pad. Just the one off the over.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
05:12 (IST)

OUT! First breakthrough for the Aussies today, as Cummins gets an inside edge off Rahane's bat with a ball that jags back in at short leg, uprooting the off stump as a result. IND 117/3

Rahane b Cummins 22(70)

India vs Australia 2020-21 Live score and latest update of 3rd Test at Sydney: Vihari guides the ball past the man at leg gully for a double off the third delivery. Close shave for him two balls later as he gets a thick bat-pad deflection that flies over a leaping Wade at short leg for the second time this morning. Just the two off this over.

Day 2 report: Australia snapped up two wickets in the final session Friday to leave India with work to do in the third Test as they chase the hosts' 338 following Steve Smith's first century in more than a year.

Pace spearheads Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got the breakthroughs, dismissing openers Rohit Sharma (26) and Shubman Gill (50) as India reached stumps at 96 for two, 242 runs adrift.

The dogged Cheteshwar Pujara was not out nine and captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century in the second Test in Melbourne, on five.

Australia resumed their first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 166 for two, but only managed another 172 in the face of India's spirited fightback led by spinner Ravindra Jadeja who took 4-62.

Smith, though, was the star attraction, smacking 131 – his 27th century, and his first since the 2019 Ashes in England – before being the last man to fall. Marnus Labuschagne made 91 and Will Pucovski 62 on debut.

"I think it's a decent total (338), although it would have been nice to score a few more. You always want more," said Smith.

"It's a bit up and down the wicket," he added.

"I think the boys bowled pretty well this evening and if we continue to bowl really disciplined tomorrow, we will get some opportunities."

India's openers negotiated a tricky nine overs before tea to be 26 without loss, and they put on another 44 before Hazlewood struck, removing Sharma.

The veteran right-hander hadn't played since straining a hamstring in October and only joined the team last week after a fortnight in quarantine.

But he quickly shook off the rust, hitting a big six off Nathan Lyon before surviving a scare on 24, when he was given out before the decision was reversed on review.

The reprieve proved short-lived, however, as Sharma scored just two more before being caught and bowled.

At the other end Gill, who made his debut in Melbourne, scoring 45 and 35 not out, again showed his composure and skill, reinforcing his status as a potential long-term opener.

Just 21, he brought up a maiden Test half-century before nicking an edge to Cameron Green off Cummins.

It left Pujara and Rahane to dig in and see India safely to stumps as the runs dried up.

Jadeja said the key to India's taking eight wickets Friday was patience.

"We just tried to put the balls in the right area, make them play dot balls," he said.

"The plan was pretty simple -- bowl in the right areas and not give them easy boundaries so we could create pressure and get the wicket."

Jadeja direct hit

Smith, who averages more than 61, failed to reach double figures in the first two Tests but roared back to life on his home ground, reaching his ton off 201 balls.

He looked comfortable throughout, surviving an ambitious lbw review on 41 before bringing up a patient century then letting rip, adding a quickfire 31 before being run out by Jadeja's fabulous direct hit.

Smith had resumed on 31 and Labuschagne 67.

It was a typically gritty innings from Labuschagne on a ground where he scored 215 this time last year against New Zealand.

But as he closed in on a fifth Test century, he was bamboozled by a Jadeja ball that took extra bounce, thick-edging it to Rahane at slip.

Smith brought up his half-century before light rain set in.

On their return from 24 minutes off the field, following an earlier eight-minute break, Matthew Wade was undone by his natural aggression, recklessly skying a Jadeja ball to Bumrah.

Green went without scoring, trapped lbw by Bumrah who then clattered the stumps of Tim Paine (1).

Cummins was then bowled by Jadeja as Smith began running out of partners.

He found an ally briefly in Mitchell Starc to ensure he made his century, before the tailenders were mopped up.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: January 09, 2021 05:55:34 IST

Tags:

